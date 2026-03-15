Shop the 11 best HomeGoods hidden gems, from cottagecore decor to chic spring wreaths.

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Have you shopped at your local HomeGoods store this week? With spring on the horizon, the houseware store is filling up with everything you need to decorate the inside and even the outdoor spaces of your home. In case you are curious what everyone is buying right now, we have the rundown. Here are the 11 best HomeGoods finds shoppers call hidden gems this week.

1 So Much Cottagecore

Flashes of Style shared that there so is so much cottagecore going on at her store. “HomeGoods cottagecore has arrived I want allll the fairy, floral, strawberry and whimsical decor! 🌸💕🦢 I just love this time of year and I got so inspired for Spring decorating!” she captioned a video.

2 Spring Wreaths

Darcy McQueen found so many fantastic items while shopping at a store, showing off the stunning selection of spring wreaths. All the stores have so many wreath options right now, ranging from fake flowers to dried flower, in all sorts of shapes, colors, and styles.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 And, Faux Flowers

There are tons of great faux flowers all around the store. “I love shopping at @homegoods, but it can be overwhelming if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Here’s some Spring & Easter decor pieces I’d buy as a designer,” one interior designer shared.

4 Lots of Throw Pillows

Another influencer found some fabulous throw pillows. “kkkk #HomeGoods #spring Edition!!!!! Been awhile but @jonnysilverman and I had a minute to peruse the new collection and boy we found some seasonal GEMS!!!!” she wrote.

5 LoveShackFancy-Inspired Home Decor

Fancy Like Gracie found the most feminine and gorgeous spring dish sets. “Can’t believe I found the matching cups!!” she captioned a post. “The prettiest shabby chic finds,” a follower commented. “OMGGG you really got so lucky this time!” another added.

6 Soft Spring Decor

Styled by Blakely found lots of great spring finds. “POV: You walk into HomeGoods “just to look” and suddenly you’re mentally redecorating your whole house. Lately I’ve been loving all the spring prints and the soft colors showing up everywhere — the florals, the muted greens, the light blues… it’s giving cozy but fresh. Here are a few pieces I spotted that I would absolutely bring home with me. Which one would you grab?” she wrote.

7 Lots of Lamps

Chasing Finds and Fancies shared about all the lamps that lit up their recent shopping trip. “When the lamp section at HomeGoods is lit 🔥🙊 No but literally 😆. I have been searching high and low for that teapot lamp and I am so happy I was finally able to find it. It’s so pretty,” they captioned the post.

8 Lots of Girly Finds

One influencer found so many girly items, including storage boxes and glasses. “Went to HomeGoods looking for nursery inspiration and somehow ended up distracted by all the cute girly finds 🤍✨ Not mad about it though,” she captioned the post.

9 Coastal Chic Decor

Living Beautiful with Lo found so many decorative items, including this coastal chic section of blues, whites, and beachy finds. “Spring is almost here!!!” she captioned the post.

10 Outdoor and Gardening Gear

There are also tons of outdoor items, faux flowers, and gardening must-buys. “This is quite literally my favorite time of year,” one influencer writes, showing off her cart filled with a beautiful watering tin, faux flowers, and other items.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, Leopard Print Everything

Things are getting wild with all the animal print at HomeGoods. “Leopard Alert🚨: your new favorite print spotted across all categories,” the store captioned a gallery of select items.