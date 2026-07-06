11 Best New Marshalls Home Finds Under $20 Hitting Aisles This Week

Shop the best new Marshalls home finds under $20, from a Made in Italy throw to a Lenox cup.

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The way you feel when you’re shopping at Marshalls—like everything you love is within reach—isn’t a bug in the shopping experience. It’s the whole point.

The new arrivals section is currently stocked with home finds that’ll make you stop mid-aisle: a Made in Italy waffle knit throw at $19.99, a Lenox platinum cup for $12.99, honey and bergamot hand soap at $6.99, and a toile pet feeding mat that somehow makes your dog’s corner of the room feel more bespoke and design-forward. None of it costs more than $20. All of it will be gone before most people find out it existed. These are the eleven best new Marshalls home finds to put on your list right now.

1 5×14 Floral Ceramic Handled Flower Vase

A handled flower vase is a less common format than the standard cylinder or bottle shape, which gives this piece a slightly collected, artisan quality. At 14 inches tall, it’s substantial enough to hold a proper arrangement rather than a few stems but also holds its own as a design piece even when empty. It’s $19.99, but indisputably looks more expensive on a shelf.

2 Ditsy Floral Sheet Set—Queen

Ditsy florals have the scale and density that keeps them from reading as too bold or dominating a room. This ditsy floral queen sheet set is $19.99 for a full queen set—a number that’s hard to beat for bedding that actually has personality.

3 Kate Spade Made in USA Larabee Road Platinum Cup

Larabee Road is Lenox’s casual entertaining line, and the Platinum Cup is the everyday dinnerware piece that makes a morning coffee something you’ll look forward to. It retails for considerably more than its $12.99 Marshalls price elsewhere—in fact, you’ll find it for $44 at Macy’s, but at that price, why go looking?

4 Small Rectangular Basket with Fabric Liner

This basket’s fabric liner is the detail that separates a functional storage piece from a decorative one—it hides what’s inside while making the basket look more finished on a shelf. This small rectangular basket with fabric liner is $7.99 and works equally well in a bathroom, a bedroom, or on a kitchen counter.

5 Toile Pet Feeding Mat

A toile pattern on a pet feeding mat is the home detail that takes a function-forward floor piece and makes it actually worth looking at. This toile pet feeding mat is $9.99 and treats your pooch like the prince or princess they are.

6 16×16 Mon Cheri Striped Hooked Pillow

Hooked pillows have a handcrafted texture that printed and embroidered alternatives rarely achieve—the raised loops give it a dimensional quality that reads immediately as quality. This Mon Cheri striped hooked pillow is 16×16 inches and $19.99—at boutique home stores, a hooked pillow this size often runs $60 and above.

7 4-Pack Villa Flora Hand Soap Set

Finding the right hand soap (pleasantly fragrant, and pretty on top of the vanity) is a small detail that goes a long way in any bathroom or kitchen counter refresh. This Villa Flora 4-pack hand soap set is $14.99, making it a complete seasonal soap rotation at a single price.

8 Made in Italy Waffle Knit Fringe Trim Throw

Italian textile production has a standard that shows up immediately in the hand of a fabric. The waffle knit on this throw has a weight and drape that mass-produced alternatives can’t replicate. This Made in Italy waffle knit fringe trim throw is $19.99, which is an almost unreasonable price for Italian-made textile.

9 11×14 Matted to 8×10 Beaded Edge Wall Portrait Frame

A beaded edge on a frame adds detail without adding visual weight, a subtle ornamentation that lends it a vintage feel. This 11×14 beaded edge portrait frame mats to 8×10 and is $12.99—a significant gallery wall upgrade at a (relatively) insignificant price.

10 Wilhelmina Printed Hand Towels and Bath Towel

With matching William Morris prints, these towels lean into the arts and crafts style and add a pop of color and pattern to the space. This set of 2 Wilhelmina hand towels is $14.99 and the matching bath towel is $12.99—buy both and build a complete bathroom textile set for under $30.

11 16.9oz Honey and Bergamot Scented Hand Soap

Honey and bergamot is a warm, slightly citrusy scent combination that works at a sink without being too heavy or floral. And the burnt amber look of its bottle reads as understated and upscale—never mind that this scented hand soap is 16.9 ounces at $6.99.