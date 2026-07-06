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11 Best New Marshalls Home Finds Under $20 Hitting Aisles This Week

Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
July 6, 2026
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Shop the best new Marshalls home finds under $20, from a Made in Italy throw to a Lenox cup.
Avatar for Lauren Gray
By
July 6, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The way you feel when you’re shopping at Marshalls—like everything you love is within reach—isn’t a bug in the shopping experience. It’s the whole point.

The new arrivals section is currently stocked with home finds that’ll make you stop mid-aisle: a Made in Italy waffle knit throw at $19.99, a Lenox platinum cup for $12.99, honey and bergamot hand soap at $6.99, and a toile pet feeding mat that somehow makes your dog’s corner of the room feel more bespoke and design-forward. None of it costs more than $20. All of it will be gone before most people find out it existed. These are the eleven best new Marshalls home finds to put on your list right now.

1
5×14 Floral Ceramic Handled Flower Vase

A&B HOME 5x14 Floral Ceramic Handled Flower Vase
Marshalls

A handled flower vase is a less common format than the standard cylinder or bottle shape, which gives this piece a slightly collected, artisan quality. At 14 inches tall, it’s substantial enough to hold a proper arrangement rather than a few stems but also holds its own as a design piece even when empty. It’s $19.99, but indisputably looks more expensive on a shelf.

2
Ditsy Floral Sheet Set—Queen

CYNTHIA ROWLEY Ditsy Floral Sheet Set
Marshalls

Ditsy florals have the scale and density that keeps them from reading as too bold or dominating a room. This ditsy floral queen sheet set is $19.99 for a full queen set—a number that’s hard to beat for bedding that actually has personality.

3
Kate Spade Made in USA Larabee Road Platinum Cup

KATE SPADE Made In Usa Larabee Road Platinum Cup
Marshalls

Larabee Road is Lenox’s casual entertaining line, and the Platinum Cup is the everyday dinnerware piece that makes a morning coffee something you’ll look forward to. It retails for considerably more than its $12.99 Marshalls price elsewhere—in fact, you’ll find it for $44 at Macy’s, but at that price, why go looking?

4
Small Rectangular Basket with Fabric Liner

RGI Small Rectangular Basket With Fabric Liner
Marshalls

This basket’s fabric liner is the detail that separates a functional storage piece from a decorative one—it hides what’s inside while making the basket look more finished on a shelf. This small rectangular basket with fabric liner is $7.99 and works equally well in a bathroom, a bedroom, or on a kitchen counter.

5
Toile Pet Feeding Mat

TEDDYPAWS Toile Pet Feeding Mat
Marshalls

A toile pattern on a pet feeding mat is the home detail that takes a function-forward floor piece and makes it actually worth looking at. This toile pet feeding mat is $9.99 and treats your pooch like the prince or princess they are.

6
16×16 Mon Cheri Striped Hooked Pillow

PEKING HANDICRAFT 16x16 Mon Cheri Striped Hooked Pillow
Marshalls

Hooked pillows have a handcrafted texture that printed and embroidered alternatives rarely achieve—the raised loops give it a dimensional quality that reads immediately as quality. This Mon Cheri striped hooked pillow is 16×16 inches and $19.99—at boutique home stores, a hooked pillow this size often runs $60 and above.

7
4-Pack Villa Flora Hand Soap Set

HOME AND BODY CO 4pk Villa Flora Hand Soap Set
Marshalls

Finding the right hand soap (pleasantly fragrant, and pretty on top of the vanity) is a small detail that goes a long way in any bathroom or kitchen counter refresh. This Villa Flora 4-pack hand soap set is $14.99, making it a complete seasonal soap rotation at a single price.

8
Made in Italy Waffle Knit Fringe Trim Throw

MADE IN ITALY Made In Italy Waffle Knit Fringe Trim Throw
Marshalls

Italian textile production has a standard that shows up immediately in the hand of a fabric. The waffle knit on this throw has a weight and drape that mass-produced alternatives can’t replicate. This Made in Italy waffle knit fringe trim throw is $19.99, which is an almost unreasonable price for Italian-made textile.

9
11×14 Matted to 8×10 Beaded Edge Wall Portrait Frame

CRYSTAL ART GALLERY 11x14 Matted To 8x10 Beaded Edge Wall Portrait Frame
Marshalls

A beaded edge on a frame adds detail without adding visual weight, a subtle ornamentation that lends it a vintage feel. This 11×14 beaded edge portrait frame mats to 8×10 and is $12.99—a significant gallery wall upgrade at a (relatively) insignificant price.

10
Wilhelmina Printed Hand Towels and Bath Towel

MORRIS & CO. Set Of 2 Wilhelmina Printed Hand Towels
Marshalls

With matching William Morris prints, these towels lean into the arts and crafts style and add a pop of color and pattern to the space. This set of 2 Wilhelmina hand towels is $14.99 and the matching bath towel is $12.99—buy both and build a complete bathroom textile set for under $30.

11
16.9oz Honey and Bergamot Scented Hand Soap

ASQUITH AND SOMERSET 16.9oz Honey And Bergamot Scented Hand Soap
Marshalls

Honey and bergamot is a warm, slightly citrusy scent combination that works at a sink without being too heavy or floral. And the burnt amber look of its bottle reads as understated and upscale—never mind that this scented hand soap is 16.9 ounces at $6.99.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
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