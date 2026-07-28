Shop 11 new Costco bathroom and towel finds under $30, from waffle towels to bath rugs.

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Are you looking for some great items to refresh your bathroom? Head over to Costco. The warehouse has so many amazing items that will help transform your bathroom into a sanctuary. From the coziest bath towels and mats to mirrors, shower heads, and benches, you can find almost anything there for significantly under retail price. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Costco bathroom and towel finds under $30.

1 Towel Sets

Looking for great towels on sale? The Charisma 100% Hygrocotton Towel Sets are $21.99 to $37.99 after $5 to $9 off. “We love these towels!! We bought the white bath sheets. We have been searching high and low for absorbent towels. Every time we purchase a set we are disappointed as they simply do not soak up the water or takes forever to. These are thick and very absorbent,” a shopper writes. “My husband is very particular and has not liked the towels we have purchased in the last 10 plus years. He loves these, and says the difference in absorption is absolutely noticeable!”

2 Waffle Bath Towels

Shoppers who are looking for a more textured towel appreciate the WelHome Waffle Bath Towels, 2-pack, just $16.99. “What I like about them is that the terry-loop side is soft and dries your body with just one pass. The waffle side is good for a bit of exfoliating of you want it. The waffle side also helps the towel dry really fast which keeps it from smelling musty like other thick cotton towels I’ve had. After buying 2 initially, I went back and bought 2 more,” a shopper writes.

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3 Ombre Bath Towel

Going for a more designer look? Get the Ombre Bath Towel, 2-pack, just $24.99, which comes in a few color options. “My biggest metric for new towels are how much they shed on the first wash. These had no shedding AT ALL. I was amazed. They are thick, soft, and very pretty. No notes!” writes a happy reviewer.

4 Turkish Towels

Another bougie option? Turkish Towel Company Artisan Peshtemal Towel Sets. You get two towels for $64.99, available in several color options. “Beautiful towels!! Excellent quality …… tassels wash up perfectly!! I ordered the bath towels and the hand towels,” writes a shopper.

5 Diamond Bath Rugs

One of the most popular bath mat options is the Charisma Drylon Diamond Bath Rugs, 2-pack, currently $10 off and available in a bunch of colors ranging from blue to pink. “Excellent bath rugs! Love that there is a grippy backing. Nice size,” writes a shopper. “Very thick and heavy. Well made and quality. Great purchase,” adds another.

6 Shower Curtain Set

If you want to give your bathroom an easy refresh, invest in a new shower curtain. The Whitley Willows 3-piece Shower Curtain Set comes with a curtain, liner, and 12 hooks, everything you need to hang it, all for $36.99. “Love the look of this shower curtain. There is a stripe that is more black and one that is more navy so you could use different accent colors. Looks great,” a shopper writes.

7 simplehuman Sensor Soap Dispenser

The simplehuman 9oz Rechargeable Sensor Soap Dispenser, 2-pack, comes with two touch-free stainless soap dispensers for $99.99. “This is a great deal for 2 of these! I have a double sink in my bathroom so needed two. Also bought a set for the spare bathroom sink and the kitchen sink,” a shopper confirms.

8 A Wood Bench

If you are on the hunt for a high-quality bathroom stool, order the loveTEAK 18″ Bench for $124.99. “I was pleasantly surprised. The bench is built more solid than I expected and feels very substantial. It weighs ~14lb according to my bathroom scale. I’m 180lb and was able to sit on it w/o any problems 🙂 The bench is unfinished but whoever did the sanding knew what they were doing. The sanding is very smooth to the touch. I bought it for my bathroom and shower, but it is so nice that I may get another one as a night stand,” writes a shopper.

9 A Kohler Framed Mirror

Costco is a sneaky-good resource for Kohler products. There are a few mirror options from the Wisconsin-based brand, including the Kohler Orime Rectangular Framed Mirror for $189.99. “Well made classy mirrors. I am very pleased,” a shopper writes. “Love this!! Great value and looks awesome,” another adds.

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10 Kohler Accessories

You can also refresh the hardware in your bathroom with the help of Costco. The Kohler Terzet 3-piece Bath Accessory Set is just $54.99. “We bought two sets of these in gold to match the gold fixtures (Kohler faucets). We love the style and functionality. It is a great value from Costco. We remodeled two bathrooms at a great value, thanks to Costco, and bought all fixtures and vanities from Costco. We trust the Costco brand; it’s one company that is not corrupt,”confirms a shopper.

11 Delta Shower Heads

There are also tons of shower head options from brands like Kohler and Delta. The Delta 6-setting In2ition Hand Shower With ProClean is currently on sale for $69.99, $20 off the original price. “We love it! Excellent product, it was a replacement for an old one that we had and we couldn’t make a better choice than this one,” writes a shopper.