11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Deals Starting This Week

Spring and summer wouldn't be the same without these essential tools for your yard and more.

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So far this spring, Harbor Freight has come through in a big way for helping us stay on top of home improvement jobs. But that’s not the only area where the value hardware retailer shines: It also has plenty for your yard and garden, too. Fortunately, this is also one of the best times to start shopping, thanks to a series of new sales and discounts. You can save on everything from gardening equipment to shade solutions to yard fixtures and lighting solutions, among other great finds. Ready to save some serious money? Here are the best new Harbor Freight outdoor deals starting this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

1 One Stop Gardens Flat Seeper Soaker Hose

In some cases, the best watering solution for your garden involves coming up with a solid irrigation system. Fortunately, this One Stop Gardens Flat Seeper Soaker Hose ($11.99) can be the ideal base of such a setup by “weeping” water instead of overflooding your beds. The best part? It’s also 30 percent off right now for anyone who’s a member of Harbor Freight’s Inside Track loyalty program.

Besides saving you money off the bat, customers who’ve purchased the product say it’s a standout when compared to models sold at other stores. “These are by far the best!” gushes one. “They unroll easily and are easy to set out and route to all of my plants. They hold good pressure! Would 100% buy again.”

2 One Stop Gardens Round Point Shovel

It’s truly ironic that despite how a shovel is the most basic and essential of all garden tools, even most self-professed expert gardeners are still using a decades-old tool for digging. We suggest treating yourself to an upgrade with this One Stop Gardens Round Point Shovel ($9.98), currently available at a steal of a price for those signed up for the Inside Track Club.

“Affordable, durable, and all around a great tool for the amazing price,” says one happy customer.

3 Coverpro Pop-Up Canopy

Sometimes, it’s only appropriate to throw a little shade—so long as it’s literal sun coverage we’re talking about. And if you’re looking for a mobile solution, you really can’t go wrong with this Coverpro Pop-Up Canopy ($99.99). With easy setup and take down, it’s perfect for a day at the beach, a backyard event, and more. And of course, the fact that it’s $40 off for Inside Track Club members doesn’t hurt, either!

“This is the best pop-up canopy I’ve ever had,” writes one happy customer. “Very heavy-duty and durable.”

4 Hardy Leather Work Gloves

When you’re working outdoors, it’s absolutely essential to protect the two most important tools in your entire arsenal. These Hardy Leather Work Gloves ($5.49) are currently 21 percent off their already low price, but they are also a customer favorite for their lightweight yet sturdy design.

“Good leather for protection when working in the garden,” says one. “Feels good in my hands.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Deals Starting in May.

5 1,200 lb. Capacity Steel Utility Cart

You may recall that we’ve talked up this 1,200 lb. Capacity Steel Utility Cart ($149.99) before. After all, it’s basically a gardener’s best friend, making it possible to haul materials, equipment, pants, and pretty much anything else across your yard without a struggle. But because it’s currently $40 off with a coupon, we couldn’t resist bringing it back to your attention.

Harbor Freight customers also love the “versatility” of the tool, especially the collapsible sides that make it easier to transport oversized items. “This was not difficult to assemble,” writes one. “It is solid and works easily, and also can be attached to the garden tractor to move when loaded heavier than can be pulled by hand. Wish I had found it sooner.”

6 Luminar Outdoor Solar Pathway Lights

Maintaining a garden is far too much work to only enjoy it during the daylight. This 10-pack of Luminar Outdoor Solar Pathway Lights ($19.99) is an easy addition that provides a literal nighttime glow-up, whether they’re lining your pathways or illuminating your flower beds. Each one holds enough charge for up to 9 hours of illumination after a day in the sun, and they’re currently 25 percent off for Inside Track Club members.

“These garden lights are perfect for what they are,” says one satisfied customer. “They’re not insanely bright, which I like, but they do light the garden up beautifully. Absolutely would recommend,” adding that “the price is great.”

7 Ranger Reusable Silicone Earplugs, 50-Pack

It can be easy to forget that getting yardwork done can cause serious damage to your hearing. This 50-pack of Ranger Reusable Silicone Earplugs($6.39) are truly essential for whenever you’re operating mowers, blowers, or any loud equipment. Of course, they’re also perfect for concerts, getting to sleep while traveling, and more—and they’re 20 percent off at the moment.

8 Atlas Cordless Blower

Keeping your yard looking its best all summer long won’t be easy without the right tools. Clear all of that remaining fall and winter debris (and plan ahead for next season) with this Atlas Cordless Blower ($59.99), which can clear over half an acre on just a single charge. The best part? Right now it’s 20 percent off!

The product is already something of a fan favorite, sporting a 4.8-star average out of five in the review section. “It is one of the most powerful battery-operated blowers that I have ever used,” writes one happy customer.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves.

9 Bauer Cordless Shear Shrubber

Speaking of keeping your yard looking its best, this Bauer Cordless Shear Shrubber ($28.99) is yet another essential item for manicuring those hedges, bushes, and more. And at 27 percent off for Inside Track Club members, it’s truly a gardening game-changer that won’t break the bank. According to shoppers, the lightweight design and convenience of being battery-powered make this an easy addition to the arsenal.

10 Bunker Hill Security Dual Head Security Light

Sometimes, the best outdoor lighting is the type that only turns on when you need it. This Bunker Hill Security Dual Head Security Light ($39.99) was just marked down 11 percent from its originally listed price, making it an easy add-on to your home that will still fit into pretty much any budget.

“Hands down, the best solar motion light I’ve purchased EVER,” claims one happy customer. “I only had it out of the box for about 2 hours until the sun went down, and the brightness and range are phenomenal!”

11 Bauer Electric String Trimmer

Even if you’ve got the right mower to take care of your lawn, you’re going to need something else to keep those edges looking fresh. This Bauer Electric String Trimmer ($35.99) is a phenomenally well-priced piece of equipment—specifically for Inside Track Club members, who get 20 percent off right now. This model delivers 45 percent more power than its predecessor, making it easier to get that essential job done even faster!

Customers say it performs exceptionally well, especially if they’re making the switch to electric. “I have had bad experiences with gas-powered string trimmers, so this corded Bauer string trimmer is a HUGE time saver for me,” writes one. “Plug in the long electrical cord, plug in the string trimmer, [and] go to work. No more pulling on a gas-powered string trimmer and hoping it starts.”

But of course, the value doesn’t hurt, either. Some reviewers call it both a “surprisingly powerful string trimmer” and “an amazing deal, especially when on sale.”