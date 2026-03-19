11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

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Now that my spring cleaning checklist is nearly complete, I’m excited to brighten up my home with items that add light and warmth. Naturally, my spring decor hunt led me to Target, where floral patterns, soft hues, and rattan textures are in full bloom. From comfy furniture to pastel kitchenware, here are the 11 best new Target spring home finds arriving this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Kirkland’s Home Outdoor Finds.

1 Cream Hydrangea Wreath

Refresh your front door for spring with this beautiful Cream Hydrangea Wreath ($35), equipped with a back hanging loop for convenient installation.

“I will definitely keep this wreath up all spring and summer long,” raves a shopper. Another notes it’s also perfect for “Easter, a wedding, or baby shower.”

2 Mini Berry Stoneware Bowl Set

Ditch plastic once and for all with this mini trio of Stoneware Berry Serving Bowls ($17). The tri-color set doubles as colanders thanks to the bowls’ clever cutout design. (Beware: They aren’t dishwasher-safe, though.)

3 Striped Upholstered Metal Ottoman

This Striped Upholstered Metal Ottoman ($120) has a square shape, “scrolling accents,” and “crescent-shaped sides.” The footrest can also function as extra seating, while the bottom tier serves as a storage shelf for a spare blanket or woven basket with living room essentials.

4 Embossed Seashells Coir Doormat

Bring a breezy, coastal touch to your porch with this Embossed Seashells Coir Doormat ($25) from Studio McGee’s collaboration with Threshold. Made from 100 percent natural fibers, it effectively catches dirt and allergens before it enters your home.

RELATED: 12 Best IKEA New Arrivals.

5 Blue Woven-Texture Ceramic Vases

The Small Blue Woven-Texture Ceramic Vase ($25) is ideal for mini bouquets or faux foliage. For bigger arrangements with airy, wind-swept branches, opt for the Large Blue Woven-Texture Ceramic Vase ($35).

6 Ditsy Floral 400-Thread Count Sheet Set

Threshold’s 400-Thread Count Sheet Set ($35) is available in sizes twin through California king. The sheets are made from 100 percent cotton that’s naturally wrinkle-, pill-, and shrink-resistant. And because making your bed can be such a chore, top/bottom labels are included for simplicity.

7 Queen Anne’s Lace Wreath

Brighten up your mantelpiece, front door, or dining table with this delicate Queen Anne’s Lace Wreath ($30). Shoppers call it “absolutely beautiful” and “the perfect spring wreath.”

8 Scalloped Edge Blue Throw

This Scalloped Edge Blue Throw ($35) is crafted from “recycled polyester-acrylic blend jacquard fabric for a soft feel,” per Studio McGee. The blanket is machine washable and also available in olive green.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Home Finds.

9 Wicker Storage Ottoman

Living in a tiny N.Y.C. apartment, all my furniture has to be multipurpose. That’s why I’m eyeing this gorgeous brown espresso Wicker Storage Ottoman ($120), which can comfortably hold all my spare blankets, and serve as a footrest or a makeshift side table if needed.

10 Stoneware Beverage Pitcher

Suitable for both hot and cold drinks, this Stoneware Beverage Pitcher ($13) in robin blue will be a gorgeous addition to your morning brunch spread.

11 Berea Slouchy Linen Lounge Chair

The Berea Slouchy Linen Lounge Chair ($440) has an extra-wide seat and cushioned backrest for optimal comfort. Best of all, no assembly is required!.