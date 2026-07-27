Shop 11 new Costco fall finds in late July, from Halloween Disney lanterns to Levi's jackets.

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Attention Costco shoppers! If you haven’t made a trip to the warehouse recently, take this as your nudge to go. There are so many fabulous items around the store right now, ranging from end-of-summer must-buys to fall finds. And, in true Costco fashion, the best items will sell fast. What should you shop for as the month comes to an end? Here are the 11 best new Costco fall finds hitting shelves in late July.

1 New Lego Sets

Costo Buys shared about the new Lego Creator sets for $22.49. “The LEGO Creator Assortment at Costco is such a fun building set collection! You get to choose from a Fashion Bag with Storage, a Floral Perfume Bottle, or a Floral Art Painting, each one a 3 in 1 build ranging from 272 to 348 pieces. Perfect for kids 8 and up who love a creative challenge,” they wrote.

2 A Halloween Disney Glitter Lantern

Halloween is arriving at Costco! “These Disney Halloween Spinning Lanterns at Costco are such a glittery must have! You get your choice of Mickey dressed as a vampire, Stitch in a skeleton costume, or Jack Skellington, all standing on a glowing jack o lantern base with spinning LED lights inside. They light up any porch with a little Disney magic,” Costco Buys shared about the $59.99 item.

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3 A Great Deal on Roc Skincare

Costco Buys shared about a new skincare find. “RUN to Costco and grab this premium moisturizer before it’s gone! @rocskincare Advanced Hydration+ Water Cream is officially my #1 Costco skincare find this summer. The full-size 2-pack is just $21.99 (25% off) through August 23, that’s only $11 per jar,” they wrote.

4 A Levi’s Faux Leather Jacket

Costco Chika shared about a chic jacket. “The faux leather jacket everyone is going to be grabbing this season is officially at Costco! 🤎🖤 These Levi’s jackets come in two gorgeous colors—brown and black and are the perfect layer for chilly nights, date nights, concerts, or whenever you want to instantly elevate your outfit. I couldn’t resist… I grabbed the brown one! At just $39.99, this is one of those Costco finds you don’t want to wait on. Which color are you choosing?” they captioned the post.

5 Jumbo Stuffed Animals

Costco Wonders shared about the newest stuffed animals at the warehouse. “Costco just dropped the cutest oversized plush animals at the warehouse! 🧸 These jumbo plushies are incredibly soft and make the perfect gift for kids, birthdays, or anyone who loves collecting stuffed animals. Save this for your next Costco trip before your favorite one disappears,” they wrote.

6 Halloween Dogs

Costco Wonders shared an adorable Halloween decoration. “Costco just dropped one of the cutest Halloween decorations at the warehouse with this 26″ Halloween Dog Greeter. Whether you place it by your front door or inside your home, it’s the perfect way to welcome trick-or-treaters with a little spooky fun. Save this for your next Costco trip before it’s gone,” they captioned the post.

7 A Pokemon Throw

Pokemon fans will love this new throw blanket. “Costco just dropped a fun new Pokémon game at the warehouse with the Pokémon Poké Ball Throw. If you have Pokémon fans at home, this interactive game lets you toss Poké Balls at moving targets for hours of family fun. Save this for your next Costco trip before they’re gone,” they captioned the post.

8 A Massive TV

Costco Wonders shared about a massive television set. “Costco just dropped one of the biggest TV deals at the warehouse with the Hisense 100″ Hi-QLED 4K TV. If you’ve been dreaming of bringing the movie theater home, this massive 100-inch display delivers incredible picture quality, immersive sound, and a gaming experience that’s hard to beat. Save this for your next Costco trip,” they wrote.

9 Cableknit Cardigans

Costco Savvy shared about a great new women’s clothing item. “These cardigans are giving classic, timeless, and so easy to wear with just about anything. Not to mention they are 100% cotton!” she wrote, modeling the sweater and showing all the different colors.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 A Calvin Klein Trench

Designer brands at Costco? Yes, please. Costco New Deals shared about a Calvin Klein trench. “Calvin Klein trench coats at Costco 😲 this is such a great fall find!! Great price too!! Costco does it again!! If you are looking for a timeless coat this is such a great option at Costco,” they wrote.

11 And, Designer Fragrances

Costco New Deals also shared about the designer fragrances. “OMG… DESIGNER FRAGRANCES FOR ONLY $59.99 AT COSTCO! 🤯✨ I couldn’t believe this price! I spotted some of my favorite designer scents, and this might be one of the best beauty deals I’ve seen at Costco. If you’ve been wanting to treat yourself or start holiday shopping early, don’t skip this aisle,” they wrote.