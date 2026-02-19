From spring decor to viral apparel, these fresh finds just dropped at Sam’s.

Sam’s Club might not be as big as Costco, but the members-only warehouse offers a wide range of great products, from food and beverages to clothing and home goods. If you aren’t shopping there, you are missing out. Recently, Sam’s has gotten so many new arrivals, many in anticipation of the changing season. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best Sam’s Club new arrivals hitting shelves mid-February.

1 Girl’s Character Swimsuits

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared some adorable resortwear for kids, including character swimsuits. “These are BERRY cute 🍓 for swim season. 2 piece sets include swim suit & cover up & you can snag the matching pair of water shoes all,” they captioned the post.

2 New Member’s Mark Apparel

While it’s not yet in stores, Sam’s Club Does It Again shared abotu an upcoming clothing drop. “Sams-sational! The Member’s Mark Men’s apparel line is straight magic & I hear each piece is under $25 🪄✨I had the honor of attending the @samsclub Member’s Mark MIX event on 2/16 where the Sam’s Club team proudly featured their new & upcoming Men’s & Women’s apparel for 2026. Sam’s club takes the utmost care in crafting each item & considers fabric feel, texture, wrinkle factor & care (all items are easy care which means they can go in the wash AND dryer)!!!” they captioned it.

3 Bold Loungewear

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared some bold athleisure options. “Dope-a Queen 👸- into the dopeamine dressing trend rn?! @samsclub has you covered & is serving looks at affordable prices. (My top is $8 & leggings are $9!)” they wrote about their “favorite bright colored pieces from the club right now.”

4 Spring Welcome Mats

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about spring doormats. “Say hi to Mat 👋 So many welcome doormats available @samsclub rn starting at $12.97 🐝- $24,” she wrote.

5 Wicker Lanterns

Sam’s Club Does It Again spotted some great outdoor items. “Light up your life 🕯️ NEW! Iron Wicker Lanterns in 24″ or 30″ sizing. They’re show stoppers & perfect for spring,” they captioned the post. “So pretty,” a follower commented. “Well these are just gorgeous,” another added.

6 Kids Hooded Towels

“Hood news, my friends! These adorable character hooded towels are now @samsclub, are 100% cotton & have hand pockets 🤚 Hands down they’re a great idea for valentines, Easter, bathtime or summer fun!” Sam’s Club Does It Again captioned a post.

7 Easter Baskets

The new Sam’s Club Easter baskets are bringing serious Pottery Barn vibes. “Hop like a bunny, hop, hop, hop 🐰! The cutest (& softest) Easter baskets around that are look alikes of high end PB! Yes please,” Sam’s Club Does It Again shared. “So stinkin cute!” a shopper commented.

8 Outdoor Seating Cushions

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about some more outdoor finds. “Zero shade on these- they have your back & seat 🍑 covered! BACK AGAIN- at Sam’s Club: the Member’s Mark Deep Seating Cushion with Sunbrella Fabric ☀️ We have 4 of them & they’re totally worth the investment!” they wrote.

9 Wire Baskets

Sam’s Club Score shared about Member’s Mark Wire Baskets. “These would be great for fruit or small stuffies!” they captioned the post. “Ooo I love!” one commented. “So cute!!” added another.

10 The Men’s Frye Shacket

Sam’s Club Score found a great spring shirt jacket for men. “Frye Work Shackets for the fellas! 🔥 This is a wardrobe staple that will last for years. Now on sale for $15.81!” they captioned a post.

11 And, This Mega Bounce House

If you have kids, don’t miss this Climb N’ Bounce Mega Bouncer, which will transform your backyard into a bounce haven. “Whoa! This Mega Bounce House is so cool!” Whoa Wait Walmart captioned a post.