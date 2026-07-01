Shop 11 new Marshalls finds hitting stores in July, from designer perfume to chic denim dresses.

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July is finally here, and Marshalls wants to help you get everything you need (or don’t need, but really want) for the next few months. I recently shopped the new arrivals section and found so many fabulous finds, ranging from designer fragrances and sunglasses for a fraction of the retail price, to cute dresses, nightstands, and kids’ clothing. What should you shop for to save money this month? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls finds hitting stores as July begins.

1 Designer Perfume for Almost Half Off

You can pay $148 for the 3.3 oz Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette at Sephora. Or head on over to the Marshalls website and score the designer fragrance for $79.99, or possibly less if you find it in-store. There are always lots of great name-brand perfumes at Marshalls for less, so always check there before paying full price.

2 Halloween Decorations

Don’t kill the messenger, but Halloween and fall-friendly decor are popping up everywhere, from Costco to Hobby Lobby. It seems early to buy all your spooky decorations, but the best items sell out long before October 31. One of my favorite items is this GHOULISH 18×28 Outdoor Safe Stacked Pumpkins Decor for $59.99, which my daughter would say is “so preppy.”

3 An Elevated Frankenstein Pillow

Marshalls always has so many elevated Halloween items, like this designer Isaac Mizrahi 18×18 Linen Blend Frankenstein Couple Pillow. It is just $24.99, but it looks so much more expensive.

4 Tom Ford Sunglasses for Less Than Half the OG Price

Another category that Marshalls does well? Designer sunglasses. The discount store has tons of options, many of which are a fraction of the price you would pay at a designer or department store. This pair of Tom Ford 55mm Round Sunglasses originally retailed for close to $500. The Marshalls price? $199.99.

5 A Chic But Cheap Denim Dress

There are tons of dresses at Marshalls right now, many of which are chic but super cheap. I am a big fan of denim, and this Blu Pepper Lace Up Denim Midi Dress for $24.99 is a great one. It is perfect for summer, but will also transition easily into fall.

6 Designer Men’s Pants

My boyfriend recently got these Billy Reid 5 Pocket Pants, which are such a great style and fit. His price? $198 on the Billy Reid website. The Marshalls price? $39.99.

7 Free People Pajamas

Marshalls has been getting in a lot of Free People merchandise recently. This Free People 2pc Talk Tonight Pajama Set is so adorable and costs just $39.99, originally retailing for at least double.

8 Southern Tide Clothing for Kids

I am obsessed with Southern Tide clothing, which gives similar vibes to Vineyard Vines. The line is high-quality and isn’t cheap. Unless you get it at Marshalls. This Boys’ Long-Sleeve Millview Fleece Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt is just $14.99. If you prefer to pay full price, it is $75.

9 A Pet Feeding Mat

Does your dog or cat make a big mess when they are eating? Marshalls has an extensive pet collection. One of the greatest new items is the Teddy Paws Toile Pet Feeding Mat. For $9.99, it is worth it, as it will keep your floors protected and make cleanup easier.

10 Shabby Chic Sheet Sets

The bedding options are always extensive at Marshalls, with so many gorgeous name-brand sets for less. This Shabby Chic Cotton Climbing Floral Sheet Set starts at just $24.99, and looks like it could be from Pottery Barn Kids.

11 A Side Table Giving Serena & Lily Vibes

Lillian August is basically the Marshalls/HomeGoods/T.J. Maxx version of Serena & Lily, offering so many coastal-chic home furnishings for less. I love this 27×23.5 Linen Wrapped 2 Drawer Side Table, just $199.99, but so bougie-looking.