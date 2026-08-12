11 Best Michaels Decor Finds to Grab Before Summer Ends

Shop seasonal Michaels finds before they disappear.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you’re hoping to refresh your home before summer winds down, Michaels has plenty of seasonal finds worth adding to your cart while they’re still around. From front porch decor to coastal, beachy accents and wall art, these pieces can instantly brighten your space. Since many of these seasonal collections vanish as fall items arrive, they’re worth grabbing before the end of summer.

1 Yellow Orange Pink Heather Wreath by Ashland



This bright floral Yellow Orange Pink Heather Wreath by Ashland instantly gives your front door a welcoming look. The mix of yellow, orange, and pink blooms adds plenty of seasonal charm while remaining versatile enough to display through the last weeks of summer.

2 Boho Wildflowers Canvas Wall Decor



This Boho Wildflowers Canvas Wall Decor offers an easy way to brighten blank, boring walls without committing to a complete room renovation. The soft floral design works beautifully with anything from boho and farmhouse styles, to modern, making it a versatile seasonal change.

3 Sunflower Welcome Sign

Sunflowers never go out of style, especially this time of year, and this dimensional Sunflower Welcome Sign brings warm, inviting color to your porch or entryway. It’s the kind of decoration that easily transitions with your home from summer into early fall.

4 Medium Summer Canvas Boat Tote by Make Market

A sturdy canvas tote is one of those purchases you’ll reach for again and again. Whether you’re heading to the farmers market, beach, or weekend getaway, this Summer Canvas Boat Tote by Make Market makes carrying your essentials easy.

5 Shatterproof Glitter Globe Bulb LED String Lights by Ashland

Few home decor items create instant ambiance like glowing string lights. These 16ct Shatterproof Glitter Globe Bulb LED String Lights by Ashland add a warm glow that’s perfect for patios and outdoor spaces.

6 Framed Wall Art for Bedroom Decor Farmhouse Boho Beach Coastal Vintage Floral Ocean Wall Picture

This Framed Wall Art blends coastal colors with florals for a relaxed, beachy aesthetic. It’s an easy addition to bedrooms, bathrooms, or other spaces that could use a little extra warmth.

7 Wooden Summer Table Decor Coastal Beach Block Signs

These Wooden Summer Table Decor Coastal Beach Block Signs make styling shelves, mantels, or tables simple. The designs add a subtle seasonal touch without overwhelming the rest of your home decor.

8 3D Coastal Wall Decor Seashell Starfish Conch Wall Hanging

If you’re drawn to beachy interiors, this 3D Coastal Wall Decor Seash adds dimension along with seaside character. The combination of shells, starfish, and glass accents makes it a fun statement piece.

9 Artificial Eucalyptus Wall Decor with Seashells

Greenery is always in style, and this Artificial Eucalyptus Wall Decor offers a fresh take with coastal details like seashells and wooden beads. It brings natural texture to your walls while maintaining an airy, summery feel.

10 3 Sizes Sand Dollar Wall Decor Set

This Sand Dollar Wall Decor Set is a simple way to create a coastal New England look. Hang the pieces together for the most impact or spread them throughout your home to tie multiple rooms together.

11 Boho Sun Canvas Wall Art

The Boho Sun Canvas Wall Art continues to be a favorite in modern decor, and this print brings color without being too much. Its bold design pairs with a wide range of styles while adding a fresh touch.