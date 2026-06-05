Shop 11 new Sam's Club finds, from Adidas Handball Spezial sneakers to patriotic blankets.

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Summer is heating up, and Sam’s Club is here for it! The member’s only club is filling up with everything you need for the warm weather months, ranging from home decor and essentials to outdoor splash pads, golf clothes, and even July 4th gear. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? We have a preview of some of the latest product drops. Here are the 11 best new Sam’s Club finds hitting shelves in June.

1 Everything You Need for a Pretty Tablescape

Sam’s Club Simple Savings shared everything she got for a gorgeous tablescape, including viral glasses. “When I saw the new Icon glasses at Sam’s Club I knew I had to have them? How cute is this tablescape? It’s so fun for Summer!!” she captioned a post.

2 American Flag Sweaters

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about a fashion find celebrating America’s 250th. “Red, white & blue-tiful USA & state sweaters 🇺🇸 . They’re heavier in weight bc they’re also 100% cotton! 😮 Available in kids & adult sizing, so match the entire family for the summer,” she wrote.

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3 A Bluey Splash Pad

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about a cheap product to transform your yard into a splash pad experience. “Bluey-tiful investment 🩵 I found the most adorable splash pad for summer,” they wrote about the popular item. “I also need to do this. My kids are obsessed with Bluey,” a follower commented.

4 Patriotic Blankets

Sam’s Club Does It Again found some cozy patriotic blankets perfect for July 4th. “Throw these adorable & soft USA themed throw blankets into your cart for firework viewing, movie night, or s’more roasting 😍 They’re super soft & only $10.88 each. These have a high sell out risk,” they wrote.

5 Men’s Golf Clothes

Not sure what to get dad for Father’s Day? If he is a golfer, run to Sam’s for a new collection. “Tee up your golf game bc #samsclub has newly released mens wear that’s par for the course & under $20 a piece!” Sam’s Club Does It Again captioned a post.

6 Colorful Adidas Sneaks

Sam’s Club Members shared about some colorful Adidas sneakers, perfect for a FIFA World Cup summer. “Dont see the Spezials online but I’ll keep my eye on them,” she captioned the post. “Mannnnnn I’m loving all 3 colors…especially those blue ones 🔥😮‍💨(🇦🇷 IYKYK) Unisex Adidas Handball Spezial $74.98 at Sam’s Club. I saw sizes Men 4/Women 5 – Men 10/11 Womens.”

RELATED: 7 Best Sam’s Club Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week

7 And, Lip Balm

Sam’s Club Members shared about a set of Naturewell Beauty lip balm. “Because ONE lip balm is never enough! @naturewellbeauty 911 Rescue Balms come in a set of four for under $20,” she wrote, noting that they are a non-sticky formula, made with vegan ingredients, offer moisture-packed hydration, and come in Guava, Raspberry, Peach & Unscented options. “Perfect for keeping one everywhere you need it! Find them now (exclusively) at Sam’s Club!”

8 Pajamas

Sam’s Club Members also shared about adorable pajamas set. “These sets are $11.98 right now (until 6/25 while sizes last!) Need an extra post for these because we just wore them for my friend’s bachelorette weekend and EVERYONE kept talking about how soft and comfortable they were (I knew this already but it was fun hearing all of the feedback firsthand from people who had never tried them on) The button-down top is especially great for postpartum mamas, bridal parties getting ready on wedding day or anyone who loves comfortable loungewear that’s still cute and put together. They’re made with an incredibly soft micro modal fabric that feels so luxurious. The relaxed fit and adjustable drawstring shorts make them even more comfortable. PLUS THE SHORTS HAVE POCKETS!! 🔥🔥 The regular price of $14.98 is GREAT but with the current $3 off, they are only $11.98 FOR TWO PIECES…like whatttt!? GO GO GO! Our bride-to-be wore white with polka dots (she also got the pink set) and the rest of us wore black, and they ended up being a crowd favorite! So cute!!! (Photos at the end of the reel or in my “bach party” highlight)” they wrote.

9 So Many New Pool Floats

Sam’s Club Members also shared a post highlighting all the new pool floats. “And that baseball one is giving Baseball Lifestyle brand vibes!!!!🍦These oversized pool floats are huge, feature a cupholder and have heavy duty handles

$19.84 at Sam’s Club,” they wrote.

10 Outdoor Lighting

Let there be light! “Members Mark Outdoor Lights! So many to pick from, more options online as well,” writes Sam’s Club Members. “We have had the solar disc lights, path lights and spot lights (online) for about 4 years now and we recommend them to everybody! …and I’m sure they’ve improved them since that time, for example now the disc lights have the color-changing option!?!?”

11 And, Adorable Stuffies

Sam’s Club Members also shared about Lil Cheers. “Stoppppp! These are adorable!” she wrote in the caption about the Lil Cheers Crochet Bundle (3pk). “They come individually packaged so they’re perfect for gifting (birthdays, graduations, just because,etc) I’m so glad my daughters weren’t with me when I saw these!”