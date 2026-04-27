11 Best Target Spring Sale Items Starting This Week

Target's spring sale includes furniture, cookware, bedding, and more at up to 30% off.

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Spring cleaning can mean getting rid of things. It can also mean replacing them with better ones at 25 percent off. Target’s latest sale is running across furniture, cookware, bedding, and clothes, and it’s actually worth pausing your scroll to slow down and take a look. These aren’t clearance castoffs or filler finds—they’re pieces that were already popular at full price, made only more worthwhile by their deep discounts. Below, 11 items from the sale that make a strong case for adding something new to your cart this week.

1 Ruffle Skirt Accent Chair With Swivel

Thanks to its smooth, swiveling movement, the Threshold x Studio McGee ruffle skirt swivel chair is functional beyond just looking good in a corner. The ruffled base skirt adds texture, and the upholstered seat comes in a range of pattern—think gingham, linen neutrals, and sweet botanicals—that work across different room setups. It’s on sale for $382.50 (reg. $450).

2 Randolph Bench With Bolster Pillows

The Randolph linen bench comes with two matching bolster pillows included, which saves you the separate styling effort. The low-profile silhouette works at the foot of a bed, in an entryway, or against a living room wall, and the linen upholstery holds up to regular use without losing its shape. Get yours on sale for $170 (reg. $200).

3 Striped Floor Mirror

Floor mirrors rarely double as a design statement, but this striped Threshold option does. The two-toned frame adds visual interest without competing with other furniture, and the proportions are generous enough to actually be useful for getting dressed. It’s on sale for $98 (reg. $140).

4 Ninja Professional Plus Blender Duo With Auto-IQ

The Ninja Professional Plus Blender Duo comes with both a full-size pitcher and single-serve cups, which makes it useful for morning smoothies and larger batches alike. The Auto-IQ feature handles blending cycles automatically, so you’re not standing there guessing. Upgrade your breakfast routine for the low sale price of $119 (reg. $169).

5 GreenPan Prism 10-Piece Cookware Set

The GreenPan Prism set combines stainless steel construction with ceramic nonstick interiors, which means you get even heat distribution without the coating concerns that come with traditional nonstick pans. Ten pieces cover most of what a well-stocked kitchen needs, and right now, you’ll pay just $215 (reg. $269).

6 Women’s Tiered Ruffle Maxi Dress

This navy blue tiered maxi dress from A New Day transitions easily from a weekend errand run to an outdoor dinner without much effort. The tiered ruffle hem adds movement, and the relaxed fit makes it comfortable enough to actually wear all day. It’s on sale for $40 (reg. $50).

7 Cast Aluminum Texture Metal Table Frame

This small Threshold metal table picture frame is a solid option for displaying photos or small art prints without reaching for a basic plastic frame. The cast aluminum construction gives it some weight, and the textured finish adds detail at a price point where that’s not always guaranteed. Sweet and sophisticated, this high-end decor addition is just $10.50 (reg. $15).

8 Printed Microfiber Sheet Set

The Room Essentials printed microfiber sheet set comes in a range of prints and is a reliable budget pick for a guest room, kids’ room, or anyone who rotates through multiple sets regularly. Microfiber softens with washing and holds color well over time. It’s on sale for $11.20 (reg. $16).

9 Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro handles air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating in one compact unit, making it a reasonable upgrade from a basic air fryer without taking up significantly more counter space. The 4-quart basket fits enough food for most weeknight meals. Best of all, it’s just $89 (reg. $129).

10 Elder 2-Door Cabinet

The Elder cabinet from Threshold x Studio McGee is a natural wood storage piece with clean lines and enough interior space to function as a media console, entryway cabinet, or bedroom storage unit depending on your layout. The two-door front keeps clutter out of sight. It’s on sale for $240 (reg. $300).

11 Euro Cozy Faux Shearling Fur Throw Pillow

This Threshold faux shearling euro pillow adds texture to a bed or sofa without requiring much commitment—it’s soft, neutral, and easy to swap out seasonally. The shearling-style exterior gives it a tactile quality that reads as a luxury item, but right now, it’s on sale at Target for $24 (reg. $35).