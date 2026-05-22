11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Tools This Week

Whether it's gardening work or garage issues, these finds are a huge help outside.

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For a store with as many tools and hardware options as Harbor Freight (including plenty of finds under $10), it’s not surprising that its inventory includes plenty of items that can help with all of those outdoor tasks. And as we officially kick off summer, the value retailer has plenty of options for getting work done in the garden, garage, and more. Whether you’re prepping wood for your brand new fire pit or getting your summer inflatables ready, you can save yourself a lot of time (and energy) with these picks. Here are the best new Harbor Freight outdoor tools this week.

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1 Bauer Inflator/Deflator

If you’re planning on spending as much time outdoors this summer as we are, you’re going to need something to help you with all of those pool floats, bouncy houses, and paddleboards. Instead of huffing and puffing, take the load off your lung capacity with this Bauer Inflator/Deflator ($49.99). This is also clearly a great option for the garage, especially when you’re dealing with a flat (or if you just had a drive-on-the-beach day and need to get your tires back up to full).

2 Predator 350 Watt Power Station

Things can get complicated whenever you need to run electricity to an odd corner of your yard. This Predator 350 Watt Power Station ($279.99) can help power up your tools and devices (up to six at once, in fact), with spaces for traditional AC plugs as well as USB-C and USB-A connectors. The best part? It fully recharges in just two hours.

“Put this in my shed to power my tool battery chargers, charge cell phone, run a trickle charger, a shop light, etc., and it works great,” writes one happy customer. “I like that it’s small and compact and can do everything I need.”

3 Atlas Cordless Cultivator

Getting down into the dirt is a lot easier when you have the right tools on hand. This Atlas Cordless Cultivator ($179.99) makes tilling up your soil ahead of reseeding or replanting a much faster and easier affair than doing it by hand, digging five inches deep and 10 inches across. And thanks to its battery-powered operation, it’s much quieter than a gas-powered model.

“I’ve found that this will run over an hour without a break before the large battery will need to be charged,” writes one 5-star reviewer, adding that it’s “easy to maneuver.”

4 Niagara Thumb Control Hose Nozzle

Whether you’re watering the garden or washing the car, your hose is only as good as the attachment you have on the end of it. This Niagara Thumb Control Hose Nozzle ($10.99) has eight different patterns, meaning you’ll always have the gentle shower needed to get those flowers hydrated or that powerful jet required to blast dirt off your car, deck, or driveway.

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5 Bauer Cordless Pruning Saw

From that initial spring grooming to that summer upkeep, it’s important to have a good tool on hand for managing your bushes and shrubs. This Bauer Cordless Pruning Saw ($64.99) makes lawn manicuring a true breeze, chopping through errant branches up to 4.75 inches in diameter. And with up to 162 cuts per charge, you’ll likely finish the job before the battery even dies.

“This thing is a beast,” writes one five-star reviewer. “I have used it for everything from limbs, small trees, to cutting up old boards for the fire pit. The battery has lasted hours and hours. This is the best surprise for a product I knew nothing about.”

6 One Stop Gardens Round Point Shovel

No matter how far technology advances, some simple tools will never become obsolete. That’s why we advocate for having something as useful as a One Stop Gardens Round Point Shovel ($14.99), which can come in handy when planting in the garden, running wiring for outdoor lighting, and more.

Customers appear to see the value too, giving it an impressive 4.8-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website. “Pleasantly surprised with the quality of the materials, very nice,” writes one. “Worked great for digging and putting liquid concrete in fence post holes. Would buy again, but don’t think I’ll need to!”

7 Yukon Multipurpose Wall-Mount Tool Organizer

Now that you have all of these new tools for managing your outdoor space, you’re also going to need a way to manage all of your tools! This Yukon Multipurpose Wall-Mount Tool Organizer ($13.99) can help get your shed, garage, or patio under control with a place to hang your shovels, rakes, and more.

Customers who’ve purchased it call it a “great organizational tool” and say that it’s “easy to install.”

8 One Stop Gardens Flat Seeper Soaker Hose

In some cases, the best watering solution for your garden involves coming up with a solid irrigation system. Fortunately, this One Stop Gardens Flat Seeper Soaker Hose ($11.99) can be the ideal base of such a setup by “weeping” water instead of overflooding your beds. And if you happen to be a member of Harbor Freight’s Inside Track loyalty program, you’ll pay even less!

Besides saving you money off the bat, customers who’ve purchased the product say it’s a standout when compared to models sold at other stores. “These are by far the best!” gushes one. “They unroll easily and are easy to set out and route to all of my plants. They hold good pressure! Would 100% buy again.”

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9 Pittsburgh Fiberglass Double-Bit Axe

Managing your woodpile is a year-round task when you have a fireplace and patio fire pit to fuel. This Pittsburgh Fiberglass Double-Bit Axe ($23.99) is a tried and true tool that makes the arduous task of splitting wood that much easier. Reviewers also rave about the incredibly durable yet lightweight fiberglass handle, too.

10 Bauer Pressure Washer

Cleaning up outdoors requires an entirely different approach than tidying up around the house. This Bauer Pressure Washer ($189.99) is truly versatile, with 2,000 PSI of power for handling everything from driveway stains to deck dirt and more. It also includes four different attachments to specifically tackle whatever job you have at hand.

11 Bauer Cordless String Trimmer

Even if you’ve got the right mower to take care of your lawn, you’re going to need something else to keep those edges looking fresh. This Bauer Cordless String Trimmer ($54.99) is a phenomenally well-priced piece of equipment that also works as a mini mower and an edger, making it a combo value you can’t beat!

“I’ve had a few electric weed whackers I’ve used in the past, but this thing blows them all away,” gushes one customer. “And the price point is amazing for this powerful and easy-to-use tool.”