11 Best New HomeGoods Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

February 21, 2026
These new HomeGoods decor finds are selling fast.
February 21, 2026
Have you visited your local HomeGoods store this week? With spring on the horizon, the home mecca is stocking its aisles with so many seasonal products. From Easter decorations and spring and summer-inspired wreaths and plants to furniture pieces and bedding sets, there are so many things you will want to throw in your cart to refresh your home and surroundings. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods decor finds flying off shelves this week.

1
Bougie Furniture Finds for Less

homegoods-woven-bench
Leah Groth

Sure, there are some cheap-looking furniture pieces at HomeGoods. But sometimes you will discover gems, like this woven leather bench. Not only is it new, but on sale. Get it for $199, down from $299.99.

2
White Bedding Sets

homegoods-white-bedding
Leah Groth

I love white bedding sets. White sheets are so clean and fresh-looking. There are tons of options at the store right now, no matter your budget, bed size, or fabric preference.

3
Green Flocked Bunnies

homegoods-topiary-bunnies
Leah Groth

The Easter decor section is hopping with options. There are bunnies in every color, material, and size. I loved these green flocked topiary-style bunnies.

4
Spring Wreaths

homegoods-spring-wreaths
Leah Groth

The plants and floral section of HomeGood is in full bloom for spring. There are tons of gorgeous stems, arrangements, and wreaths, featuring different flowers and color schemes.

5
This Carton of Pretty Speckled Eggs

homegoods-rachel-ashwell-eggs
Leah Groth

Egg decorations are also plentiful. I loved this carton of pastel and gold-speckled eggs from The Farmhouse by Rachel Ashwell (AKA the founder of Shabby Chic). A dozen of the gorgeous decorative pieces are just $7.99.

6
This Little Bathroom Armoire

homegoods-lillian-august-vanity
Leah Groth

My daughter and I were obsessed with this little pink bathroom cabinet-slash-armoire from one of my favorite HomeGoods brands, Lillian August. It costs just $179.99, and the interior is lined with a gorgeous girly print.

7
A Great Set of Table Lamps

homegoods-lamp-set
Leah Groth

Looking for a set of table lamps? There are always great options at HomeGoods. These William Morris lamps, $59.99 each, were my favorite during my recent shopping trip. I love the glass base and the beautiful printed shades.

8
Gingham Bedding Sets

homegoods-gingham-bedding-set
Leah Groth

Gingham is my favorite summer pattern. I love this Boundary comforter set, which comes with two shams and a comforter in a blue-and-white print. The queen size is $79.99.

9
Fake Potted Plants

homegoods-fake-plants
Leah Groth

Looking for a fake plant for outside? HomeGoods has those too. Seriously, doesn’t this whole section look like it could be the real plant department at Home Depot?

10
Spring Hand Towels

homegoods-easter-towels
Leah Groth

I always get hand towels for the kitchen and bathroom at HomeGoods. There is a great seasonal selection right now, ranging from spring themes to Easter-specific designs.

11
So Much Blue and White

homegoods-blue-white-chinoiserie
Leah Groth

The chinoiserie section was also showing off at my store. You can’t go wrong with blue-and-white ginger jars, vases, or other decorative items.

