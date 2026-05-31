Shop 7 Marshalls swimwear finds that look high-end for less, from chic bikinis to kids' suits.

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I can’t believe that pool, beach, and lake season is finally here! After a long winter, it might be time to refresh your bathing suit collection. Don’t bother paying full retail at department stores when Marshalls has some of the most on-trend, high-end-looking styles for less. I recently hit the store and couldn’t believe the selection of swimwear for the entire family, all super affordable and a fraction of what you would pay for identical or similar styles at other stores. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are 7 Marshalls swimwear finds that look high-end for less.

1 A Simple But Sophisticated One-Piece

This AQUA AURA Jenny One-piece Swimsuit is sleek, neutral, and sophisticated. It reminds me of my favorite Gooseberry one-piece tank, which is a celebrity style. It sells for $110 and is worth it in my opinion. However, this one is just $19.99, literally a fraction of the price.

2 A Figure-Flattering Bikini

I noticed that Marshalls has a lot of Bond-Eye bathing suits. The made-in-Australia swimwear brand is sold in department stores, with styles starting at just over $100. However, you can get them for a fraction of the price at T.J. Maxx. This BOND-EYE Two-piece Bikini Top and Bottoms Set is just $39.99.

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3 A Belted One-Piece

Another name-brand swimwear find you can get at Marshalls? Trina Turk. This Trina Turk Monaco Wrap One-piece Swimsuit With Buckle is just $39.99. It is sophisticated and figure-flattering, and again, would retail for well over $100 at department stores.

4 Men’s Lined Shorts

There are so many swim trunks to choose from at Marshalls, and many of them give high-end looks for less. These TAILORBYRD Crab Walk Swim Shorts With Built-in Comfort Liner are just $19.99 and definitely look like a style you would find at Vineyard Vines for four times the price.

5 And, These Bonobos Trunks

If you like Bonobos but don’t want to pay mall prices, you are in luck. This pair of BONOBOS Riviera Swim Trunks is $24.99, instead of $99. That’s about a quarter of the price if you don’t feel like doing the math.

6 The Cutest Kid’s Suits

When my daughter was a baby and a young toddler, I loved Rufflebutts. I was shocked to find the brand at Marshalls, again, for a fraction of the price. This RUFFLEBUTTS Infant Girls One-piece Mermaid Princess Skirted Rash Guard Swimsuit is just $16.99 and tons of cuteness.

7 And, a Toddler Two-Piece

Kids outgrow swimsuits every year, which is another reason you should never pay full price for them. This LITTLE METoddler Girls Two-piece Floral Swimsuit is just as cute as styles that are $50-plus, but costs just $12.99.