7 Best Costco Jewelry Finds Worth Buying Right Now

Shop 7 Costco jewelry finds worth buying right now, from diamond studs to luxury watches.

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In case you didn’t know, Costco is one of the best places to shop for high-quality jewelry at significantly lower prices than jewelers and department stores. The members-only warehouse has an extensive assortment of bling, ranging from cheap-but-chic costume jewelry to massive engagement rings (that experts have compared to name-brand luxury jewelry) and even watches. What should you shop for to get the most bling for your buck? Here are the 7 best Costco jewelry finds worth buying now.

1 Huge Diamond Engagement Rings That Cost As Much As a House

For shock value, let’s start with the most expensive jewelry item on the Costco website. The Cushion Cut 5.07 ct VVS2 Clarity, G Color Diamond Platinum Solitaire Ring is for sale at a staggering $159,999.99 price tag. The rock, which would make a celebrity happy, is a massive natural diamond with near-perfect grading. There is also a Round Brilliant 5.38 ct VVS1 Clarity, I Color Diamond Platinum Solitaire Ring for $142,999.99 if that is your preferred shape.

2 There Are Also Budget-Friendly Engagement Rings

There are lots of other, more budget-friendly engagement rings at Costco, like this Round Brilliant & Baguette 1.68 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond Platinum Ring for $4,499.99. “This ring has a substantial weight to it and doesn’t feel light or flimsy, which immediately makes it feel high quality. The design is beautiful and well balanced—elegant without being too flashy. One of the best things about it is the sparkle; it catches the light incredibly well and still shines even from a distance. I ordered a size 5, which is my usual size, and it fit perfectly, true to size. Overall, it feels solid, looks stunning, and is a great-looking piece,” writes a shopper.

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3 Lots of Wedding Band Options

There are also lots of wedding band options in gold and platinum, including the 5mm Comfort Fit Wedding Band, starting at $699.99. “The journey to find the one ring is over! I searched Middle Earth for months trying to find a platinum wedding band at a reasonable price, and couldn’t believe it when I found this ring on the Costco app. It’s is a beautiful, solid ring and the price is incredible. I’ve had my ring for a few weeks and it’s so comfortable that sometimes it feels like I’m not wearing it. The polish is very shiny, but like all platinum rings it does develop a patina somewhat easily so keep that in mind when wearing it. I might buy a few more of these rings because I love it that much, I highly recommend,” a shopper wrote.

4 Luxury Watches

Did you know that at one point, Costco sold Rolex watches? While that isn’t the case today, the warehouse still carries some high-end timepieces. The bougiest at the moment is the Omega De Ville Hour Vision Stainless Steel Men’s Automatic Watch, with a members-only price of $8,499.99.

5 Diamond Studs

Diamond studs, like the Round Brilliant 0.23 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond 14kt Gold Screwback Stud Earrings, are another popular purchase at Costco. “Beautiful earrings for the price,” a shopper writes. “I bought these and I love them so much. They shine and sparkle and they look great with my other diamond earrings,” another adds.

6 The Prettiest Heart Necklace

If you are looking for a great jewelry gift, Costco is here for you. The 14kt Yellow Gold Pyramid Heart Necklace is one of the less expensive luxury jewelry items for $249.97. “I gave this necklace to the special lady in my life for her birthday. The heart has a well polished finish. She LOVED it. She has worn it every time we are together,” a shopper writes.

7 And, the Religious Jewelry

Shoppers also love the religious jewelry at Costco, like this 14kt Yellow Gold Cross Bolo Bracelet for $379.99. “I bought this as a gift for my mom. She loved it. She commented that the bolo bracelet makes it easy to put on and take off without struggling with clasps,” writes a shopper.