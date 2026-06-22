11 Best New Costco Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

There's everything from comfy counter stools to eye-catching side tables.

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We’ll admit it: Furniture probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Costco. But savvy members know the warehouse retailer has well-priced pieces for every corner of your home (and even for the outdoor areas). This week, the store is wheeling out some fantastic items that have already caught our eye. The latest includes modern kitchen furniture, comfy couches, dining room options, and so much more. Here are the best new Costco furniture finds hitting shelves this month.

RELATED: 11 Best New Sam’s Club Decor Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-June.

1 Finn Drum Side Tables, Set of 2

We love a warm, modern look when it comes to living room furniture. That’s why this Finn Drum Side Tables, Set of 2 ($399.99) caught our eye, thanks to its gorgeous walnut veneer and solid pedestal-like construction. Costco members in the review section say they’re a “great value” and “well built.”

2 Aiden & Ivy Altos Gas-lift Adjustable Stool

Looking to update your kitchen counter seating? This Aiden & Ivy Altos Gas-lift Adjustable Stool ($189.99) could be the answer, moving between 24″ and 34″ as needed. The comfy upholstery and sturdy footrest certainly don’t hurt, either!

3 CGH Faux 5′ Slim Fig Tree

Just because you’re not a green thumb doesn’t mean you can’t have a little greenery around the house. This CGH Faux 5′ Slim Fig Tree ($139.99) looks truly lifelike and is a perfect addition to any corner that could use a little brightening up.

“This faux fiddle leaf plant is so realistic,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It’s the perfect size with plenty of beautiful foliage. Love it! May buy another one.”

4 Coddle Cameron Convertible Sofa

Picking out new living room furniture can be a daunting (and costly) endeavor. But with this Coddle Cameron Convertible Sofa ($1,249.99), you’re getting so much more than just a couch. With a reversible chaise section (that also doubles as a storage space), built-in outlets for charging devices, and a pull-out sleeper, it’s a no-brainer buy.

There are also tons of praises to be found in the reviews, including one customer who calls it “one of the most comfortable sofas I’ve ever had,” among other things.

“We are very happy with this sectional! It’s the perfect size for our space without feeling overwhelming,” writes one. “The couch feels very sturdy and well-made, and the pullout feature is a great bonus. It’s also surprisingly comfortable for both lounging and sleeping. Overall, it looks great, feels durable, and has been a fantastic addition to our home.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Outdoor Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

5 Bayside Furnishings Puerta Del Sol TV Console

Whether you need a place to stash your electronics or are looking for a living room-friendly storage space, we absolutely love the look of this Bayside Furnishings Puerta Del Sol TV Console ($599.99). With ventilated shelves for accessories, soft-close hinges and drawers, built-in cable clips, and a sturdy solid wood construction with a touch of mid-century style, it’s a timeless piece that will elevate the look of your home.

6 Seville Classics Water Hyacinth Storage Basket, 4-Pack

We’ve made no secret about how much aesthetically pleasing storage options mean to us. Not surprisingly, Costco has come through in a big way in this department, including by stocking this Seville Classics Water Hyacinth Storage Basket 4-Pack ($41.99). They’re the easiest way to declutter in plain sight—and even collapse for easy storage themselves when they’re not being used.

7 Thomasville Whidbey Dining Table and 6 Chairs

Time for a dining room do-over? This Thomasville Whidbey Dining Table and 6 Chairs ($1,199.99) is a shockingly well-priced way to get a whole new look for that special room. At 80 inches wide, it’s a truly roomy eating surface that also brings an elevated look.

“Quality and craftsmanship just as described. We absolutely love the simplicity and elegant design. I definitely recommend this dining room set to anyone,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

8 Florence & Main Florence Dining Table & 4 Chairs

Need an in-kitchen or more casual option? Consider this Florence & Main Florence Dining Table & 4 Chairs ($1,199) instead. With a soft, modern look and comfortable upholstery, it’s a true eating space upgrade. Customers who’ve purchased it say they appreciate how tall the table is and how comfy the chairs are, adding that it’s a “great quality” set.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves in June.

9 Henredon Keira Leather Zero Gravity Recliner

It’s one thing to kick back on the couch and relax. But with a Henredon Keira Leather Zero Gravity Recliner ($699.99) at your disposal, you’ll be blissed out on an entirely new level! With a power recline that is designed to remove pressure from your lower extremities and make it feel as though you are floating, it’s so much more than your every lounger.

10 Pike & Main Avalon Wood Bed Frame

While it’s always important to put plenty of focus on finding the right mattress, it’s also essential to consider how you’re going frame it. Fortunately, this Pike & Main Avalon Wood Bed Frame ($949.99) takes all the hard work out of the process for you. With an upholstered headboard and footboard, solid wooden build, and a rich finish, it’s truly dreamy.

11 API Furniture Rockford 6-Drawer Dresser

While you’re in the process of sprucing up your bedroom, you might want to consider adding this API Furniture Rockford 6-Drawer Dresser ($799.99) to your digital cart, too. Not only do we love the elevated mid-century modern look and brass accents, but it’s also currently $200 off!