11 Best New Kirkland’s Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Kirkland’s spring decor, many already on sale.

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Another week means a new slate of spring finds at Kirkland’s. The home decor retailer is restocking with floral accents, cozy outdoor lounge pieces, functional storage tables, and stylish tabletop decor—and I’ve rounded up 11 standout picks worth snagging, most of which are already on sale. Shop them below.

1 Embroidered Floral Stems Pillow

For an easy spring refresh, brighten up your couch or bed with the Embroidered Floral Stems Pillow (on sale for $24). Featuring a mix of green, yellow, pink, blue, red, orange, and white hues, it pairs effortlessly with everything from rugs and throws to tabletop accents.

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2 Orange Striped Ceramic Vase

Snag this cute Orange Striped Ceramic Vase while it’s on sale for just $3. Its shallow base is ideal for short-stemmed flowers or full-body blooms like hydrangeas.

3 Round Sienna Wood Side Table

With its pleated sides, this Round Sienna Wood Side Table (on sale for $161) discreetly hides storage while keeping everything within reach. Plus, the tabletop gives you extra space to display or set down essentials.

4 Scalloped Wood Wall Shelf

This Scalloped Wood Wall Shelf (on sale for $48) is a stylish way to display and organize everything from spices and coffee mugs to makeup and perfume bottles. It holds up to 11 pounds, and each tier features a gold rail to keep items securely in place.

5 Set of 3 Brown Floral Ceramic Vase

Crafted from high-quality stoneware, the Set of 3 Brown Floral Ceramic Vase (on sale for $21) adds visual interest to any display, whether on a mantel or as part of a tablescape. Fill them with seasonal blooms or faux greenery for an effortless, styled look.

6 “Home Sweet Home” Floral Coir Doormat

Dress up your porch with this cheerful “Home Sweet Home” Floral Coir Doormat ($17). It has a rubber backing for extra stability.

7 Taupe Striped Comfy Outdoor Foam Lounge Chair

Mark my words: The Taupe Striped Comfy Outdoor Foam Lounge Chair ($250) is about to become your favorite spot for lounging, reading, sunbathing, and more all spring and summer long. It gives chic cabana vibes and is packed with plush foam fill for cloud-like comfort.

8 3-Wick Golden Wildflower Jar Candle

The 3-Wick Golden Wildflower Jar Candle ($15) has top notes of honey and citrus, middle notes of floral and honeycomb, with base notes of tabac flower and tonka. And the candle doubles as decor with its pretty floral print.

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9 3-Tier Wood and Rattan Simone Console Table

The 3-Tier Wood and Rattan Simone Console Table (on sale for $280) features open shelving that’s perfect for both storage and display. Place it by a window, in the entryway, or behind the sofa to keep everyday essentials within easy reach while showing off souvenirs and memories.

10 Green Glass Floral Shade Table Lamp

Gorgeous yet functional, the Green Glass Floral Shade Table Lamp ($80) is designed with an ornate spindle base and hardback drum shade in botanical-inspired fabric.

11 Blue Floral Ceramic Decorative Bowl

Put your fresh produce on display in this pretty Blue Floral Ceramic Decorative Bowl (on sale for $28). Alternatively, style it with orbs or potpourri for the mantle or coffee table.