Shop 11 new Marshalls finds, from Max Mara glasses to chic Lillian August accent chairs.

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If you aren’t shopping at Marshalls for everything from summer dresses to home decor, you are missing out on fabulous merchandise at sensational prices. This week, the new arrivals section is exploding with items I want to throw into my cart. Many of them look super expensive, but aren’t, so they will likely sell out fast. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls finds that look really expensive.

1 A Belted Floral Dress

I love this DALIA MACPHEE Long Sleeve Romantic Floral Mini Dress, just $59.99. It retails for at least double that. What makes it so great? The pattern is gorgeous, and the length is perfect and super sophisticated. You can wear it to church, brunch, or to a swanky party.

2 A Rechargeable LED Touch Lamp

I love this bamboo-style ENCHANTE 15in Rechargeable Led Touch Lamp, $19.99. It looks like something you would find at Ballard Designs or Serena & Lily, but for a fraction of the cost. I also like that it is cordless and easy to move around.

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3 MaxMara Glasses

Designer glasses for under $50? Yes, please. Marshalls sells these MAX MARA Cat Eye Opticals for $49.99, and they look like they should cost triple that. If these aren’t your style, there are other shapes, sizes, and colors to choose from.

4 A Heart Raffia

I am also obsessed with all the raffia beach bags at Marshalls. While leather can look cheap, especially when it is, raffia can look expensive when it isn’t. This MAR Y SOL Raffia Medium Heart Pocket Crochet Tote With Front Heart Pocket bag is just $34.99, and is perfect for a summer bag.

5 Rag & Bone Jeans

There are so many great designer denim deals at Marshalls right now. I love Rag & Bone, which can cost hundreds of dollars at stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale’s. At Marshalls, the Lori Beach Jeans, which are super comfortable with a drawstring waist, are $79.99.

6 A Sweet Summer Dress

There are so many designer-looking summer dresses at Marshalls for seriously low prices. This MSK Puff Sleeve Placed Floral Maxi Dress is just $34.99, but it looks like it could be from an expensive boutique. I love the blue-and-white pattern and the figure-flattering fit.

7 Summer Bedding Sets

If you take a walk down the Marshalls bedding aisle, you will never want to pay full retail price for bedding ever again. There are so many gorgeous sheet sets and even duvet sets. I love this CABBAGES & ROSES Floral Striped Reversible Duvet Cover Set, starting at $89.99, which gives LoveShackFancy vibes.

8 Throw Pillows Galore

There are tons of new throw pillows that will help you refresh your sofa. This CANAAN 22×22 Textured Woven Stripes Oversized Feather Fill Pillow, $39.99, looks and feels high-end, made from textured fabric and filled with down.

9 Framed Landscape Art

There are also a bunch of new art pieces at Marshalls. This COLLEEN KARIS DESIGNS 36×24 Hilly Landscape Wall Art, $39.99, is a beautiful piece that is elegantly framed to give it an even more elevated look.

10 A Swanky Marble Topped Side Table

There are also some great furniture accent pieces, like this INTERNATIONAL BRASS HOUSE 12×24 Lipped Marble Top Table. It is just $79.99, but it looks like it would be pricier, made from high-end materials.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 A Skirted Accent Chair

I am obsessed with the entire Lillian August collection, which I always compare to Serena & Lily’s because many of the items are inspired by the coastal-cool brand. This LILLIAN AUGUST Accent Chair With Ruffle Skirt is just $299.99, but would cost triple at a name-brand store.