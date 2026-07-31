Shop 11 new Costco finds hitting shelves in August, from laptops to Halloween pajamas.

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It’s August, and Costco is filling up with hot new items for the upcoming season. From amazing new furniture and home decor to Halloween pajamas and the best computers for back-to-school, there are so many fabulous finds all over the store. And some of them are even on sale. What should you shop for this month, before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Costco finds hitting shelves in August.

1 Command Variety Pack

Stock up on Command products this month. “Found my new Back to College and home refresh essential at Costco, and it is warehouse-only! Command™ Strips and Hooks make decorating so easy since they work without leaving any holes, marks, or sticky residue, and they remove cleanly whenever you want to switch things up! 🖼️ I used the Large Picture Hanging Strips, Medium Designer Hooks, and the Clear Medium Wire Toggle Hook to put together a gallery wall in about ten minutes! 🎓 Perfect for a dorm room, an apartment, or just refreshing an entryway. Save $3 on Command™ Strips and Hooks at Costco now through August 23! 🛒 In warehouse only, not available on Costco.com, so grab it on your next run!” Costco Buys shared.

2 A Powerful Laptop

Costco Buys shared about the MSI Prestige 16 AI+ C3M, “honestly the most portable productivity laptop I have used, and it is $400 off at Costco right now!” they wrote. It runs on the Intel® Core™ Ultra X7 processor 358H, and this is actually the only laptop in-store at Costco from Intel’s newest Panther Lake CPU lineup! 🎮 The improved integrated graphics mean casual gaming is genuinely possible on a light productivity laptop, so it handles everything from Photoshop to a quick gaming break. At 3.53 lbs and 0.47″ slim, the redesigned aluminum chassis feels so much more modern than the previous Prestige line. 🖥️ The 16″ 2.8K OLED touch display with Gorilla Glass looks incredible, and the Action Touchpad makes navigating so much easier with customizable gestures. 🔋 Battery life goes up to 24 hours, so it genuinely keeps up with a full day of work.”

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3 The Laifen High Speed Hair Dryer

“The Laifen SE High-Speed Hair Dryer at Costco is a serious upgrade for your hair routine! It’s lightweight at just 0.89 lbs, has 3 magnetic attachments including a smooth nozzle, concentrator, and diffuser, plus a travel bag and negative ionic technology for salon results at home,” Costco Buys shared about the $99.99 item.

4 Swarovski Crystal Christmas Ornamente

Costco Wonders shared about a collectible ornament. “Costco just brought back one of the most beautiful holiday collectibles of the season! ✨ The Swarovski Crystal Christmas Ornament is the perfect keepsake to hang on your tree year after year, and it also makes an incredible Christmas gift. These seasonal finds don’t usually stick around, so save this for your next Costco trip,” they wrote.

5 Timber Ridge Double Camping Chair

If you have a fall camping trip scheduled, run to Costco. “Costco just brought in this new Timber Ridge Double Camping Chair, and it’s perfect for anyone who wants a little extra room outdoors. It gives two people one comfortable place to sit, making it great for camping, sporting events, tailgates, or backyard nights,” Costco Wonders shared.

6 Subhead Goes Right Here

Costco Savvy shared some amazing, clean dishes. “New bone china dinnerware sets just arrived at Costco! 🤍 They come in two beautiful designs, and each 40-piece set has everything you need to set the table for eight,” they captioned a post.

7 Halloween Pajamas

Now is the time to pick up Halloween jammies. Costco Savvy shared about so many adorable options, ranging from Bluey to Disney. “Halloween is already at Costco! 🎃👻 These Disney character pajama sets would be so cute for the little ones!” they captioned the post. “Which one would your kids pick? 🎃👻 Mickey & Minnie, Bluey, or Nightmare Before Christmas?”

8 Pleather Levis Jackets

Costco New Deals shared a fashion find. “Levi’s faux leather jackets are just $39.99 at Costco! I couldn’t leave without the black one! I’m loving the fit, the zipper details, and how easy it’ll be to style this fall. For $39.99, this is such an amazing Costco fashion find,” they wrote.

9 A Gorgeous Sectional

Costco by Atry shared about a gorgeous sectional. “If you’re looking for a new sectional, Costco has this beautiful Henredon Caley Reversible Sofa Chaise with Ottoman. The neutral color makes it easy to match with almost any style, and the reversible chaise lets you choose the layout that works best for your space. Reversible chaise. Matching ottoman included. Modern, cozy design,” she captioned the post.

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10 A 9-Piece Dining Set

Costco by Atry also shared about a dining room set. “This beautiful 9-piece dining set by @pikeandmain features an expandable table, comfortable fabric chairs, and plenty of seating for family dinners, holiday meals, and special gatherings,” she writes. “Timeless design. Seats up to 8 guests. Expandable table for extra space.”

Costco by Atry also found some amazing stools. “These Ophelia Counter Height Swivel Stools by @pikeandmain give your kitchen a modern, cozy look with upholstered seats and a smooth swivel design. They come as a set of two and are a beautiful option for a kitchen island or counter,” she wrote.