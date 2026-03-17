11 Best New Kirkland’s Home Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Get ready for warmer weather with comfy furniture, dining sets, and more!

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March marks that special time of year when spring finally makes its appearance, which makes it all the more important that you’ve got your outdoor space ready to go for the next few months. And this month, Kirkland’s Home is bringing out its best just in time for the return of warm weather. The latest best finds include plenty of eye-catching furniture options, as well as some must-have yard decor. So, say goodbye to your winter jacket and get ready to hit the patio and backyard. Here are the best new Kirkland’s Home outdoor finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Patio & Garden Finds.

1 White Arched Metal Outdoor Bench

Sometimes, all you need is the right kind of furniture in place to invite more outdoor time. This White Arched Metal Outdoor Bench ($200) is ideal for any front porch, back deck, garden area, or patio, with a distressed white finish that makes it look like it’s been part of your yard for years from day one.

Looking for a different color? It’s also available in a black finish for the same price.

2 Welcome to Our Porch Striped Lumbar Pillow

Once you pick up your new outdoor bench, you’re going to need a way to decorate it! This Welcome to Our Porch Striped Lumbar Pillow ($50) not only makes your seating more comfortable, but adds a bit of color and personality into the mix.

3 Striped Comfy Foam Outdoor Lounge Chair

If there’s one common grip about outdoor furniture we have, it’s that it’s rarely anywhere near as comfortable and inviting as its indoor counterparts. That’s certainly not the case with this Striped Comfy Foam Outdoor Lounge Chair ($250). It feels as plush and poofy as it looks once you sit in it, making it your new go-to seat for binge reading sessions and outdoor relaxation.

Ready to really (and literally) kick back? You can also pick up the accompanying Taupe Striped Comfy Foam Outdoor Ottoman ($100) to complete the set.

4 Antique White Garden Stake

Getting your garden looking its best doesn’t end with picking the right flowers. Decor like this Antique White Garden Stake ($30) is the best way to add a little personality and ambiance to the look without going too far over the top. What’s better is that this is a functional decoration, complete with a rain gauge that will help you keep track of recent precipitation.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio & Garden Finds.

5 White Scalloped Outdoor Umbrella

As a big, broad piece of furniture, patio umbrellas are eye-catchers by their very nature. You can make sure yours is getting attention for all the right reasons with a White Scalloped Outdoor Umbrella ($100). The sophisticated piece opens up to be 106 inches in diameter, providing plenty of shade and looking elegant while doing it.

6 White Metal Lotus Flower Solar Stake

Illuminating your backyard doesn’t always require running wires or installing lamp posts. With a White Metal Lotus Flower Solar Stake ($30), all you need is the power of the sun to get things glowing all night long. It’s the ideal way to light up your patio, entrance path, or garden walkways without having to break out your tool kit.

7 Black Metal Outdoor Planter Station

Excited to get your garden going again? With a Black Metal Outdoor Planter Station ($90), you’ll be able to bring greenery to a whole new corner of your yard. It features hanging baskets that are perfect for succulents, herbs, or other small plants, as well as a planter box and shelves you can decorate with other arrangements. It’s perfect for smaller patios and balconies that could use some blooms of their own!

8 Sardines Tin Outdoor Pillow

Just like a good spring-appropriate doormat, sometimes the best way to inject a little color and personality into your outdoor couch is tossing a cheeky piece like this Sardines Tin Outdoor Pillow ($25) on it. The playful piece works with practically any existing look you have, whether or not you’re a fan of preserved fish.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds.

9 Natural Wood Wicker Outdoor Accent Chair

It can be hard to find truly stylish outdoor furniture. But this Natural Wood Wicker Outdoor Accent Chair ($160) certainly seems up to the job, with a sophisticated mid-century look and an eye-catching geometric pattern that will really make your patio pop.

10 Colorful Solar Lantern Umbrella Clips

Those nights spent eating dinner or unwinding outdoors don’t necessarily have to end just because the sun has gone down. These Colorful Solar Lantern Umbrella Clips ($15) ironically turn that shade-creating piece of furniture into a bright spot of its own, but can also be installed anywhere that fits.

Looking for something a little more muted on the color palette? You can also opt for Neutral Solar Lantern Umbrella Clips ($15) that come in a set of gray, black, and white.

11 Mosaic Outdoor Bistro Set

Outdoor dining doesn’t necessarily require a massive tabletop. This Mosaic Outdoor Bistro Set ($250) is perfect for patios and balconies where cafe-style seating will do, providing a perfect place to sit down with a cup of coffee or an afternoon spritz with your companion.