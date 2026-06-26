Shop 11 new Costco decor finds that look like Pottery Barn, from bar stools to gallery wall sets.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I love shopping for home goods at Costco. The members-only club is a great resource for buying bougie home decor, furniture, and other random items at a fraction of the price you would pay at other retailers. Over the years, I have scored everything from designer washable rugs to furniture that looks far more expensive than its price tag. And, there are tons of items at the warehouse and on the Costco website that look like they are from Pottery Barn, but without the PB price. What should you shop for? Here are 11 best new Costco decor finds that look like Pottery Barn.

The HH2 Naylor Counter Stool, just $79.99 each, is an upholstered wooden stool that looks almost identical to a Pottery Barn Style stool. “We were pleasantly surprised to find these at Costco and had a very affordable price. When our chairs arrived and were put together; usind a drill on #1 clutch setting, We were amazed at quality, comfort and sturdiness! If this color fits your decor, they are a terrific buy,” a shopper says.

2 Clean, White Window Panels

Pottery Barn curtains are endorsed by interior designers as some of the best non-custom options. These Silk Home Light Filtering Curtains offer the clean Pottery Barn look, but at a fraction of the price. Two panels cost just $36.99 instead of over $100 each. “These are exactly what I expected from the description and photos. I love the fabric and how much light is allowed to get through. I needed something to soften the windows and still allow the natural light to flow into the room. Only wish that there were more colors to choose from,” a shopper says.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Coastal Looking Kitchen Towels

These Town & Country Living Organic Kitchen Towels give the Pottery Barn coastal vibes, but an 8-pack is just $19.99. Each set comes with multiple patterns. “Very happy with these towels. They are large, soft and thick. Nice quality. Nice variety and you get a lot of towels for the money,” a shopper writes.

4 A Ceramic Lamp

The ceramic Karan Table Lamp is just $189.99 and has that classic PB look. “Very happy with the lamps (I ordered 2). They exceeded my expectations for the price. I have been shopping for new lamps for months and these lamps are comparable to lamps that cost a lot more,” a shopper writes. “I absolutely love this lamp. High quality. It came totally put together. Just take it out of the box and place on the end table. I love the color. It goes so well with my decor,” adds another.

5 A Farmhouse-Style Bed Frame

The Rose Universal Broadmoore Bed Frame with Storage offers PB farmhouse vibes but costs a fraction of the price. According to a shopper, the bed is “perfect” and “looks way more expensive than it was. The slats for the mattress are finished off well causing no damage to the mattress, and a make no noise when sleeping. The drawers are bigger than expected, which is a big plus, they are also soft closing and roll with ease. The bed is solid and looks gorgeous. I would definitely recommend this beautiful bed,” they write.

6 A Stunning Sectional

Pottery Barn sectionals often cost upwards of $5,000. This Thomasville Lowell 6-piece Modular Sectional is under $2,000 and offers similar comfort and style to the designer alternative. ” The sofa is absolutely beautiful, incredibly comfortable, and feels very high quality. The cushions are supportive yet soft, and the craftsmanship is excellent,” writes a shopper.

7 A Gallery Wall Set

Pottery Barn is all about the gallery photo wall. This Mikasa 10-Piece Gallery Frame Set is just $56.99 and comes with a variety of frame sizes ready for all your family photos, for about the same price as two frames at Pottery Barn. “This frame set is truly Lovely. And it is such a great deal, as there are 10 frames! Well worth the purchase price! Style is modern, but also classic. Simple, but elegant. Would look wonderful on a wall by the black frame set now available, which will be my next purchase! They could easily be incorporated together, for an engagingly creative look,” writes a shopper.

8 A Farmhouse Style Dining Table and Chairs

This Bayside Furnishings Bryce Dining Table and 6 Chairs looks Pottery Barn farmhouse-chic, but is just $1299.99. “We love the table and chairs. The folded-in-the-middle leaf is the BEST! Love the ease of placing it! The table is beautiful and the chairs are comfy! Would highly recommend the purchase to anyone!” writes a shopper.

9 The Perfect Coastal Mirror

This stunning Jamie Young Co. Wila Round Seagrass Wall Mirror is a gorgeous seagrass statement piece for $239.99, and looks super designer. “Just like the one on the C&B site, but cheaper!” wrote a shopper. “Beautiful mirror great quality,” another added.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 A Round Table with Chairs

Bayside Furnishings Sophie 48″ Round Dining Table and 4 Chairs looks just like a Pottery Barn set, and is on sale through July 19, $400 off, bringing the price down to $599.99. “We recently purchased this table, and we’re delighted with it. It boasts a modern, stylish, warm, and visually appealing design,” writes a shopper.

11 A Kitchen Cart

I love the Seville Kitchen Cart with Acacia Shelves, just $154.99. “I just assembled it myself this morning, and was immediately impressed by the ease of assembly, and the quality of materials. The finish feels much more durable than any piece of furniture I’ve ever assembled before. It gave me some much needed storage space, and I’m very pleased with the sturdiness. Also, it is even prettier in person,” a shopper writes.