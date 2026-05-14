7 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week

From truly helpful tools to workplace essentials, these super thrifty items are a no-brainer.

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If we’re being totally honest, there have been so many great deals at Harbor Freight lately that we’ve almost forgotten that even their everyday pricing is fantastic! In fact, the value hardware retailer is full of options that will get you change back on a $20 bill. The latest finds include toolbox essentials, workspace must-haves, organizational helpers, and so much more. Here are the best Harbor Freight finds under $10 hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 7 Best New Tractor Supply Deals Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Pittsburgh Ratcheting Screwdriver Set, 34-Piece

Out of all the tools in your set, can you ever really have enough versions of the essentials? The Pittsburgh Ratcheting Screwdriver Set, 34-Piece ($9.99) is as affordable as it is practical, with nearly three dozen fittings that will help you tackle any nut or screw that comes at you.

Customers have also given the simple tool an impressive 4.7-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website, saying the low price is a true standout. “Quality feels the same as the Kobalt version we own,” writes one. “Does the job exactly as I expect!”

2 Luminar Everyday 100 Lumen Swivel Lens LED Headlamp

Working in dark conditions? With a Luminar Everyday 100 Lumen Swivel Lens LED Headlamp ($3.99), you won’t have to commit a hand to holding a flashlight. This item can also easily be adjusted to fit over a work helmet or hat, making it perfect for demo jobs or anything with an active worksite!

3 Ranger Disposable N95 Multipurpose Respirator Masks, 10-Pack

While the COVID-19 pandemic may have changed our relationship with masks forever, they’re also essential when working on specific jobs. These Ranger Disposable N95 Multipurpose Respirator Masks, 10-Pack ($9.99) are perfect for whenever dirt, dust, pollen, or other irritants are an issue. And in our experiences, they’re especially helpful for those deep clean days!

4 Hardy Leather Work Gloves

When you’re working outdoors, it’s absolutely essential to protect the two most important tools in your entire arsenal. These Hardy Leather Work Gloves ($5.49) are currently 21 percent off their already low price, but they are also a customer favorite for their lightweight yet sturdy design.

“Good leather for protection when working in the garden,” says one. “Feels good in my hands.”

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Home New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Storehouse Twist-and-Cut Cable Ties, 50-Pack

If we’re being honest, there are few simple inventions out there that have changed our lives quite as much as a good set of zip ties. That’s why you’ll never catch us without a 50-pack of Storehouse Twist-and-Cut Cable Ties, 50-Pack ($4.99) on hand. We especially love them for cord and cable management around the house and office, but they’re also great for hanging outdoor lighting, securing garden fixtures, and pretty much anything else you can think of.

6 U.S. General 25 lb. Magnetic Hook

Sometimes, the best organizational tools are the ones you never saw coming. This U.S. General 25 lb. Magnetic Hook ($7.99) is as simple as it gets, turning any metallic surface in your garage or kitchen into a place to hang tools, hardware, and more. Our favorite recommendation from customers who are thrilled with their purchases is using these during travel to increase storage space, especially on cruises!

7 Pittsburgh Slip Joint Pliers, 3-Piece

Even if you think you have a pair of pliers handy, you’d be surprised how often the set you have on hand isn’t suitable for the situation. Thankfully, you’ll never be caught off guard with these Pittsburgh Slip Joint Pliers, 3-Piece ($7.99), which can help you “Goldilocks” pretty much any repair! Also, it’s the type of tool where power lies in numbers based on their tendency to get lost at the very worst moments.

“Regular pliers move around a lot, and this pack lets me find one wherever they move to,” writes one happy customer. “Very handy also because sometimes I need different sizes.”