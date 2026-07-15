Shop new beauty, home, pet, and seasonal deals at Marshalls this week.

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Have you made a trip to Marshalls recently? The store is filling up with so many amazing products, from clothing and shoes for the whole family to gorgeous home decor and seasonal finds. And, in true fashion, the discount department store slashes prices well below retail prices. What should you shop for this week to score the best deals? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls finds hitting shelves in mid-July.

1 So Many Sephora Finds

There are tons of name-brand cosmetics at Marshalls, plus some Sephora and Ulta finds, all at retail price or below. For example, this Clinique Even Better Concealer just went on sale on the website for $9.99. The same item sells at Sephora and other stores for $32.

2 Pet Toys

The pet products section also has so many new arrivals, including adorable dog toys. My dog annihilates pet toys, so I refuse tos spend full price on them. This ZIPPYPAWS Coffee And Donutz Zippy Burrow Pet Toy is just $7.99 and super adorable.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 Southern Tide Clothing

There are tons of Southern Tide clothing pieces at Marshalls, way under retail price. The brand gives similar vibes to Vineyard Vines with an equally expensive price tag. I found a bunch of kids’ clothing options, including this Youth Short-Sleeve Kicking It Athletics Tee for just $7.99, compared to the $30 tees sold on the brand’s website.

4 Halloween Coasters

RIP summer. While Halloween is still months away, it is already hitting stores. There are so many adorable new items, including coasters. I love these Godinger 4pk Rip Marble With Brass Inlay Coasters, and the set of four is just $12.99.

5 Halloween Throw Pillows

Marshalls also has a lot of new Halloween linens in-store, including bedding sets, blankets, and throw pillows. I found this subtle Halloween-vibe TAHARI HOME 14×24 Skull Flower Sonata Pillow, which looks ultra bougie and expensive for $19.99.

6 A Shell Planter

This gorgeous white ESSCHERT DESIGN 12in Conch Shell Planter Bowl is the multi-tasking coastal-inspired decor item you didn’t know you needed. It brings beachy vibes to your space while also serving as a vase or planter. It is so amazing, but just $16.99.

7 New Wall Art

Marshalls also has a lot of under-$20 wall art in stock, in every aesthetic imaginable. If you are going for the preppy vibe, this CRYSTAL ART GALLERY 11×14 Matted To 8×10 Beaded Edge Wall Portrait Frame is really classy and cool with a vintage-inspired Vogue cover inside for just $12.99.

8 Shabby Chic Bedding Set

There are also lots of great new arrivals in the Marshalls bedding department, with so many gorgeous name-brand sets at lower prices. This Shabby Chic Cotton Climbing Floral Sheet Set starts at just $24.99, and looks like it could be from Pottery Barn Kids.

9 Bougie Candles

Marshalls is an amazing resource for candles. If you are going to gift a candle, make sure it comes in a box. These bougie-smelling candles are a new arrival, and I love the elevated box and packaging. This BUSTER + PUNCH 3in Road To Nowhere Scented Candle is a new arrival for $7.99. It retails for almost three times the price.

10 Serena & Lily Looking Furniture

Lillian August is basically the Marshalls version of Serena & Lily, with so many coastal-chic home furnishing pieces for less. I love this 27×23.5 Linen Wrapped 2 Drawer Side Table, just $199.99, but so bougie-looking.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, This Preppy Boat Bat

Marshalls has so many adorable purses and bags that are unbelievably cheap but chic. I can’t believe that this MARTHA STEWART Cotton Canvas Tote With Embroidered Strawberries is just $9.99. It comes with a removable shoulder strap and is covered with embroidered strawberries.