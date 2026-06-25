Shop 11 new Costco kitchen finds that look like Pottery Barn, from dining sets to cast iron cookware.

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If you are looking for the Pottery Barn aesthetic but don’t want to spend designer prices, head to Costco. The member ‘s-only resource has so many bougie and designer-looking items for less, including so many things in the kitchen department. From dish sets and glasses to dining room tables and other furniture, there are so many Pottery Barn-esque items for less. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Costco kitchen finds that look like Pottery Barn.

1 A Round Dining Table and Chairs for Four

Bayside Furnishings Sophie 48″ Round Dining Table and 4 Chairs looks just like a Pottery Barn set with its retro star base and upholstered chairs. The set is on sale through July 19, $400 off, bringing the price down to $599.99. “We recently purchased this table, and we’re delighted with it. It boasts a modern, stylish, warm, and visually appealing design,” writes a shopper.

2 A Farmhouse Style Table and Chairs for Six

Another Bayside Furnishing dining table with serious PB vibes is the Bryce Dining Table and 6 Chairs, on sale for $1,249.99. “This table and chairs set is excellent – looks, quality, and comfort. And the price was simply unbeatable. We continue to be impressed with Costco’s balancing act of quality and value. Dark wood finish looks great, farmhouse design is exactly what we wanted, and neutral chair cushions will match any decor,” writes a shopper.

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3 A Gorgeous Kitchen Cart with Wood Shelves

I love the Seville Kitchen Cart with Acacia Shelves, a great storage and prep solution for your kitchen, for $154.99. “I just assembled it myself this morning, and was immediately impressed by the ease of assembly, and the quality of materials. The finish feels much more durable than any piece of furniture I’ve ever assembled before. It gave me some much needed storage space, and I’m very pleased with the sturdiness. Also, it is even prettier in person,” a shopper writes.

The HH2 Naylor Counter Stool is another Pottery Barn alternative, with each bar stool selling for $79.99. “We were looking and looking for counter stools for island counter; needed 4. We were pleasantly surprised to find these at Costco and had a very afordable price. When our chairs arrived and were put together; usind a drill on #1 clutch setting, We were amazed at quality, comfort and sturdiness! If this color fits your decor, they are a terriffic buy,” a shopper says.

5 Bougie Drinkware

Costco is also a great resource for drinkware, like this Home Essentials Bubble Sham Drinkware. A set of 16 is just $42.99. “The glasses are thick, heavy, and super solid. Very nice quality glass. Way nicer than most glasses that are a lot thinner,” a shopper writes.

6 Bone China Dinnerware

This Mikasa Samantha 40-piece Bone China Dinnerware Set is a super clean, Pottery Barn-looking option, and it is just $94.99 after $25 off. “Love the dishes. They are modern and simple and are holding up well after a few months of use. Bought a set in the warehouse and then decided to get another set as a backup,” a shopper says.

7 A 3-Piece Serving Set

The Mikasa Nellie 3-piece Serving Set, at $79.99, is a favorite among cooks. “The platter and bowl are amazing,” a shopper writes. “Good quality and value,” another says. It comes with a 14-inch serving bowl, a 9-inch vegetable bowl, and a 16-inch oval platter.

8 Organic Kitchen Towels

There are lots of bougie-looking linens at Costco, including these Town & Country Living Organic Kitchen Towels. An 8-pack is just $19.99. “Very happy with these towels. They are large, soft and thick. Nice quality. Nice variety and you get a lot of towels for the money,” a shopper writes.

9 A Pretty Kitchen Mat

This Mohawk Home Kitchen Mat, 20″ x 42″, $23.99, is “easy to clean” and “comfortable,” according to shoppers. “The material has rubber backing that will not disintegrate after a long time. I ordered the floral feature or design and a different style was shipped to me. Nonetheless, I needed support for the feet as I discarded the old mat, so I didn’t care. I’m satisfied with the product it feels great on the feet and it matched my kitchen interior,” writes one.

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10 An Acacia Bin Organizer

According to shoppers, the Seville Classics 2-tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer, $39.99, is well-made and high-quality for the price. “I purchased this stand to help with the clutter on my kitchen counter. It did the job. It holds the two large coffee mugs we use each day, teas, hot chocolate, daily supplements, Tylenol bottle, plus some other small things. This is a perfect stand for organization and it looks nice, also,” a shopper says.

11 An Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set

The Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron Stackable Cookware Set, $119.99, is perfect for cooking in your Pottery Barn kitchen. “Solid, heavy enough where there’s even heating and yet it’s manageable and “liftable” even when filled,” a shopper writes.