Shop 11 Marshalls bedroom finds that look like Pottery Barn for less, from desks to pillows.

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If you aren’t shopping at Marshalls for Pottery Barn look-alike products, you are missing out. The discount department store has so many home decor and even furniture items that look strikingly similar to those at the high-end home store, but at a fraction of the price. There are great items for every room in the house, including the bedroom. I found so many gorgeous items, including throw pillows, consoles, bedding sets, and clever storage. What should you shop for to save big without compromising your sleep style? Here are 11 Marshalls’ bedroom finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 A Gorgeous Console or Desk

If you are going to put a console or desk in your bedroom, make sure it is gorgeous. This LILLIAN AUGUST 50×30 Console Desk Accent Table, $499.99, is the prettiest light blue shade. It offers two drawers for ample storage and is so refined-looking with lattice details. You could also use it as a vanity.

2 A Set of Decorative Boxes

This set of SAGEBROOK HOME Rounded Corner Decorative Boxes Set comes with a large and a small box for $39.99. They are so beautiful and Pottery Barn-looking with their light blue textured fabric cover, rounded corners, and silver-tone metallic detail. Use them to stash small items or jewelry.

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3 A Scalloped Throw Pillow

Pottery Barn is big into denim and chambray decor, especially in the summer collections. This CANAAN 22×22 Pure Linen Overfilled Double Flange Pillow is a dark blue linen and may even be higher quality than Pottery Barn, at a fraction of the cost at $49.99.

4 Another Stunning Console Table

The Nate Berkus 48×32 Two Drawer Console Table, $199.99, is another stunning bedroom item that looks like Pottery Barn for less. I love the natural wood tone, which makes it super versatile. It has two drawers to put your belongings.

5 A Gallery Wall Frame Set/slidetitle] Pottery Barn is all about the gallery wall look, selling so many matching frame collections in various sizes and shapes. Marshalls has the look for way less. Get this ENCHANTE 2pk 20×20 Matted To 8×10 Wall Portrait Frame Set, or several! It’s just $49.99 for two matted frames. [slidetitle num="6"]A Lime Hamper

Marshalls is a great resource for baskets and hampers, especially if you want to tap into the fruit trend. This TAYLOR MADISON DESIGNS 16in Lime Lidded Storage Basket is just $29.99 and can be used for storage or as a dirty clothes hamper. I love the lime color and lid, which add a fun twist to your space.

7 Accent Chairs

The MERCANA36in Kensington Fabric and Wood Accent Chair is a great bedroom accent chair for $399.99. It looks so much like the entire Pottery Barn York Slope Arm collection. I also love the grommets, elevating the look even more.

8 Seersucker Bedding

In the summer, Pottery Barn is all about seersucker stripes and gingham. They always have gorgeous duvet covers and comforters, but they are generally not cheap. This Brooks Brothers Cotton Seersucker Duvet Set is just $69.99 and comes with the duvet and matching shams. There are also lots of gingham options.

9 A Reclaimed Wood Bench

This Classic Home 83in Caleb Solid Reclaimed Pine Wood Bench is another Pottery Barn-looking piece for $299.99. I love the ivory distressed design but contemporary design. It could also pass as Restoration Hardware.

10 A Wood Mirror

This mirror also gives the PB look for less. This HOWARD ELLIOTT 34.5×24 Horizon Wood Rectangular Mirror is just $99.99 and features the traditional, timeless look the brand is famous for.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 A Summer Plaid Throw Pillow

This summer plaid pillow is giving Pottery Barn summer vibes. However, instead of costing around $100, the CANAAN 22×22 Coastal Plaid Oversized Feather-Filled Pillow is just $29.99. Use it on your bed or a chair in your bedroom as an accent piece.