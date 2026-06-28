 Skip to content

7 Best New Marshalls Living Room Finds Under $15

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
June 28, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop 7 new Marshalls living room finds under $15, from ginger jar candles to bow vases.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
June 28, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of my favorite games that my daughter and I like to play at Marshalls? How many fabulous items can we find for under a certain price point? It’s always fun to see what we both come up with when scouring the aisles of the store, picking up everything from clothing and skincare products to home decor and food. This week, while playing our little game, we discovered some serious gems in the living room department. What did we find? Here are the 7 best Marshalls living room finds under $15.

1
A Bougie Painted Ginger Jar Candle

LAURA ASHLEY 17.63oz Painted Ginger Jar Candle
Marshalls

This LAURA ASHLEY 17.63oz Painted Ginger Jar Candle is the most double-tasking item ever. Not only is it a candle that smells amazing, but it is also a gorgeous shelf decoration that will look amazing anywhere in your living room. The price? Just $14.99.

2
Kitschy Pillows

PEKING HANDICRAFT 9x16 Sardines Hooked Pillow
Marshalls

There are lots of new crocheted throw pillows at Marshalls. One of my favorites, which is perfect for the sardine girl summer aesthetic, is this PEKING HANDICRAFT 9×16 Sardines Hooked Pillow.  I can’t believe it is just $14.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3
Framed Artwork

OLIVER 12x16 Colorful Landscape Wall Art With Glass Covering
Marshalls

You can even get framed artwork for your living room at Marshalls. This OLIVER 12×16 Colorful Landscape Wall Art With Glass Covering is a gorgeously framed print, professionally matted, that looks expensive. The price? Just $14.99.

4
Coffee Table Books

WELBECK PUBLISHING Barcelona Block By Block Book
Marshalls

Coffee table books are a great way to decorate your living room, while also providing reading material. When guests come over, they will have so much fun thumbing through them. I found a few books under $15, including this Barcelona Block By Block Book, just $9.99.

5
A Striped Accent Pillow

MDESIGN 14x20 Cotton Striped Pillow With Corner Ties
Marshalls

I am a sucker for stripes. This MDESIGN 14×20 Cotton Striped Pillow With Corner Ties is on clearance for $12, but looks like something you would find at Pottery Barn for closer to $100. I love the corner tie details.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

6
A Terracotta Vase

BREWSTER 6in Tamitt Terracotta Vase With Rattan Details
Marshalls

Please do not sleep on the clearance goodies at Marshalls right now. I found this unique-looking BREWSTER 6in Tamitt Terracotta Vase With Rattan Details for just $7, originally retailing for over $25. It looks like something you would find at Anthropologie, and makes the perfect living room vase for fresh flowers.

7
And, This Ceramic Bow Vase

ECCOLO 9.5in Ceramic Embossed Bow Vase
Marshalls

If you are all about the coquette look and bows on everything, Marshalls has a ton of merchandise in that category. This ECCOLO 9.5in Ceramic Embossed Bow Vase for $12.99 is another great living room vase, perfect for showcasing faux or real flowers.

 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
Filed Under
 •

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family