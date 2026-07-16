Shop 11 new Costco outdoor entertaining finds, from smart permanent lights to patio swings.

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We are still in the midst of outdoor entertaining months. If you don’t have everything you need to host your next party, head to Costco. The warehouse is filled with amazing finds, from outdoor furniture and decor to children’s entertainment essentials. What should you shop for on your next shopping trip? Here are the 11 best new Costco outdoor entertaining finds members are loving this summer.

1 Outdoor Lights

Light up your house for guests. “The best permanent outdoor lights you can get at Costco now, and my house is never going to look the same again! These 180′ smart outdoor lights have RGBWIC color, a unique triangular design, and tons of preset scene modes plus AI-generated effects you can build right in the Govee Home app! ⚡ Installation is surprisingly easy too, the kit comes with VHB glue and clips and each light snaps in in about 8 seconds! ⛈️ They are IP67 water resistant, anti-UV, and rated for temperatures from -4°F to 140°F, so they are built to stay up all year!” Costco Buys shared.

2 A Giant Outdoor Umbrella

Costco Savvy shared about a giant, game-changing umbrella. “Spotted this huge 11.4 ft outdoor umbrella with rolling base! Wide shade, 360° rotation, easy tilt, and a weighted base for easy movement. Perfect for outdoor use or hosting,” she captioned the post.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 The Pioneer Party Speaker

Costco Wonders shared about a new speaker. “Costco is turning up the volume at the warehouse because this Pioneer Party Speaker is now $50 off. With powerful sound, Bluetooth connectivity, and built-in party lights, it’s an easy upgrade for summer gatherings, birthdays, and outdoor events,” they wrote.

4 A Patio Swing

Costco Twins shared about a great patio swing. “Costco has the perfect backyard upgrade and it’s $150 off until July 19th! The Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swing is made for relaxing all summer long. With a durable aluminum and steel frame, all-weather handwoven resin wicker, and a UV- and fade-resistant canopy, it’s built to handle the elements. We also love the fast-drying foam cushions that help water drain quickly to prevent mildew. If you’re looking to create a cozy outdoor space, this Costco find is definitely worth checking out!” they shared.

5 String Light Poles

Shoppers love the string light pole set, which elevates the ambiance of your outdoor space and is perfect for dinner parties. “Spotted the string light pole set back at Costco for $79.99,” Costco New Deals shared.

6 Subhead Goes Right Here

Another Costco influencer shared about a great specialty grill. “New at Costco 🇨🇦! Argentina Style Charcoal Grills with height adjustable grate! Spotted at Costco NW Vaughan (New Huntington). Have you seen them anywhere else? This looks fun!” they captioned the post.

7 An Outdoor Storage Box

Get your outdoor spaces organized for guests. ” Costco Outdoor Find! The @lifetimeproducts Outdoor Deck Organizer is a great way to keep your patio, backyard, or garage organized. Store gardening tools, pool toys, outdoor cushions, sports gear, and other essentials all in one place. A practical Costco find for anyone looking to maximize their outdoor storage!” a shopper writes.

8 A Huge Garage Freezer

If you entertain a lot outdoors, keep a freezer in your garage for easy access. “Costco has a garage-ready chest freezer now,” Costco Savvy shared. “Perfect for extra storage without taking up kitchen space.” Shoppers agreed. “Such a great deal for all this freezer,” one said.

9 A Gorgeous Patio Set

Set up your outdoor lounging space for guests. “Spotted this SunVilla patio set at Costco and had to take a closer look 😍 The swivel rocking chairs and sofa make it such a comfortable setup, and the whole design feels really elevated for outdoor living. Definitely one of those finds that makes you want to spend more time outside this summer,” Costco Savvy shared. “Would you put this in your backyard?”

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 A Giant Bounce House

“I spotted this giant Castle Haven bounce house at Costco…and I lowkey want this for myself!” Costco Savvy shared about an item that will make your child’s next party super fun. “Extra-wide slide, blower included, and mesh walls so you can still keep an eye on them while they play.”

11 Outdoor Planters

Beautify your patio with flowers and plants. “Spotted these 16″ pre-planted combo planters at Costco!🪴💐

Just place them and your entryway instantly looks put together. Perfect easy spring upgrade!” Costco Savvy shared.