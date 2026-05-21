11 Best New Marshalls Home Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End

Affordable Marshalls home decor finds with a luxe, designer-inspired look.

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Elevating your home on a budget has never been easier thanks to Marshalls‘ assortment of quiet luxury goods, including linen curtains, ceramic vases, wooden kitchenware, and jute accents. I found high-end lookalikes for Anthropologie, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Urban Outfitters, and more. See my top 11 luxe-for-less finds at Marshalls below.

1 The Great Gatsby Ceramic Book Vase

Book-shaped flower vases have become a popular decor trend with independent Etsy artists as well as boutique retailers like Biblio Bloom releasing creative designs. Embrace the trend while staying on budget with this handpainted, equally luxe The Great Gatsby Ceramic Book Vase for just $15.

RELATED: 11 Gap Summer Clothing Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End.

2 Floral Block Print 6’x9′ Area Rug

Dress up your living room or back patio with this Floral Block Print 6’x9′ Area Rug ($120). Upkeep is a breeze thanks to its low-pile weave, which doesn’t trap dirt, dust, or crumbs; just sweep it clean and use water and mild soap to remove stains.

3 15-Piece Teakwood Utensils Set

Williams-Sonoma, Caraway, and West Elm have been putting out wooden utensil sets for upwards of $120, but you can snag this 15-Piece Teakwood Utensils Set from Marshalls for just $50. The pieces are more eco-friendly and durable than plastic and silicone versions.

4 Mixed Poppy Taper Candles Set

Shoppers are picking up these adorable Mixed Poppy Taper Candles Set ($17) for a fraction of the price compared to designs sold at Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, and Pottery Barn. Choose from a variety of designs from green daisies to painted kisses.

5 Marbled Onyx Cheese Board with Knife

If you’re shopping for a housewarming gift that looks more expensive than its price tag, consider the Marbled Onyx Cheese Board with Knife ($15). Pair it with a bottle of wine or charcuterie snacks.

6 8.5-Inch Round Lobster Pitcher

This 8.5-Inch Round Lobster Pitcher ($20) is a dupe for Anthropologie’s Icon Glass collection. It’s a stylish addition to your summer tablescape.

7 2-Pack Linen Window Panels with Jute Rings

These 2-Pack Linen Window Panels with Jute Rings ($35) are the definition of quiet luxury. As a fabric, linen is naturally breathable, drapes elegantly, and gives off a soft, warm glow in sunlight.

8 Candle Glass Pedestal with Lid

This Candle Glass Pedestal with Lid ($13) looks like something you’d find at Anthro or Pottery Barn. The warm vanilla scent diffuses stuffy odors and can easily blend with other seasonal fragrances.

RELATED: 11 Target Summer Shoes That Look Designer for Less.

9 Cin Cin Hooked Lumbar Pillow

Add a stylish flair to your reading nook with the Cin Cin Hooked Lumbar Pillow ($17). The textured detailing gives it a high-end appearance.

10 Woven Laundry Basket with Scallop Trim

Disguise dirty clothes and linens in this chic Woven Laundry Basket with Scallop Trim ($20). It’s designed with a wide base for maximum capacity and sturdy carrying handles for easy transport.

11 Ceramic Floral Glazed Vase

This Ceramic Floral Glazed Vase looks far more expensive than its $20 price tag, and its vintage-inspired design adds to the elevated feel.