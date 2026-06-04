Shop 11 new Marshalls patio finds, from luxury umbrellas to Sherry Kline ruffled pillows.

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How is your patio game this season? If you are like me, you still need a few odds and ends to get all your outdoor spaces, patio included, ready for all the summer fun to be had. Marshalls to the rescue. The discount department store has so many amazing options, ranging from full-on patio furniture to decorative items, to make your outdoor living spaces feel complete. What should you shop for this week before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls patio finds shoppers say look expensive.

1 A Bougie Umbrella

Okay, so maybe this BUSINESS & PLEASURE 7×7.5 Amalfi Beach Umbrella With Carry Bag is designed for the beach. However, it also makes a great patio umbrella without a table. Use a pot filled with matted soil, and you won’t need an umbrella stand. It is at the store for just $129.99, but costs $249 retail.

2 Faux Topiary Plants

Add some life to your patio without having to care for live plants. This MARTHA STEWART Outdoor Covered Porch Safe Topiary in Square Planter looks so expensive and realistic, yet it costs just $39.99. And, the price includes the planter it comes in.

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3 An Outdoor Pouf

If I want to add a little color to my outdoor space without going too crazy, I get a colorful pouf. This JAIPUR LIVING Indoor And Outdoor Patterned Pouf Ottoman is just $79.99, and is a great accent piece. I love the vibrant pattern and the fact that it can be used in various ways.

4 Striped and Ruffled Pillows

Another great item to brighten your patio without investing in new patio furniture or covers? Get a few new cushions or throw pillows. This SHERRY KLINE 18×18 Cabana Striped Ruffle Indoor Outdoor Pillow, $24.99, is one of my favorites this season. I have also seen other items for the collection, including cushions and lumbar pillows.

5 A Designer Looking Rug

People often forget about outdoor rugs on patios, but getting the right floor covering can make a big difference, turning it into an outdoor living space. This MORRIS & CO. 8×10 Indoor Outdoor Washable Woodland Weeds Floral Area Rug is so pretty that you could use it indoors, but such a great deal at $149.99 that you won’t mind putting it outside.

6 A Striped Sling Chair

If you need extra patio seating, grab one of these gorgeous BUSINESS & PLEASURE 31in Teak Wood Frame Staud Striped Sling Chair. The super stylish chair offers four adjustable positions and costs $99.99, but originally retailed for $249.99, so it’s a steal.

7 A Decorative Flower Cart

I love this A&B HOME 27.5x18x36 Stratton Decorative Flower Cart, because it offers an adorable home for all of your potted plants and makes a great patio accessory. It is $79.99, but it looks a lot more expensive. I imagine it would cost double this at a nursery.

8 A Single Ball Topiary in Pot

Serena & Lily or Marshalls? Who will ever know? This LUXE HABITAT UV-Resistant 18in Single Ball Topiary in Magnesium Oxide Pot, $49.99, is bringing all the grandmillenial vibes and is half off the retail price. It will definitely bougie-up your patio.

9 A White Urn Planter

This Made In Italy 20in Ceramic Two-handle Urn Planter is a luxury item that will make a definite statement on your patio. It’s a little pricier than some of the other items at $129.99, but looks and feels super expensive, like something you would pay double for at Pottery Barn or Restoration Hardware.

10 A Set of Outdoor Planters

If you are going more for that casual farmhouse feel, this 4-piece A&B HOME Flowers Oval Metal Outdoor Planter Set for $34.99 is a must-buy. It kind of brings that English garden vibe into your space. You can use them a variety of ways, filling them with plants or even beverages at a party.

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11 An Outdoor Solar Lamp

Don’t bother turning on your outdoor lights during your next al fresco dining experience. This ENCHANTE 12×5 Outdoor Solar Table Led Lamp is just $19.99 and adds a little light to your table. I am going to buy a few of them and line them on my long dining table for my next summer dinner party.