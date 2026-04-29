11 Best New Target Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Affordable Target clothing finds for spring and summer.

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If your wardrobe could use a bit of a pick-me-up, then it’s time for a Target run. The retailer just rolled out a new lineup of spring-to-summer styles, including sundresses, breezy pants, linen blouses, and comfy loungewear. And you don’t have to break the bank either because all my top picks are $40 or less. Shop the 11 best new Target clothing pieces hitting shelves this week.

1 Button-Front Empire Waist Mini Dress

Calling all brides! In the last month, more than 5,000 shoppers have added this beautiful Button-Front Empire Waist Mini Dress ($35) to their spring/summer wardrobes. It’s designed with a plunging V-neckline, adjustable straps, and a delicate eyelet trim. The white frock is perfect for bridal season, from engagement parties to bachelorette trips.

RELATED: 11 Best New Old Navy Spring Finds Selling Out Fast.

2 Linen Embroidered Crop Top

This Linen Embroidered Crop Top ($25) is trending at Target, with customers saying “it looks so effortless chic” and it’s “a must-have for summer.” Style it with a denim mini skirt or coordinating linen pants and platform sandals.

3 Mid-Rise Jersey Knit Cropped Wide-Leg Pants

These Mid-Rise Jersey Knit Cropped Wide-Leg Pants ($25) have a stretchy, pull-on waistband in lieu of a button-fly. They look dressy enough for the office, but feel like pajamas.

4 Sleeveless Ruffle Maxi Floral Sundress

Made from soft cotton fabric, this Sleeveless Ruffle Maxi Floral Sundress ($35) features adjustable spaghetti straps, a smocked bodice, side pockets, and a square neckline that’s perfect for showing off a necklace stack. Pick it up in mauve or cream.

5 Keyhole Peasant Top with Short Bell Sleeves

Stylish and versatile, this Keyhole Peasant Top with Short Bell Sleeves ($25) can be dressed up or down. Make it office-ready with white jeans and kitten heels, or turn it into a coordinated set with the matching linen shorts.

6 French Terry Barrel Lounge Pants

These lightweight French Terry Barrel Lounge Pants ($35) are the perfect weight for warmer weather. Plus, they have deep side pockets.

7 Cowl-Neck Slip Midi Dress

Have a birthday party or work event coming up? Take this semi-formal Cowl-Neck Slip Midi Dress ($35) for a spin. It’s fully-lined and has a figure-flattering silhouette that will make you feel like a million bucks.

8 Pleated Brown Gingham Shorts

Over 4,000 shoppers have purchased these trendy Pleated Brown Gingham Shorts ($25) in the past month. According to a five-star reviewer, they’re” so cute for spring and if you don’t want to wear pants to the office.” The lookalike short trousers come in sizes XS–4X.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Mini Tiered Ruffle Babydoll Dress

Available in rose pink and sunshine yellow, this Mini Tiered Ruffle Babydoll Dress ($30) features a low-cut neckline, fit-and-flare silhouette, and keyhole back. Keep comfy in Birkenstocks or slip into strappy heels for an elevated look.

10 Sailor Straight-Leg Cropped Pants

Functional belt loops, flared hems, and front patchwork pockets give these Sailor Straight-Leg Cropped Pants ($40) a stylish edge. Plus, their cropped length makes it easy to mix and match with footwear.

11 V-Neck Eyelet Short-Sleeve Blouse

Rumor has it this V-Neck Eyelet Short-Sleeve Blouse ($30) is a dupe for Anthropologie and Free People. “It looks and feels high quality, no one will guess it is Target,” wrote one shopper.

Others say it “hangs really well” and “looks and feels way more expensive than it is.”