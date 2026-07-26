11 Best New Walmart Fall Finds Hitting Shelves in Late July

Shop new Walmart fall decor finds, including pumpkins, candles, and more.

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Have pumpkin and scarecrows on the brain? You’re not alone! Walmart‘s new arrivals section is packed with fall home finds, including doormats, table runners, garland, candles, outdoor decor, and more. Refresh your fall decor collection now before it’s time to break out Jack-o’-lanterns and cozy blankets. Walmart’s new fall finds start at just $3.

1 Autumn Coir Doormat

Nothing signals a new season like a changing of the guards—and yes, I’m talking about doormats. Swap out your summer mat with this leaf-and-pinecone-themed “Welcome” Autumn Coir Doormat ($10). It’s equipped with a PVC backing for a sturdy grip.

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2 Fall Table Runner

Designed with an autumnal plaid border and pumpkin accents, this Fall Table Runner ($12) is the perfect backdrop for a seasonal tablescape. It’s made from 100 percent cotton and easy to clean up with warm water and dish soap.

3 Light-Up Pumpkin Decor

Available in three different sizes, this Light-Up Pumpkin Decor ($19–$25) glows on demand thanks to a hidden battery-operated candle. Made from terracotta, it offers a more elevated look than plastic figurines and is safe for porch displays.

4 6-Ft. Plum Cimicifuga Garland

Trade traditional red, orange, and yellow fall garland for this dark, moody 6-Ft. Plum Cimicifuga Garland (on sale for $11) instead. You can embellish it with ribbons, lights, pine cones, and other seasonal accents. Alternatively, it also works as a stylish centerpiece.

5 Pumpkin Spice Candle

This three-wick Pumpkin Spice Candle (on sale for $5) boasts notes of pumpkin, nutmeg, and cinnamon. One shopper said the scent is “quite comforting” and the wax “burns nicely.”

“I feel like cozying up with a soft blanket, some hot chocolate, and a movie. You won’t be disappointed,” they added in their review.

6 Pumpkin Door Hanger

Ditch the artificial wreath this year for this Pumpkin Door Hanger (on sale for $3), which can be hung on the front porch or garage door. The stacked pumpkin design delivers instant fall charm, while the “Happy Halloween” sign makes it a spooky addition come October.

7 Scarecrow Garden Stakes

Decorate your planters and flower beds for fall with these festive Scarecrow Garden Stakes (four-pack for $6). The wooden stakes slip easily into the soil, and the scarecrows can also be tucked into bouquets for an extra touch of fall charm.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Patio Finds Under $30.

8 Pumpkin Tiffany-Style Lamp

Whether you’re a Tiffany lamp collector or simply appreciate the style, consider adding this Pumpkin Tiffany-Style Lamp ($33) to your fall decor lineup. It has a vintage feel and neatly fits on nightstands, countertops, entryway tables, and coffee tables without taking up too much space.

9 Witchy Porch Goose

If you hopped on the porch goose trend this summer, keep the fun going into fall with this Witchy Porch Goose (on sale for $8) statue. Neighbors and guests will get a kick out of it, and it’s a creative way to decorate your yard without relying on pumpkins or haystacks.

10 Ghost Statue with Pumpkin Candy Bowl

And if you’re already thinking about Halloween, this Ghost Statue with Pumpkin Candy Bowl (on sale for $21) takes the fuss out of trick-or-treating. In the meantime, you can fill the bowl with twinkle lights or place it by the fireplace with potpourri.

11 DIY Autumnal Tablescape Kit

This DIY Autumnal Tablescape Kit ($4) includes 50 pieces of artificial colorful leaves, pine cones, mini acorns, pumpkins, and gourds so you can create the centerpiece of your dreams.