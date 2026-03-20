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A new season calls for a refresh! For some, that might mean overhauling their entire closet. For others, like myself, it means rearranging furniture and artwork to make your home feel new again. Fortunately, Kirkland’s Home has tons of new pieces that can help bring that fresh feeling without breaking the bank. Here are the 11 best Kirkland’s Home new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Kirkland’s Home Outdoor Finds.

1 Beaded Carrot Lumbar Pillow

Move over sequins! From fashion accessories to home decor, beads are all the rage right now. Hop on the trend with this Beaded Carrot Lumbar Pillow ($35) for Easter.

2 White Floral Print Fringe Throw

With temperatures shifting lately, it’s the opportune time to refresh your bed linens and throws. Swap out your flannel or heated blanket for this lightweight White Floral Print Fringe Throw ($20) instead.

“This little throw is so soft and the muted floral block print gives it a sweet vintage flair,” says one shopper.

3 Clear Glass and Brass Metal Table Lamp

This Clear Glass and Brass Metal Table Lamp ($35) features a gourd-style, ribbed base with brass hardware and an ivory hardback drum shade. The shapely silhouette complements modern minimalist, coastal, and industrial aesthetics.

4 Whitewash Beaded Wood Lazy Susan

This is not your mother’s Whitewash Beaded Wood Lazy Susan ($25), which puts a luxury spin (no pun intended) on the ’50s rotating serving tray. It’s crafted from mango wood with whitewash carved accents and a beaded trim. The board has been treated with a food-safe finish, meaning you can serve directly on it.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds.

5 Woven Rattan Planters with Metal Stands

Running low on window sill space? Showcase your thriving pathos plants or flowerbeds in these Woven Rattan Planters with Metal Stands ($70). The indoor/outdoor set comes with an 11-inch and 12-inch pot, which are ideal for medium-to-large plants.

6 LED Blue Hydrangea Glass Pillar Candles

For an affordable spring tablescape accent, this battery-operated trio of LED Blue Hydrangea Glass Pillar Candles costs just $30.

7 “Hello” Pink Floral Doormat

Get your front porch spring-ready with this colorful “Hello” Pink Floral Doormat ($17). It has a rubber back to prevent slipping.

8 Muted Motion Leaves Framed Art Print

If it’s artwork you’re after, consider this abstract Muted Motion Leaves Framed Art Print ($30). The back is equipped with mounting hardware for added convenience.

RELATED: 12 Best IKEA New Arrivals.

9 Oval Gold Madalyn Metal Wall Mirror

I love the idea of using this Oval Gold Madalyn Metal Wall Mirror ($100) in an entryway or small powder room. The back has a mounting bracket for easy installation.

10 Scalloped Mango Wood Bowl

Display fresh fruits and veggies in this gorgeous Scalloped Mango Wood Bowl ($35).

11 Marble and Wood Ayla Tables

Redecorate your living room with this Marble and Wood Ayla Accent Table (on sale for $150) and matching Marble and Wood Ayla Console Table (on sale for $300). Both pieces are crafted from real acacia wood and white marble tops.