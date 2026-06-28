7 Best New Marshalls Living Room Finds Under $15

Shop 7 new Marshalls living room finds under $15, from ginger jar candles to bow vases.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of my favorite games that my daughter and I like to play at Marshalls? How many fabulous items can we find for under a certain price point? It’s always fun to see what we both come up with when scouring the aisles of the store, picking up everything from clothing and skincare products to home decor and food. This week, while playing our little game, we discovered some serious gems in the living room department. What did we find? Here are the 7 best Marshalls living room finds under $15.

1 A Bougie Painted Ginger Jar Candle

This LAURA ASHLEY 17.63oz Painted Ginger Jar Candle is the most double-tasking item ever. Not only is it a candle that smells amazing, but it is also a gorgeous shelf decoration that will look amazing anywhere in your living room. The price? Just $14.99.

2 Kitschy Pillows

There are lots of new crocheted throw pillows at Marshalls. One of my favorites, which is perfect for the sardine girl summer aesthetic, is this PEKING HANDICRAFT 9×16 Sardines Hooked Pillow. I can’t believe it is just $14.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 Framed Artwork

You can even get framed artwork for your living room at Marshalls. This OLIVER 12×16 Colorful Landscape Wall Art With Glass Covering is a gorgeously framed print, professionally matted, that looks expensive. The price? Just $14.99.

4 Coffee Table Books

Coffee table books are a great way to decorate your living room, while also providing reading material. When guests come over, they will have so much fun thumbing through them. I found a few books under $15, including this Barcelona Block By Block Book, just $9.99.

5 A Striped Accent Pillow

I am a sucker for stripes. This MDESIGN 14×20 Cotton Striped Pillow With Corner Ties is on clearance for $12, but looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn for closer to $100. I love the corner tie details.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

6 A Terracotta Vase

Please do not sleep on the clearance goodies at Marshalls right now. I found this unique-looking BREWSTER 6in Tamitt Terracotta Vase With Rattan Details for just $7, originally retailing for over $25. It looks like something you would find at Anthropologie, and makes the perfect living room vase for fresh flowers.

7 And, This Ceramic Bow Vase

If you are all about the coquette look and bows on everything, Marshalls has a ton of merchandise in that category. This ECCOLO 9.5in Ceramic Embossed Bow Vase for $12.99 is another great living room vase, perfect for showcasing faux or real flowers.