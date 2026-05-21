11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Finds This Week

Take care of your ride with these cleaning supplies, power tools, and so much more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve leaned on Harbor Freight for many different needs, whether it’s getting ready for summer or sprucing things up around the house. Still, you can’t deny that one of the categories where the value tool and hardware retailer really shines is in automobiles. From important power tools to essential upkeep items, you can pretty much get everything you need with one stop—including a few accessories that could really help in an emergency. Ready to hit the gas? Here are some of the best new Harbor Freight garage finds this week.

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1 Grant’s Microfiber Wash Mitt

Keeping your car looking its best is always going to take some spot cleans between trips to the car wash. This Grant’s Microfiber Wash Mitt ($6.99) is made of super soft and absorbent chenille, helping to prevent scratches while scrubbing, buffing, or wiping down your ride.

And with a 4.7-star rating average on the Harbor Freight website, it’s clear customers agree. “I was really impressed with how much soapy water this held,” writes one. “Definitely worth it if you hand-wash your car.”

2 Portland Electric Pressure Washer

If you’re looking for a little more power when cleaning your vehicle, you’re going to need to bring in the right tools. This Portland Electric Pressure Washer ($89.99) is great at getting dirt and grime off of cars, especially when paired with a soap-dispensing nozzle attachment.

Of course, you’ll also be able to use it to wash down a lot more things, too, including your deck, driveway, and even your garage itself. “This has sufficient power for most household jobs and is less noisy than gas-powered machines,” writes one happy customer. “I like how the hose and accessories all store onboard the unit. It’s worth it even if you already have a bigger machine.”

3 Pittsburgh Mechanics Roller Seat

If auto work is a DIY passion of yours, you owe it to yourself to get comfortable. This Pittsburgh Mechanics Roller Seat ($31.99) makes it much easier to get and stay low, while also providing a place to stash tools, parts, and hardware within reach.

4 Daytona 3-Ton Professional Floor Jack

If you’re doing any kind of home auto work, it’s essential to have tools you can trust. And whether you’re swapping out tires or doing some repairs on the undercarriage, this Daytona 3 Ton Professional Floor Jack ($199.99) can handle up to three tons and is built to last for over 5,000 lifts.

Customers in the reviews say they appreciate the heavy-duty performance of the product. One says they love the “the low profile nature,” adding that it “works for great for lifting all my vehicle to do brakes, tires, gas tanks, etc.” and is “very stable and easy to lower without dropping your vehicle.”

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5 Haul-Master Scissor Jack

Need something a little more portable for a lift? This Haul-Master Scissor Jack ($22.99) is a perfect trunk addition in the event you find yourself swapping out a flat in a pinch. But of course, customers who’ve purchased the item say it’s also good for so much more, from stabilizing their RV to lifting up appliances while working on them.

6 Pittsburgh Motorcycle Lift

Prefer two wheels to four? This Pittsburgh Motorcycle Lift ($599.99) is a must-have for anyone who likes to work on their bikes themselves, capable of lifting up to 1,000 pounds with a foot-operated pump.

Besides providing a stable way to elevate your ride while you work on it, shoppers in the reviews say they appreciate how stable it is. “For the price, you can’t beat it,” writes one. “I own a motorcycle shop, just wanted a little lift for home. Very impressed!”

7 Meguiar’s Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo & Conditioner

Not surprisingly, the type of product you pick to clean your car can have huge impacts on the final result. And with a 4.9-star average rating (including nearly 300 5-star reviews), we’re hard-pressed to think of an item in the auto category at Harbor Freight that customers vouch for more than Meguiar’s Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo & Conditioner ($13.99).

“Recognized for quality products, this car wash shampoo is a prime example of a very good value for a very good shampoo,” writes one. “I’ve used this product for many years and won’t use anything else. The finish on my vehicles after using this shampoo leaves the surface spotless while conditioning it. This item is reasonably priced and long-lasting.”

8 Bauer Long-Throw Random Orbit DA Polisher

Touch-up and refinishing work are finesse jobs by their very nature and require the right kind of tools to get things done right. This Bauer Long-Throw Random Orbit DA Polisher ($79.99) fits the bill, featuring a powerful motor that still won’t leave buffer trails. Customers who’ve purchased it rave about its variable speed control and how it “makes easy work of polishing cars.”

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9 Haul-Master Steel Loading Ramps, Set of 2

Need to give your ride a ride? This Haul-Master Steel Loading Ramps, Set of 2 ($84.99) is perfect for getting your ATV, UTV, and more into the bed of your truck or onto a trailer with minimal fuss.

And with a 1,000-pound capacity, customers say it can really take a beating. “These are very tough and dependable,” writes one. “I have counted on these more times than I should. I would recommend these to anyone.”

10 Bauer Cordless Inflator

There’s nothing worse than getting stuck out on the road with a flat. Help ensure you stay pumped up with this Bauer Cordless Inflator ($29.99), which is small enough to live in your trunk for when you need it most. The best part? It also works with pool inflatables, bike tires, and more.

11 Viking Jump Starter and Power Bank

Speaking of items you’ll always wish you had on hand, we’re going to be gifting everyone we know this Viking Jump Starter and Power Bank ($139.99) from here on out. The compact product carries enough juice to give a whopping eight jumps per charge, meaning you can get that dead battery going even if there’s no one else around to give you a jump.

Of course, it’s not just about giving car batteries a boost: This handy item is also a power bank for your phones and devices, making it a lifesaver on long road trips or those moments when you need a charge. Shoppers in the reviews have gone as far as to call it a “car owner must-have” in their writeups.

“Very powerful little tool,” writes one. “Able to effortlessly jump a car with a dead battery multiple times on a single charge. Very handy when the vehicle is parked in a place that you just can’t get another vehicle close enough to use jumper cables.”