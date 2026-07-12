11 Best New Costco Finds That Shopper Are Snapping Up in July

Shop 11 new Costco finds shoppers are snapping up in July, from Crocs bags to holiday ribbons.

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July is here, and Costco is stocked with everything you need for the next few months. From outdoor essentials and chic clothing to pet products and even Halloween and Christmas goodies, you won’t believe what shoppers are finding in stores right now. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new Costco finds that shoppers are snapping up in July.

1 Halloween Accent Rugs

It’s hard to believe Halloween is hitting stores. These accent rugs are on of the hottest products this month. “These Hooked Fall Accent Rugs at Costco are the cutest way to switch up your doormat game! You get spooky designs like ghosts with pumpkins and haunted houses, plus cozy fall options with pumpkins and a sweet little fox scene. There’s a vibe for every kind of autumn lover here,” Costco Buys shared about the $17.99 item.

2 Crocs Bags

Crocs Backpacks are also a hot summer item. “Crocs Backpacks just landed at Costco and they’re so fun and functional! You get the iconic Crocs holes and logo design in pink, black, and grey, plus a padded laptop sleeve, water bottle pockets, a built-in key leash, and Jibbitz holes to customize it your way. Comfort meets personality in one bag,” Costco Buys shared. Get them for $49.99.

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3 A Lantern That Doubles as a Speaker

Costco Buys shared about a lantern that doubles as a speaker. “ION Audio’s Glowtive Lantern Speaker at Costco is the perfect outdoor hangout upgrade! It gives you 360 degree sound, multi color LED lighting, up to 10 hours of battery life, and it’s IPX5 water resistant for any weather. USB-C rechargeable and ready to set the vibe wherever you go,” Costco Buys shared about the $99.99 item.

4 Power Outage Nightlights

Costco always carries clever items, like these power outage nightlights. “Spotted this 3-pack night light that’s super useful for unexpected power outages and everyday hallway use!” Costco Savvy shared. Get a 2-pack for $23.99.

5 A “Huge” Outdoor Umbrella

Costco Savvy shared about an item for shade-seekers. “Spotted this huge 11.4 ft outdoor umbrella with rolling base! Wide shade, 360° rotation, easy tilt, and a weighted base for easy movement. Perfect for outdoor use or hosting!” she captioned the post.

6 The Best Baby Wagon

Costco Wonders shared about a great wagon for those with babies. “Costco just dropped one of the best family finds at the warehouse with the Baby Trend Navigator PLUS 2-in-1 Wagon. Whether you’re heading to the zoo, the park, Disney, or your kid’s soccer game, this wagon makes every outing easier with room for two kids, built-in storage, and both push and pull options,” they wrote.

7 Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Decorations

Costco Chika shared about a fun Halloween decoration. “Halloween lovers… this one’s for YOU! The 22-inch Nightmare Before Christmas Clock Tower has arrived at Costco, and it’s giving all the spooky holiday vibes. From the iconic details to the festive lights, this is the kind of décor that sells out fast every year. If you’re already counting down to Halloween (or Christmas 😏), don’t wait on this one!” they wrote.

8 The Chicest Summer Dress

Costco and Sam’s Club Mama shared a great dress. “Linen blend dresses at Costco! 💕 These are such a pretty find for summer and available in a beautiful pink color plus two pattern options. They have a full front button closure, classic collar, and a drawstring waist for a more tailored look while still being comfortable and easy to wear. Such a great Costco deal!” she captioned the post.

9 Advantage Pet Products

Costco New Deals revealed that Advantage pet products have landed at the warehouse. “If you’re looking to protect your pets against fleas and ticks this summer and beyond, add these to your Costco cart on your next trip. Available at select Costco locations and costco.com. I spotted K9 Advantix® II and Advantage® II for Cats during my latest Costco run and thought this was such a practical find for pet parents. I love being able to pick up pet essentials while I’m already shopping for everything else, and the 8-month supply makes it easy to stock up and stay prepared,” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 The Wave Cat Scratch

Get a chic-looking cat scratcher for kitty. “New Asthethic wave scratcher with catnip at Costco 👀 for $21.99 Costco is definitely listening I’m loving all the new cat finds,” Costco New Deals shared.

11 And, the Very First Christmas Items

I went to Costco today, and spotted the first signs of Christmas. “POV you walk into Costco in June and find the very first Christmas find of the season. 😮 2026 holiday ribbons are back!! I don have to admit that I love this collection which ones are your favorites?” Costco New Deals shared.