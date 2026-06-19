11 Best New Costco Outdoor Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

Shop the best new Costco outdoor decor finds, from LED string lights to a self-watering planter.

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According to Thumbtack‘s 2026 Curb Appeal Report, half of homeowners say it’s “extremely” important that their outdoor space feels like a retreat, but 59% say budget is the biggest barrier to creating their ideal outdoor space. That tension is exactly what Costco’s outdoor section is designed to resolve. This month’s selection includes LED string lights, a self-watering slat planter, a gazebo bar counter, a tri-metallic wind spinner, and an oak barrel resin fire pit—the full range of what it takes to turn a porch, a patio, or a backyard into somewhere people actually want to be without blowing the budget.

In fact, this week’s lineup features several of the key categories that homeowners reported as design priorities: one in three are upgrading outdoor lighting for mood and ambiance, and two in three are investing in plants, flowers, or greenery. Ready to overhaul your outdoor space for a summer to remember? Here are eleven outdoor decor finds at Costco that will deliver the curb appeal of your dreams.

1 Tri-Metallic Wind Spinner

Four in 10 homeowners are using pops of color to add visual intrigue to their outdoor spaces, the report notes, and this tri-metallic wind spinner in gold, silver, and bronze tones is perfectly suited for the job. The kinetic movement and metallic finish catch light and create visual interest that static objects can’t. At $68, it’s a design that crosses from novelty into genuine garden decor.

2 Evergreen LED Porcelain Lantern—Set of 2

These two LED porcelain lanterns deliver the ambiance that Thumbtack’s report found one in three homeowners are actively seeking. These Evergreen LED porcelain lanterns work on a porch, a patio table, or flanking a front door—the matched pair that makes an outdoor space look finished after dark without any wiring. They’re $49.99.

3 Reyn Spooner Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug—Luaehu Havana

Next, this Hawaiian-inspired outdoor runner is the porch or patio floor upgrade that adds color, pattern, and personality simultaneously. This Reyn Spooner runner rug in Luaehu Havana is $39.99, works indoors or outdoors, and has a flatweave construction that looks considerably more boutique than the price suggests.

4 Yardistry 12-Inch Gazebo Bar Counter

A dedicated gazebo bar counter turns an outdoor structure into an entertaining destination, perfect for drinks, food, and serving space in a fixed, weather-appropriate format. This Yardistry gazebo bar counter is $369.99 and the backyard investment that makes the 50% of homeowners who want an outdoor retreat feel like they’ve actually built one.

5 CedarCraft Self-Watering Slat Planter with Shelf

A self-watering planter with a built-in shelf eliminates the daily maintenance burden that keeps people from investing in outdoor plants—the category that two in three homeowners told Thumbtack they’re actively upgrading. This CedarCraft self-watering slat planter with shelf is $294.99 and the garden investment that waters itself.

6 Lutec Outdoor LED Solar Post Light

A solar post light charges during the day and illuminates a pathway, a driveway, or a garden border after dark—no wiring, no ongoing electrical cost, and the kind of ambient lighting that makes an outdoor space feel welcoming after sunset. This Lutec outdoor LED solar post light is $129.99 and adds the kind of ambiance you’re after.

7 Veradek Capri Planter with Wood Stand—2 Pack

These two matching planters are made of a plastic-stone composite and sit atop stylish wood stands, creating a modern look for your yard. These Veradek Capri planters with wood stands flank a doorway, anchor a patio corner, or line a deck railing—creating height, visual interest, and a defined planting zone without requiring any permanent installation. They’re $99.99.

Forty-eight feet of LED string lights is enough to cover a full patio pergola, wrap a backyard fence line, or drape across an outdoor dining area, which means this single purchase can transform how your outdoor space feels after 7pm. This Feit 48-foot LED string light set is $32.99 and the most impactful-per-dollar outdoor lighting find in this week’s drop.

9 Reyn Spooner Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug—Polynesian Pareau

The larger version of the Reyn Spooner outdoor rug in a Polynesian Pareau print, this 5.3×7 indoor/outdoor area rug is $99.99 and the patio floor piece that anchors an outdoor seating arrangement in the way that a bare concrete or deck surface never can. Bold print, weather-resistant construction, and a size substantial enough to define a full outdoor room.

10 Sunbeam Oak Barrel Resin Fire Pit

An oak barrel resin fire pit brings the warmth, the gathering point, and the ambiance of a traditional fire pit in a format that’s considerably easier to move and maintain than cast iron or steel. This Sunbeam oak barrel resin fire pit is $579.99 and the outdoor investment that extends the usable season of a backyard well past the point where summer officially ends.

11 Mullally Plant Caddy—2 Pack

Plant caddies with rolling wheels solve the large planter problem: heavy containers that need to move for sun exposure, cleaning, or seasonal storage can be repositioned without lifting. This Mullally plant caddy 2-pack is $37.99 and makes investing in large planters feel more flexible and approachable.