11 Best Harbor Freight Home New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

The hardware retailer has helpful tools for around the house, too!

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There’s been no shortage of fantastic new arrivals at Harbor Freight this season, but it goes well beyond the tools and hardware the store is known for. It turns out they’ve also got some truly standout home items that we’re really excited about, too! These products make getting things done around the house (and keeping things tidy) so much easier. Here are the best Harbor Freight home new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

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1 Warrior Cordless Power Cutter

Even though a good pair of scissors can go a long way, they can’t get every job done. That’s why we’re sold on this Warrior Cordless Power Cutter ($39.99), which makes handling everything from broken-down boxes to old carpet so much easier.

Shoppers who’ve purchased the handy gadget appear to agree, saying they love how easy it makes opening blister packs or cutting down cardboard for recycling while drastically reducing the risk of injury. “Don’t skip this. It makes menial daily tasks so much easier. You will find plenty of uses for this tool. Still on the original charge a month later with daily use. I would absolutely buy this tool again or give it as a gift.”

2 EZ Reach & Grab Pickup and Reaching Tool

While there’s nothing wrong with breaking out the step ladder to reach those high-up items, it can certainly add an element of danger to the task. This EZ Reach & Grab Pickup and Reaching Tool ($9.99) makes it easy to reach up high or down low, and it simply works as one of the more helpful implements out there.

Customers in the review cite how helpful it is in tasks like yard cleanup and reaching items that have fallen into crevices or corners.

3 Storehouse Picture Frame and Mirror Hanging Assortment

Dressing up the walls of your home is the most basic way to decorate, but it still requires the appropriate hardware. This Storehouse Picture Frame and Mirror Hanging Assortment ($4.99) comes with 200 pieces and remains one of the more popular items on the Harbor Freight website, with all of the parts you’ll need to finally get that gallery wall going.

4 Luminar Linkable LED Under Cabinet Light

Looking for some easily installed illumination? You can get a quick room overhaul with this Luminar Linkable LED Under Cabinet Light ($17.99). These connect to up to 30 lights, making it a great option for kitchens, workspaces, basements, bar spaces, and more.

“Puts out a fair amount of light for such a small fixture,” says one happy customer in the review section of the Harbor Freight website. “Great for small spaces, with 3 different settings. Nice! Would buy again.”

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5 Electronic Fly and Insect Swatter

When a bug problem gets bad, sometimes it’s necessary to bring out some heavier artillery. Fortunately, you’ll barely have to spend any more to really shoo those insects away with this Electronic Fly and Insect Swatter ($4.99). Many customers muse about feeling like Serena Williams taking care of pesky bugs, saying that it “works very well” and saying it “works better than cider traps” for fruit flies.

6 Franklin Hardwood Floor Moving Sliders, 8-Pack

Just because you’re rearranging furniture doesn’t mean you have to hire a team to come and do it for you! These Franklin Hardwood Floor Moving Sliders ($3.99) come in an 8-pack and make getting those chairs, sofas, beds, and dressers across the room so much easier—all while protecting those precious hardwood floors.

“These are the best-priced sliders and the quality is unbelievable,” says one clearly pleased customer.

“I used these to move a fully loaded china hutch by myself with very little effort. And I’m 76 years old!” writes another.

7 Yukon Large Clear Stacking Bin

Now that you’re on top of your spring cleaning, you’re going to need a system to make sure your hard work isn’t erased before Memorial Day weekend even finishes. This Yukon Large Clear Stacking Bin ($2.99) can be the building block of your next organizational endeavor, whether it’s tidying up your garage, kids’ playroom, basement storage area, pantry, or more.

Customers appreciate how they are “easy to use and move and reconfigure as needed.” Others say they appreciate that while they are a place to stash things away, contents are still visible, making it easier to find items once they’ve been put away. It’s a true win-win!

8 Franklin Vacuum Storage Bags, 8-Pack

Now that colder weather has finally given way to full-blown spring, you’re going to need a safe place to stash those thick winter sweaters and long johns for the summer. That’s where Franklin Vacuum Storage Bags ($7.99) can come in handy, helping you both protect your garments from elemental and moth damage while also reducing the amount of space they’ll take up when not in use—all for just $1 a bag.

“Actually, I find these sturdier than the big brands, and at a much better price,” writes one five-star reviewer. “Highly recommend these!”

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9 Grant’s Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Why run through all those paper towels when you’re cleaning up? Swap these Grant’s Microfiber Cleaning Cloths ($2.99) in instead (which come in a 4-pack). The super absorbent towels are perfect for wiping down your car, cleaning counters, removing fingerprints from appliances and surfaces, and more, all while being totally reusable.

And with a 4.8-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website, it’s clear customers appreciate how well they work in getting rid of messes. Above all, most think this is the best price you can find for these essential household items anywhere.

10 Magnetic Screen Door

There’s always a trade-off between letting in that cool spring breeze and inadvertently inviting pesky insects into your home. This Magnetic Screen Door ($9.99) will help cut down on those flying intruders without you having to worry about fussing with a sliding door or a doorknob every time you need to make a quick run back inside.

Reviews praise the product for its high quality and easy installation, as well as how great it is for homes with pets.

11 Double Garage Magnetic Screen Door

…And if you’re looking for an even bigger version, you’re in luck! This Double Garage Magnetic Screen Door ($26.99) allows you to spend time comfortably in your garage without having to worry about mosquitoes, flies, bees, and more making their way in.

“It keeps bugs out while allowing fresh air to flow through, which is perfect when working in the garage,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The material feels durable enough for regular use. Overall, a great and practical solution for the price.”