Shoppers reveal the best Sam’s Club home deals this week, from vacuums to TVs and kitchen upgrades.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s a great month to save at Sam’s Club! The member-only club recently dropped its latest Instant Savings deals, and there are tons to be had. In addition to food, beauty and self-care products, and clothing for the whole family, there are lots of ways to save on everything you need for your home. From Dyson vacuum cleaners and kitchen gadgets to outdoor furniture, here are the 5 best new Sam’s Club home deals starting this week.

1 A Dyson Cordless Stick Vac for $160 Off

The Dyson V8 Origin Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum is on major sale. Get it for $279.98, down from $439.98, a whopping $160 off. Even elderly dog lovers approve. “Great vacuum for seniors. I am 75 year old senior with 2 Schnauzer dogs who lives in my daughter’s home. I wanted a vacuum to keep up my 2 room living area, This Dyson is perfect. There are no cords, so no trip hazard for me. It is lightweight, easy to store and ready to use. I use it daily to keep up with the dog hair and it empties out without having to remove any parts. I am extremely happy with my purchase,” writes one.

2 This Big, Beautiful Planters

Looking for a place to display your plants? Member’s Mark Tall Square Planter is $10 off, $29.87. “I couldn’t be happier with this planter! The sleek, modern design fits perfectly with my outdoor decor and adds a stylish touch to my patio. It’s sturdy, and well-made. I also love how easy it is to clean. Highly recommend for anyone looking to elevate their garden or entryway,” writes a shopper. “Adds Beauty To Your Outdoor Oasis,” adds another. “Really nice addition to our outdoor decor. Modern look. Brings your floral arrangements up to eye level.”

3 A Big Charcuterie Board

Create a visually appealing appetizer for guests with this Member’s Mark Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board, $14.94 after $5 off. It is also a functional centerpiece for your kitchen with its eye-catching herringbone pattern and smooth finish that highlights the bamboo’s unique tones and grain.

4 A Cangshan Steel Forged Knife Block Set

Level up your cooking with the Cangshan 12-Piece German Steel Forged Knife Block Set, now $129.97 after $70 off. The series of premium German-steel knives is crafted for exceptional comfort, razor-sharp precision, and long-lasting durability. They are sharp enough for a chef but easy enough for a novice to use.

5 A 100-Inch Television That Turns Your Living Room Into a Theater

There are many TVs on sale just in time for the Super Bowl. The biggest of the bunch? The VIZIO 100″ Class Quantum Series QLED Smart TV, which is surprisingly affordable. Get it for $200 off, or $1,498. “This thing just turned my living room into a theater,” a shopper writes, adding that “it’s freakin huge! It’s exactly what I was looking for. The picture is great and the motion is great as well!” they said. “The picture is just like my Sony Bravo.”