Shop the 11 best HomeGoods new arrivals, from ocean-inspired decor to designer swivel chairs.

This week, I hit my local HomeGoods, and it got me so excited for spring and summer. Sure, the drive over there involved a wintry mix of snow and rain. But once inside the store, I was greeted with so many bright and cheery home decorations that I felt inspired to buy. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best HomeGoods new arrivals flying off shelves this week.

1 These Wood Fish Shelf Decorations

If you have a beach house or just a beach-inspired house, run to HomeGoods. There are so many aquatic-themed items right now. I loved these wooden fish shelf decorations, which have a hand-carved vibe. The imported items were just $24.99 each.

2 This Jute Lamp

I am a sucker for anything that is unexpectedly made with natural fibers. I love how this lamp is made out of a woven material and the shade, another jute-like material. The Tommy Bahama brand lighting fixture is just $59.99.

3 A Scalloped Swivel Chair

This scalloped swivel chair looks so designer but costs just $149.99. There were so many great little accent chairs in the furniture department for every design aesthetic.

4 Gorgeous Outdoor Pots

The outdoor department is filling up fast, even though it’s not even spring. I loved these gorgeously painted outdoor pots, especially those painted with lemons and hibiscus.

5 Drawer Organizers

There are so many great organization items hitting the store. I love these little drawer organizers with compartments for all your stuff.

6 More Ocean Inspired Decorations

How gorgeous are all these ocean-inspired decorations? I love the shark and coral pieces. Any of these will look great in your home.

7 All the Fake Flowers

There are so many fake flowers and arrangements to brighten up your home for spring. This tulip arrangement in a wicker vase is stunning for spring.

8 Animal in a Tub Artwork

Animals in bathtubs are a thing right now. I loved this elephant version, just $29.99, perfect for a bathroom.

9 So Many Easter Decorations

Easter is just a few weeks away, and HomeGoods has everything you need to decorate your home. There are tons of bunnies and chicks in various shapes, sizes, and forms.

10 Coffee Table Books

Are you in need of a coffee table book refresh? I love glossy books because they are fun to read and look at, and they also double as decor. My store got a new spring shipment, and there are some amazing options.

11 And, Organizing Carts

Get organized, but make it stylish. There are so many little carts, shelving units, and drawers to put all your junk and add a little style vibe to your space.