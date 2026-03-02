These HomeGoods spring decor finds are selling fast.

Are you looking for items to spruce up your home for spring? Head to HomeGoods for the cutest, chicest, most high-quality home decorations at unbeatable prices. To ring in the first month of spring, the home store is stocked with everything you need to get your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living, and outdoor spaces ready for the warmer months and holidays ahead. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best HomeGoods spring decor finds flying off shelves.

1 This Meier Germany Sheep

If you know, you know. This Meier Germany handmade sheep is a total HomeGoods find. I spotted it at my store for $399.99. They are collector’s items, usually retailing for hundreds more, and are incredibly hard to find.

2 Spring Bedding Sets

The simplest way to refresh your bedroom for spring is with a new comforter or bedding set. I love these pastel gingham Rachel Zoe sets. Each comes complete with everything needed to outfit your bed, including a comforter, shams, a square pillow, and sheets.

3 So Many Little Easter Decorations

Make sure your willpower is in full effect the moment you walk into HomeGoods, because the Easter decorations are simply too adorable not to throw in your cart. This trio of ceramic bunnies stole my heart.

4 Spring Doormats

There are lots of spring doormat options. I am actually in desperate need of new ones, as my winter doormat is done for after a long and snow-covered winter. This floral Stich & Weft half-circle was my favorite, and it’s just $14.99.

5 Lemon Candles

Lemons are the look this season. Leave it to HomeGoods to have a lemon-scented candle. This vibrant and sweet-smelling candle from Goodies was $14.99 and perfect for your kitchen.

6 And, Easter Candles

HomeGoods also has adorable Easter-shaped candles. They all feature amazing spring-inspired scents and come in ceramic jars that can be reused after your candle burns out. Get each one for just $9.99.

7 All the Bunnies, Ducks, and Geese

What screams Easter like bunnies, geese, and ducks? There are so many fabulous Easter finds to score at your store.

8 Faux Flowers for Outside

HomeGoods is the place to invest in real-looking faux flower pots. I loved these gorgeous options, which will trick anyone who sees them. Get each for $149.99.

9 These Great Basket Towers

I am always looking for creative organization finds. I love these baskets, which I might get for my entryway. The wicker stand features four spaces for whatever you need to stash. They were $79.99 each.

10 The Cutest Trash Cans

Who says that trash can’t be stylish? This little wall of trash cans was simply too cute. My favorite are the pink bows.

11 And, This Coastal Feeling Lamp

There are so many great new table lamps for every aesthetic, with lots of coastal-styled options hitting the store recently. This woven Tommy Bahama lamp will bring the island feel into your home for just $59.99.