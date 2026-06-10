Shop 11 Sam's Club kitchen finds that are total steals, from icon drinking glasses to grills.

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Attention cooks! Sam’s Club has so many great items for cooking, eating, drinking, and entertaining, and they are all well under what you would pay at other stores. From large items like Member’s Mark grills to smaller ones, like Anthropologie-dupe icon glasses and Pottery Barn-looking drink coolers, the members-only store has everything you need to get your indoor and outdoor kitchen ready. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are 11 Sam’s Club kitchen finds shoppers say are total steals.

1 Patriotic Icon Drinking Glasses

The Member’s Mark Icon Drinking Glasses, 4-Pack are Anthropologie dupes for $19.98. I especially love the patriotic pattern. “I recently purchased the Icon drinking glasses with red and blue stars, and I’m very happy with them. The design is simple but very attractive, with the red and blue stars giving the glasses a fun, patriotic look. They are perfect for everyday use as well as for gatherings, especially around holidays like the Fourth of July. The glasses feel sturdy and well-made, not too heavy but solid enough to feel durable. They are comfortable to hold and a good size for water, juice, or other beverages. The star design also doesn’t fade easily after washing, which is a big plus. Overall, these glasses are a great combination of style and practicality,” a shopper says.

2 A Woven Drink Cooler with Pottery Barn Vibes

The Member’s Mark Woven Drink Cooler, $114, gives Pottery Barn vibes for less. “Stylish beverage cooler,” writes a shopper. “I love the size and style of this beverage cooler. We are having a suite party soon for my daughter and planning to use this, as it’s the perfect size to sit in a bar-top counter. The handles make it easy for me to carry by myself, it’s not too heavy. I like the style of it too. It would make such a great gift basket for a house warming gift with some wine, kitchen towels, etc.”

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3 A Snackle Box Dupe

The Member’s Mark 2-Pack Snackle Box is also popular with shoppers, currently on sale for $9.98. “Cool kids pack snack boxes,” writes a shopper. “I am so obsessed with my new snack boxes! The lemon print is so cute and the box holds a lot of snacks. There are 2 large compartments that you could fill with a sandwich or wrap. The upper left and bottom right compartment dividers can be removed to make a bigger section if needed. All other dividers can not be removed. You get 2 boxes, which makes this an even better deal. I can’t wait for pool, lake and beach days so that I can fill my boxes with all of the fruits and veggies!”

4 Fruity Kitchen Towels

The Member’s Mark Fruit Capsules Kitchen Towel Set, 8-Pack, makes for “great summer kitchen towels,” shoppers say. Get them for $24.86. “Just love these kitchen towels!! They are large in size and super thick. The designs are so summery! I picked the strawberries. The large strawberry is embroidered/sewn into the towel. I wish they had apples, as my kitchen is all apples. I’m hoping to pick up the lemon ones, for my daughter. I would definitely purchase as gifts!” writes one.

5 A 12-Piece Bamboo Melamine Dinnerware Set

The Member’s Mark 12-Piece Bamboo Melamine Dinnerware Set is just $21.86 and is perfect for summer outdoor dining. “I have to say this is the most beautiful set of dishes I have ever owned. The design is just remarkable. It looks like a real life painting. This is the best decision I ever had to get these. They don’t break easily because I actually dropped one on the floor and it was fine. I don’t recommend doing that but just in case you do, they will be fine. These are beautiful. You must get them,” a shopper exclaims.

6 The Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board

The Member’s Mark Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board is another fun addition to your kitchen for $19.94. “Perfect for a charcuterie board for hosting! It’s big enough that you can use it for a party or just for an appetizer for 2. The handle is nice for moving it around and it’s made of thick sturdy wood. We left honey and soft cheese on it over night and it washed off seamlessly in the morning with no residue left behind. You could also comfortably serve a pizza on it to make it more presentable!” a shopper writes.

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7 A Double Glass Drink Dispenser

The Member’s Mark Double Glass Drink Dispenser with Rubberwood Stand is $44.98 and will majorly up your entertaining game. “This drink dispenser is top-notch quality. The stand is strong, sturdy, and made of wood that feels like it will last forever. The glass dispenser is thick and durable as well. It holds a generous amount of liquid, making it perfect for small to medium family gatherings. All of the metal spigot parts are stainless steel, ensuring no rust or leaks. If you love to entertain at your house, get this product—you will not be sorry!” a shopper writes.

8 A Platter Shaped Like America

Serve your next pie or casserole in the shape of America! The Lark Handmade Porcelain Country Platter is a super creative piece of cookware for $29.98. “Who knew a plate could be this cool?” asks a reviewer, noting that “it’s kinda genius. I mean, who wouldn’t want to serve snacks on the United States? It’s sturdy, glossy, and weirdly satisfying to load up with cheese and crackers (Texas holds a surprising amount of brie). It looks fancy but fun — guests always ask about it. Plus, it’s easy to clean, which means more time eating and less time scrubbing.”

9 A Bamboo Melamine Serving Platter with Lazy Susan Base

Another great entertaining item is the Member’s Mark 6-Section Bamboo Melamine Serving Platter with Lazy Susan Base and Storage Lid, on sale for $16.97. “Very useful platter. The size is great, actual deep sections that hold enough items. The sections are removable, add ice under them, easy to clean, replenish or swap out. We used it for a pizza party, loading it with pizza toppings for everyone to make their own,” writes a shopper.

10 A Gourmet Jura E6 Espresso Machine

The Jura E6 Black Automatic Coffee Center with 11 Brewing Options is an upscale and gourmet espresso machine that will last for years. “Excellent machine. Easy to use,” writes a shopper. “Easy set up right out of the box and instructions are clear. Just know that it does not come with a milk container to connect to the frother so I had to purchase that separately. there are pictures of drink options and it is really easily to customize amount of coffee or milk as it is processing. Grinding and frothing are quieter than my prior machine. Buy good beans and you are set!”

11 And, the Member’s Mark Propane Gas Grill

If you are on the hunt for a new grill, the Member’s Mark 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill w/ Cover is a great deal for $399. It’s also a great Father’s Day gift. “This is a wonderful grill. In addition to its wonderful appearance, it heats to very high temperatures and cooks food perfectly. Just be careful when unpacking it to look through every inch of each section to make sure you get all of the parts out. The instructions are very explanatory and easy to follow, and you can also visit a website for help. I love the fact that the base is enclosed and hides the gas tank,” writes a shopper.