These new Sam’s Club arrivals include deals on gadgets, bedding, clothing, cookware, and more.

It’s a new year, and Sam’s Club is here to help you get ready for it! The member-only warehouse has cleared out all its holiday merchandise, and the store aisles are being filled with fantastic finds you need to have a great 2026. From shockingly low-priced designer denim and other clothing items to electronics and kitchen gadgets, there are so many items you are going to want in your cart ASAP. What should you check out before it is gone? Here are the 11 best Sam’s Club new arrivals hitting shelves this January.

1 Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System

The Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System is the gadget you didn’t know you needed to achieve your health goals this year, and until January 25, it is on sale for $129.98, $30 off the $159.98 list price. “Love this air fryer! The glass alone makes it a healthier option for sure,” writes a shopper.

2 Bentgo Prep 90-Piece Food Storage Set

The Bentgo Prep 90-Piece Food Storage Set is another essential purchase for healthy eating in 2026. The set, which includes various containers and lids, is perfect for meal prep and is on sale for $19.98, $5 off the regular price. “I replaced all of my plastic containers with snap tops with these twist ones. I got 2 different sizes of bentgo. These clean up very nice and the tops don’t have areas that trap germs. They don’t leak and the sizes are generous for leftovers,” writes a shopper.

3 Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 quart

Why pay retail when you can get an authentic Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 quart, in trademark colors Azure (blue) and Cherise (red) for less at Sam’s Club? Get your choice for $249.98. “I was so happy to run across this amazing value I bought one in each size! There will be lots of soups, breads and braises in my future. I got both Cerise and Azure which are classic, ombre type colors – darker on the bottom and getting lighter at the top. So pretty on the range top I might leave one there all the time. Works great on my induction top,” writes a shopper.

4 GreenPan Bistro Stainless Steel 9-in-1 Air Fry Oven

I replaced all my kitchen gadgets with GreenPan, and cooking has never been so easy. The club and website just got the GreenPan Bistro Stainless Steel 9-in-1 Air Fry Oven for $189.00. “A must have for your kitchen Counter!” writes a shopper. “Beautiful and easy to use multi Purpose mini oven – this is very very simple to use with great results! Airfry French fries in less than 15 minutes! Cook pizza, make toast all in one very attractive healthier appliance.”

5 Seven7 Women’s Bootcut Jean

I was shocked to find designer denim for less than Target jeans. Get Seven7 Women’s Bootcut Jeans on sale for $4 off, $14.76, until January 25. They are available in multiple washes. “These bootcut jeans in size 10 are great. My daughter really likes them. The fit is flattering and true to size with just the right amount of stretch for comfort. The material feels durable and soft. She has worn them twice and they still look great after several washes,” one shopper says.

6 Greg Norman Men’s Performance Golf Polo

Don’t pay full price for golf shirts. The Greg Norman Men’s Performance Golf Polo is now available in stores, priced at $18.76. It comes in black, blue, white, and green patterns, and men’s sizes small through XXXL.

7 Gap Kids Girls 2-Piece Pant Set

I saw several cute outfits for kids in the new arrivals section, including the Gap Kids Girls 2-Piece Pant Set, priced at $16.98. The set includes ribbed pants and a sweatshirt and is available in pink or teal, sizes 18 months to 5T.

8 ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (2025) Gaming Laptop

One of the most popular gaming computers is offered with Instant Savings this month. The ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (2025) Gaming Laptop with a 16″ FHD+ 165Hz 16:10 Display, Intel® Core™ i7 Processor, 14650HX, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060, 16GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11 Home, FX608JMR-DS73 is $1,149.00, $150 off.

9 Safavieh Resort Indoor/Outdoor Rug Collection

I love the Safavieh Resort Indoor/Outdoor Rug Collection, which is durable enough for outdoors but pretty enough for high-traffic areas of your indoor space. The 5′ x 8′ is just $49.98. “This rug is exactly the color I was looking for. I put it in the dining room. I have young grandchildren and it’s perfect if they drop any food, it can be wiped off,” writes a shopper.

10 Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar Bundle with Dolby Atmos

If you didn’t get the home theater pieces you wanted for Christmas, now is the time to treat yourself. Sam’s is selling the Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar Bundle with Dolby Atmos for $499.00. “Sonos has mastered audio streaming. These sound really good (not the best I’ve heard) but what keeps me a Sonos fan is their App. 18 sonos powered speakers in the house that work as a comprehensive system. AirPlay is ok for an extra device – stinks at whole house. Sonos has it mastered. I put these in the extra bedrooms for whole house – tv sound is a plus,” writes a shopper.

11 MONDAY Haircare SMOOTH Shampoo and Conditioner Set

I am excited that my family’s favorite haircare line is now available at Sam’s. Get the MONDAY Haircare SMOOTH Shampoo and Conditioner Set for $21.87. “Bought on a whim, smells amazing! Reminds me of roses, my hair is so soft & hydrated, so glad I found it,” a shopper writes. “Sam’s Club has a good price,” another adds.