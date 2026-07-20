11 Best New Tractor Supply Camping Finds Under $25

Get outdoors the right way with lanterns, bug relief, folding furniture, and more.

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There’s no summer activity quite like packing your gear, hitting the trail, and camping out in nature. But before you grab your sleeping bag and head out, you might want to make a quick pit stop by Tractor Supply. The rural retailer has an impressive selection of products that will make your experience even more comfortable, including many that are ridiculously well-priced. Personally, we’re picking up some bug relief solutions, reliable lighting options, outdoor essentials like sunblock, and more. There’s even a shortcut for s’mores! Read on for the best new Tractor Supply camping finds you can get for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Camping Finds This Week.

1 Surge Sliding Lantern

You can’t get much done camping if you can’t see anything after the sun goes down! This Surge Sliding Lantern ($12.99) is an impressive 2-in-1 option, serving as both a standing lantern and a handheld directional flashlight. It also includes a magnetic hanging hook for easy setup!

“I like that you can use it for direct light, like a powerful flashlight, or you could use it as a lantern to illuminate a wide area,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “This is great for camping, while spending time outdoors, when you need some luminosity to keep the night going. I would definitely recommend this as it’s bright and highly functioning.”

2 Thermos Hydration Bottle

Summer camping requires extra special attention to staying hydrated. This Thermos Hydration Bottle ($16.99) is made from a lightweight yet highly durable hard plastic that makes it the perfect tote-along for outdoor excursions. We also love the covered drinking spout, which is ideal for anyone roughing it!

3 RedStone S’More Stick Set

If you go camping and you don’t make s’mores…Did you ever really go camping?! This RedStone S’More Stick Set ($11.99) is the perfect setup for concocting those sweet treats, and certainly more hygienic than using a random stick you’ve found near your campsite. They’re also great for hot dogs!

4 Red Shed Adult Quad Chair

When you’re packing up to hit the trail, it’s hard to overstate how useful a Red Shed Adult Quad Chair ($19.99). It’s lightweight, super portable, and makes hanging out at the campsite so much more relaxing. And with this low pricing, you can pick up as much as you need for the entire family!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Stores as July Begins.

5 GroundWork Camp Axe

Need a way to manage firewood at the campsite? This GroundWork Camp Axe ($17.99) is lightweight and packable, but also makes cutting down branches and managing logs so much easier. We especially love the fiberglass handle that both promotes durability and makes each swing easier on your hands.

6 NO-AD Suncare SPF 50 Sport Sunscreen Lotion

Protecting yourself against the sun’s damaging rays is essential 365 days of the year, but it’s especially important when you’re doing an outdoor activity like camping. This NO-AD Suncare SPF 50 Sport Sunscreen Lotion ($13.99) is a fantastic option for keeping sunburns at bay and goes on feeling great. And with water resistance up to 80 minutes, it’s the right choice for any lakeside campsite.

“We love this sunscreen and couldn’t find it for a few years,” writes one happy customer. “Rubs in so well, no annoying coconut odor, and great value for the money.”

7 Geneva Sure Light Multi-Purpose Butane Lighter

Technically, it’s not a campsite until there’s a campfire. This Geneva Sure Light Multi-Purpose Butane Lighter ($1.49) is the easy flame you need to get things going, and is even long enough to use if you’re igniting a camp grill.

8 Royal Oak Tumbleweeds

No one wants to get to their campsite and then struggle with getting their fire going! These Royal Oak Tumbleweeds ($14.99) are the perfect fire starters for camping, especially because they’re about as lightweight as it gets! We also love that they burn odor-free.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Pet and Yard Finds Under $30.

9 OFF! Clean Feel Aerosol

Stepping out into the great outdoors means contending with all aspects of it, including annoying insects. That’s why we’ll never hit the trail without some OFF! Clean Feel Aerosol ($7.99) on hand. Not only does it help repel mosquitoes and other biting bugs, but it also feels great on the skin.

“I love this product. It dries instantly and doesn’t leave a film on your skin,” writes one customer in a 5-star review. “The smell isn’t strong at all, and it’s very effective at repelling mosquitoes. It doesn’t have to be reapplied frequently since it lasts 8 hours. It’s a great product for people with sensitive skin or sensory issues. I would purchase it again.”

10 ThermaCELL Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller

Want a little extended coverage for your campsite? This ThermaCELL Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller ($24.99) can provide some added protection, and customers are enthusiastic about its effectiveness.

“This company has now earned my lifetime loyalty,” writes one. “This is the only product you need. Stop spraying yourself just to keep getting bitten. Start up your Thermacell Patio, leave it outside for about 15 minutes, and then join it to enjoy a beautiful summer night with no bites.”

11 Vet’s Best Flea and Tick Spray for Dogs

Bringing your pup along with you while camping? This Vet’s Best Flea and Tick Spray for Dogs ($9.99) can help protect your canine from ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes and is made without any harsh chemicals. We also love how portable the 8-ounce bottle is, making it easy to stuff into your pack with no problem