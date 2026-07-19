7 Best New Marshalls Patio Finds Under $30

Affordable Marshalls patio decor finds to refresh your outdoor space.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If your patio gets the most foot traffic in your home, you’re in the right place. I’ve rounded up the best planters, decorative pillows, hammocks, and outdoor decor from Marshalls that will help breathe new life into your space. Whether you’re giving your patio a complete makeover or simply doing a seasonal refresh, these finds have you covered. Best of all, everything is under $30.

1 White & Blue Ceramic Planter

With a nine-inch diameter, this medium-sized White & Blue Ceramic Planter ($25) is perfect for patio flowers, dracaena, jade, and ZZ plants. It also doubles as a stylish centerpiece and features foam foot pads to help protect your bistro table from scratches.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Decor Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End.

2 “Off Duty” Decorative Pillow

Go full vacation mode with this playful “Off Duty” Decorative Pillow (on sale for $10). Its summery color palette is perfect for the season, while the water- and fade-resistant fabric makes it durable enough for everyday use.

3 Mosaic Tile Planter Trolley

Before you pull your back trying to drag heavy plants across the patio, pick up this Mosaic Tile Planter Trolley ($17), which does all the heavy lifting for you—literally. We got my dad one of these for his plants and he swears by it. The added height helps improve drainage by keeping planters elevated, while the locking wheels keep it securely in place when needed.

4 Blue Striped Canvas Hammock

Take your outdoor space to new heights with this Blue Striped Canvas Hammock (on sale for $10) from Hurley. It’s equipped with a hand-braided loop for hanging and all necessary hardware for easy setup. A convenient drawstring bag is also included for storage—also making it easy to pack up and take the hammock with you on the go.

5 Decorative Floral Watering Can

Gotcha! While this Decorative Floral Watering Can (on sale for $15) is for decorative use only, it’s still cute enough to earn a spot on our list. Style it with faux stems or repurpose it as a paper towel holder for sunset charcuterie hours.

6 Solar Frosted Table Lamp Set

No outlets? No problem thanks to this Solar Frosted Table Lamp Set (two for $20), which harnesses energy from the sun to illuminate your space at night. The weatherproof lamps are built to withstand the elements, and their frosted shades give them a luxe flair.

RELATED: 11 Target Furniture Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less.

7 Ceramic Chinoiserie Pagoda Bird House

Give feathered visitors a warm welcome with this beautiful Ceramic Chinoiserie Pagoda Bird House (on sale for $10). It’s already quickly selling, so snag it now before it’s gone!