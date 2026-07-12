Shop 11 new Marshalls finds under $15 hitting shelves in July, from Halloween decor to gelato bowls.

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If you are on a budget, but still want bougie-looking items for your home, head over to Marshalls. The discount store is always filled with fantastic merchandise that is not only chic but also reasonably priced. From decorative items to organizational essentials, I always find what I need (and what I don’t need!) at the store. What should you shop for this week in the new arrivals section? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls finds under $15 hitting shelves in July.

1 RIP Tombstome Coasters

Coasters protect your coffee table and side tables, while also doubling as decor. I love some of the fun new Halloween designs at the store, like these Godinger 4pk Rip Marble With Brass Inlay Coasters. The set of four is just $12.99.

2 And, Pumpkin Placemats

In the new arrivals section, I found this: The Farmhouse by Rachel Ashwell set of four Quilted Jack O’Lantern Placemats, the perfect Halloween addition to your tablescape. I can’t believe how cute they are, and just $14.99.

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3 Gelato Bowls

Bougie up ice cream night with this set of four Godinger Gelato Ice Cream Bowls. Each bowl is unique and elevates the at-home dessert-eating experience, featuring a cone with a sweet treat on the outside and the words “Il Gelato” on the inside. Get the set for just $12.99.

4 A Lidded Chinoiserie Jar

Chinoiserie pieces are such a steal at Marshalls and will elevate your living space, while looking vintage. This THREE HANDS 9in Floral Chinoiserie Ceramic Jar With Lid is just $14.99 and is giving grandmillennial vibes.

5 A Scalloped Basket

This 10.5 x 3.5 Woven Scalloped Bowl, just $10, is a versatile kitchen item. It is great for storing and displaying silverware, napkins, or other items for serving food. Made out of rattan, it can be used indoors or outside. I love the scalloped edges and the Pottery Barn look.

6 A Vogue Framed Art Piece

I love the art aisle at Marshalls. If you are going for the preppy vibe, this CRYSTAL ART GALLERY 11×14 Matted To 8×10 Beaded Edge Wall Portrait Frame is really classy and cool with a vintage-inspired Vogue cover inside. Get it for $12.99.

7 A Pretty Pet Feeding Mat

Marshalls has an extensive pet collection, especially for feeding time. Not only are there dog bowls and food storage containers, but there is also a gorgeous Teddy Paws Toile Pet Feeding Mat. For $9.99, it is worth it, as it will keep your floors protected and make cleanup easier.

8 Food Storage Sets

If you want to get your fridge organized, head over to Marshalls. This Freshbox 2pk 35oz Glass Food Storage Set is perfect for keeping food fresh in your fridge. And, you can’t go wrong with the price, just $9.99 for the set.

9 A Crow Halloween Decoration

Though it might seem too early, now is the time to stock up on decorations. The best ones always sell out long before the spooky holiday. I love this HALLOWS EVE Crow On Branch Decor, which is just $9.99 and features a crow with glitter detailing.

10 Wooden Kitchen Utensils

Get your kitchen outfitted on a budget with Marshalls’ help. This set of Lodge Acacia Wood Utensils for $14.98 is the best deal for an all-wood set. It comes with five wooden cooking tools and is half the original retail price.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Musical Note Decorative Hooks

Marshalls is a great resource for random decorative items, like this set of two KALALOUS Cast Iron Musical Notes Hooks. It is just $7.99 and comes with screws and three hooks for hanging. They are perfect for a music room or playroom.