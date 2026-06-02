11 Best Harbor Freight Camping Finds This Week

Prepare for your foray into the great outdoors with lanterns, fire starters, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If there’s anything that gets us excited about the summer months, it’s being able to pack a tent, hit the trail, and finally get back to camping. But before we head back out into the great outdoors, we’re going to be restocking on essential supplies with a run to Harbor Freight. Everyone’s favorite discount hardware store has an impressive lineup of items that can make each trek that much more manageable and comfortable, whether it’s lighting, power supplies, furniture, or other essentials. So get ready to get back outdoors with the best Harbor Freight camping finds we’re loving this week.

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1 Braun Waterproof LED Lantern/Battery Bank

Getting away from the bright lights of the city is one of the main draws of going camping. However, you’re still going to need to be able to find your way around your campsite after sunset! This Braun Waterproof LED Lantern/Battery Bank ($47.99) provides 2,000 lumens of light while also acting as a power backup for your devices and other camping accessories.

Customers on the Harbor Freight website have also awarded it a 4.8-star average rating, saying it “gives off plenty of light.” And it’s not just for the great outdoors, either: Many say this comes in handy around the house during a power outage, too.

2 Predator 350 Watt Power Station

Even though camping is all about settling back into the simplicity of nature, it’s always nice to have the tools and equipment you need on hand in the wild. This Predator 350 Watt Power Station ($279.99) is an ideal add-on for car campers who want to be able to power everything from lights and smartphones to cooking equipment and portable coolers. And of course, it’s still great in a pinch at home when the power goes out!

3 Predator 200 Watt Super Lightweight Foldable Solar Panel

Want a way to keep your power station juiced up while you’re in nature? This Predator 200 Watt Super Lightweight Foldable Solar Panel ($209.99) is the ideal add-on to the aforementioned powerbank, harnessing the power of the sun to keep your devices running no matter where you are.

4 Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair

Every campsite needs a comfortable place to sit! This Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair ($32.99) is easily one of the best bring-along items you can buy, not only providing a comfortable spot to relax but also convenient places to stash your phone, beverage, and other items.

Clearly, Harbor Freight shoppers agree, with the item earning a 4.8-star rating average with nearly 11,000 reviews.

“I have to say these chairs are so comfortable,” writes one. “We were delighted to find them so light to carry and so easy to set up! The fold-up table was the game-changer. Everything you need is right at easy reach!”

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5 10 in. Steel Tent Stakes, 6-Pack

If you’re planning on pitching a tent, you’re going to need a way to secure everything. These 10 in. Steel Tent Stakes ($6.99) come in a six-pack, ensuring your tent, shade cover, or canopy can handle any sudden breezes.

Shoppers also appear to appreciate these small essentials, with some calling them a “camper’s dream” in the reviews.

“Setting up the large tent on our last campout was a dream with these spikes,” writes one. “They went right through the true roots and small rocks that always bent our cheap little aluminum tent stakes.”

6 Bauer Portable Inflator

Inflatable items make for great camping gear because of how light and easy they are to pack. But instead of struggling to get that air mattress blow up with a manual pump, you might want to consider bringing along this Bauer Cordless Inflator ($29.99). It’s a lightweight solution that also works for any river floats, bike tires, or RV tires you might have to pump back up along the way, too!

7 Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps

If you’re planning on hitting the trail or spending time in nature this summer, you’re also going to need a way to relax. That’s why it’s good to bring along a Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps ($19.99), which packs down to a pouch that’s half the size of a football but can still support up to 500 pounds when hung up. Shoppers also say it’s “every bit as good as the expensive ones” in comparison.

8 LED Rechargeable 3-in-1 Lantern, Fan, and Power Bank

Items that have multiple uses can really pay dividends, especially when you’re camping. This LED Rechargeable 3-in-1 Lantern, Fan, and Power Bank ($17.99) ticks multiple (and very important) boxes with its ability to charge, cool, and light your entire excursion.

RELATED: 11 Best Target Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

9 2-in-1 Rechargeable Camping Lantern and Bug Zapper

Speaking of multi-use items, Harbor Freight has a solution for anyone who loves being in nature but can’t stand all those biting insects that appear at night. This 2-in-1 Rechargeable Camping Lantern and Bug Zapper ($14.99) will both illuminate your campsite and keep those pesky biters away while you’re in nature.

But don’t take our word for it: This item has also received glowing reviews, with one shopper calling it “a rare, perfect product” in their write-up.

“This thing is perfect for camping,” one happy customer says. “It provides more than enough light for general use around the camp. On the lowest setting, it’s good for use in the tent, and the bug zapper alone has a dim light that’s perfect as a night light. Of course, it also takes care of any bugs that manage to bypass the border and get in your tent or other sleeping chamber.”

10 Magnesium Fire Starter

We’ve all seen enough Survivor semifinals to know that being able to turn a spark into a roaring flame isn’t always as easy as you might think. This Magnesium Fire Starter ($1.69) is a true campsite essential, ensuring you’ll be able to cook, stay warm, and light up your campsite, even in damp conditions.

“Don’t let the price fool you: These work great,” writes one reviewer who says they’ve owned one for years.

11 Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool

When it comes to camping, having items on hand with multiple utilities is key. Fortunately, that’s literally what this Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool ($39.99) was designed for, providing different ways to cut, clamp, and slice in one package. Customers also say it holds its own against pricier brands.

“This is an excellent little multi-tool,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It reminds me of the Gerber I had in the Army, only for a fraction of the cost. I know it is going to pay for itself.”