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7 Marshalls Swimwear Finds That Look High-End for Less

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
May 31, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop 7 Marshalls swimwear finds that look high-end for less, from chic bikinis to kids' suits.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
May 31, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I can’t believe that pool, beach, and lake season is finally here! After a long winter, it might be time to refresh your bathing suit collection. Don’t bother paying full retail at department stores when Marshalls has some of the most on-trend, high-end-looking styles for less. I recently hit the store and couldn’t believe the selection of swimwear for the entire family, all super affordable and a fraction of what you would pay for identical or similar styles at other stores. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are 7 Marshalls swimwear finds that look high-end for less.

1
A Simple But Sophisticated One-Piece

AQUA AURA Jenny One-piece Swimsuit
Marshalls

This AQUA AURA Jenny One-piece Swimsuit is sleek, neutral, and sophisticated. It reminds me of my favorite Gooseberry one-piece tank, which is a celebrity style. It sells for $110 and is worth it in my opinion. However, this one is just $19.99, literally a fraction of the price.

2
A Figure-Flattering Bikini

BOND-EYE Made In Australia Two-piece Bikini Top And Bottoms Set
Marshalls

I noticed that Marshalls has a lot of Bond-Eye bathing suits. The made-in-Australia swimwear brand is sold in department stores, with styles starting at just over $100. However, you can get them for a fraction of the price at T.J. Maxx. This BOND-EYE Two-piece Bikini Top and Bottoms Set is just $39.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3
A Belted One-Piece

TRINA TURK Monaco Wrap One-piece Swimsuit With Buckle
Marshalls

Another name-brand swimwear find you can get at Marshalls? Trina Turk. This Trina Turk Monaco Wrap One-piece Swimsuit With Buckle is just $39.99. It is sophisticated and figure-flattering, and again, would retail for well over $100 at department stores.

4
Men’s Lined Shorts

TAILORBYRD Crab Walk Swim Shorts With Built-in Comfort Liner
Marshalls

There are so many swim trunks to choose from at Marshalls, and many of them give high-end looks for less. These TAILORBYRD Crab Walk Swim Shorts With Built-in Comfort Liner are just $19.99 and definitely look like a style you would find at Vineyard Vines for four times the price.

5
And, These Bonobos Trunks

BONOBOS Riviera Swim Trunks
Marshalls

If you like Bonobos but don’t want to pay mall prices, you are in luck. This pair of BONOBOS Riviera Swim Trunks is $24.99, instead of $99. That’s about a quarter of the price if you don’t feel like doing the math.

6
The Cutest Kid’s Suits

RUFFLEBUTTS Infant Girls One-piece Mermaid Princess Skirted Rash Guard Swimsuit
Marshalls

When my daughter was a baby and a young toddler, I loved Rufflebutts. I was shocked to find the brand at Marshalls, again, for a fraction of the price. This RUFFLEBUTTS Infant Girls One-piece Mermaid Princess Skirted Rash Guard Swimsuit is just $16.99 and tons of cuteness.

7
And, a Toddler Two-Piece

LITTLE ME Toddler Girls Two-piece Floral Swimsuit
Marshalls

Kids outgrow swimsuits every year, which is another reason you should never pay full price for them. This LITTLE METoddler Girls Two-piece Floral Swimsuit is just as cute as styles that are $50-plus, but costs just $12.99.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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