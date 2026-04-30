11 Best New Tractor Supply Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The rural retailer has some great new looks for spring and summer.

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Besides the cleaning, there’s something about spring clothing shopping that feels like an essential part of the season. And lately, we’ve been thrilled to find that Tractor Supply has a well-priced and stylish selection that has just hit the racks. With brands like Carhartt, Columbia, Lucky, and more, there’s something for everyone to wear. Hoping to update your summer wardrobe? Here are the best new Tractor Supply clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Lucky Brand Knit Mix Henly Utility Top

Now that warmer days are upon us (and will become even warmer yet), it’s the perfect time to embrace lighter material and flowier fits. This Lucky Brand Knit Mix Henly Utility Top ($26.99) has a stylish yet casual look we absolutely love, made of soft cotton-modal fabric that makes it as comfy as it is cool.

2 Wrangler Men’s Wrancher Hawaiian Shirt

Looking for something that’s equally casual and seasonally appropriate for guys? This Wrangler Men’s Wrancher Hawaiian Shirt ($26.99) is rugged yet comfortable, complete with snap buttons and a relaxed fit that’s perfect for the beach, bar, and everywhere in between.

3 Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Women’s Stripe Overalls

It’s official: ’90s fashion is truly back in again. That’s why we love the retro look of these Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Women’s Stripe Overalls ($79.99), made with a wide leg and a high-rise waist that makes it comfortable. All you’re missing is your Jagged Little Pill CD and your Discman!

4 Carhartt Men’s Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt

Now that it’s t-shirt weather again, shouldn’t you be updating your rotation? Fortunately, this Carhartt Men’s Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt ($27.99) is available in a wide range of colors, made with soft jersey material that helps wick away sweat and keep you cool when you need it most. Shoppers also love how they “last forever” and “fit perfectly.”

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5 Blue Mountain Women’s Pull-On Tech Shorts

Some of the hardest clothing items to shop for tend to be the high-performance pieces we need the most. These Blue Mountain Women’s Pull-On Tech Shorts ($17.99) are the kind of shorts that are great for the gym as well as just lounging around the house (or even hitting up the beach). In fact, they’re the kind of shorts you’ll probably buy in multiples!

6 Carhartt Toddler Boy French Terry Work Short

Kids constantly need new clothes as they grow, and if this is your little one’s first summer as a toddler, you really can’t go wrong with these Carhartt Toddler Boy French Terry Work Shorts ($17.99). Even though they’re as comfortable as they look, they’re also designed to take the kind of beatings a little kid can put on their clothes while crawling, climbing and playing.

7 Baby Rugged Bear Chick Shortall

Talk about a perfect spring fit! This Baby Rugged Bear Chick Shortall ($16.99) leans into the season with bright pink pastels, flowers, and chickens, making it an adorable addition to your little one’s wardrobe.

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Spring weather can make it pretty hard to dress appropriately. Fortunately, a Columbia Sportswear Lillian Ridge II Jacket ($63) is just the type of apparel that will ensure you’re never leaving the house unprepared.

One pleased customer took to the comments section with a five-star review about how well the piece had performed during a day-long music festival. “Love this jacket! Kept me warm and dry all day and night,” they wrote.

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9 Carhartt Men’s Relaxed Bootcut Rugged Flex Jean

For guys, it’s not about if you own jeans, but about how many you have. And if your favorite pair is nearing time for replacement, this Carhartt Men’s Relaxed Bootcut Rugged Flex Jean ($59.99) could be the perfect swap-in. Designed to take a beating but still look and fit great, it’s an easy everyday wear.

10 Carhartt Women’s Sawyer Script Logo Hooded Sweatshirt

Let’s be honest: You can never have too many “favorite” hoodies in your closet. This Carhartt Women’s Sawyer Script Logo Hooded Sweatshirt ($49.99) is perfect for unpredictable spring weather and those chilly summer nights by the water, made with a super soft cotton-blend fleece and a relaxed fit.

11 Vintage Threads Woman Boho Skirt

Hoping for an easy, breezy summer? Dress for the season you want with this Vintage Threads Woman Boho Skirt ($34.99), which has a timeless retro look. It’s perfect for a nice night out or a day spent outdoors!