Shop 11 new Costco finds hitting stores in July, from lantern speakers to the Ninja FlexFlame.

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July is finally here, and Costco is bringing the heat this month. It is also helping to beat the heat with a wide variety of peak-summer items. From BBQ grills on sale and outdoor speakers that double as lanterns to clothing, shoes, and even a tree for your cat, there is no shortage of wow factor in the new arrivals section. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Costco finds hitting stores as July begins.

1 An Outdoor Lantern Speaker

A lantern that plays music? Yes, please. ” ION Audio’s Glowtive Lantern Speaker at Costco is the perfect outdoor hangout upgrade! It gives you 360 degree sound, multi color LED lighting, up to 10 hours of battery life, and it’s IPX5 water resistant for any weather. USB-C rechargeable and ready to set the vibe wherever you go,” Costco Buys shared about the $99.99 item.

2 A Lap Desk

Work from your bed or sofa with the lap desk. “This Lap Desk at Costco is such a good work from couch find! It has a memory foam base that contours to your body, a removable washable knit cover, and a side pocket for all your essentials…this is the upgrade your work from home sessions need,” Costco Buys shared about the $29.99 item.

3 A Misting Fan

A misting fan will help you beat the heat during the upcoming heat wave. “This Fanttik MistFlow Portable Misting Fan at Costco is exactly what summer needs! It has mist and breeze functions, works cordless or corded, and is rated for indoor and outdoor use…instant relief from the heat,” Costco Buys shared. Get it for $69.99.

4 Outdoor Light Sets

Costco Savvy shared about outdoor lighting. “I spotted these permanent outdoor lights at Costco! 👀 You install them once and can change the colors anytime with the smart app or voice control. Easy way to switch up your house for holidays or everyday lighting,” they wrote.

5 Halloween Accent Rugs

Code orange! Costco is getting in Halloween merchandise. Costco Savvy shared about accent rugs. “Costco is already ahead of the seasons! 👀🍂 Fall & Halloween accent rugs are here and I’m not mad about it!” she wrote, showing off a few pattern options.

6 Drawstring Jeans

New fall and late summer clothing is starting to hit the store. “These NEW wide leg drawstring jeans at Costco caught my eye 👀 So comfy with an elastic waist, front and back pockets, and they come in two washes,” Costco Savvy shared. “Looks comfy,” a follower commented.

7 The Ninja FlexFrame

Costco Wonders shared a great deal about a grill. “Costco is making backyard cooking even better at the warehouse with the Ninja FlexFlame on sale for $949.99. With $200 off, this all-in-one outdoor cooker gives you the flexibility to grill burgers, smoke ribs, roast chicken, and tackle just about any cookout with one setup,” they captioned the post.

8 A Gaming Chair

Costco Wonders also shared about a gaming chair. “Costco is bringing serious gaming room vibes to the warehouse with this DPS gaming chair and it might be one of the best upgrades for anyone who loves gaming or watching movies. The pedestal base lets you rock back and relax while the built-in speakers take the experience to the next level,” they captioned a post.

9 A Cooling Pet Travel Mat

Costco New shared about a heat-beating must-buy for pet owners. “Keeping our pets comfortable during the summer months is always a priority, so I was excited to spot these cooling travel mats at Costco. They’re lightweight, easy to take on the go, roll up for storage, and come in two different colors. At $19.99, I thought these were a great pet find worth sharing,” they wrote.

10 Crocs for $25

Costco New Deals shared that Costco has Crocs in stock. ” OMG… Costco has Crocs for just $24.99! I saw so many shoppers grabbing these today! My warehouse had blue and gray, and I also spotted white and black online. If you’ve been wanting a new pair, this is one Costco find you won’t want to miss,” they wrote.

11 An All-in-One Cat Tree

Costco New Deals shared a great cat tree. “New All in one Cat tree at Costco 👀 modern esthetic, 5 distinct levels, double entry condo , scratching rope post and ball toy , Dimensions: 66 inches (168 cm) tall with a compact 22″ x 22″ footprint,” they wrote.