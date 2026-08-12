11 Best New Amazon Fall Finds Under $20 That Look Like Pottery Barn

Refresh your home for fall with these affordable Amazon finds.

As the weather cools, a few seasonal accents can make your home feel inviting without requiring a complete renovation. Amazon has no shortage of affordable autumn decor, and many pieces capture the cozy textures, seasonal colors, and classic aesthetic that shoppers often associate with stores like Pottery Barn. These fall finds all come in under $20, making it easy to give your space a refresh while sticking to a budget.

1 Throw Pillow Covers

Throw Pillow Covers are one of the quickest ways to change up a room, and this set delivers plenty of cozy autumn character without a high price tag. Featuring warm fall colors and classic pumpkin detailing, they add instant personality to the room.

2 Artificial Fall Flowers

A handful of realistic faux flowers can completely change the feel of a vase or centerpiece, and these Artificial Fall Flowers bring seasonal color without any need for watering. Whether arranged on their own or mixed with pumpkins, the finished display looks carefully put together.

3 Rust Throw Blanket

A soft throw blanket is practically a fall essential, and this Rust Throw Blanket brings warmth in more ways than one. The rich color instantly makes a living room or bedroom feel cozier while adding a bit of layering to the room.

4 Vintage Wooden Autumn Signs

Small decorative accents often have the biggest impact, especially when grouped together on a mantel, table or bookshelf. These festive Vintage Wooden Autumn Signs introduce seasonal charm without overwhelming your current style, making it easy to transition your home from summer into autumn.

5 Wooden 3-Piece Pumpkin Tabletop Decor

Wooden pumpkin decor has become a fall favorite thanks to its classic look, and this Wooden 3-Piece Pumpkin Tabletop Decor makes decorating easy. Display the pumpkins together for a coordinated centerpiece or scatter them throughout your home to create subtle pops of fall decor.

6 Farmhouse Coasters

Even practical pieces can double as decor, and these Farmhouse Coasters prove it. Their textured design helps protect coffee tables and end tables while contributing to the lived-in look that’s popular during the fall season.

7 Artificial Pumpkin Tabletop Decor

Decorative pumpkins don’t have to be oversized to make a statement. This Artificial Pumpkin Tabletop version brings a subtle seasonal touch to shelves, tables, entryways, or centerpieces without taking up much space.

8 Pumpkin Farmhouse Decorations

Neutral fall decor tends to have lasting appeal, and these Pumpkin Farmhouse Decorations fits seamlessly into a variety of decorating styles. Whether displayed on a mantel, tiered tray, or kitchen counter, it adds a warm seasonal touch without overpowering the rest of your décor. Its simple farmhouse aesthetic gives it the polished look of a boutique home accessory at a much friendlier price.

9 Rustic Felt Pumpkin Garland

Sometimes it’s the smallest decorative details that make a room feel pulled together. This Rustic Felt Pumpkin Garland offers an easy way to introduce a bit of seasonal decor to bookshelves, smaller tables, and entryway displays. Its classic design complements neutral color palettes perfectly, helping your home feel cozy.

10 Flameless Pumpkin Candle

Decorative pumpkins are a fall staple for good reason, and this Flameless Pumpkin Candle offers plenty of styling opportunities. Their fall look makes them easy to incorporate into existing decor while bringing an elevated feel to the display.

11 Braided Cornhusk Pumpkin Decor

Natural textures certainly come into play with high end fall decorating, and this Braided Cornhusk Pumpkin captures that look perfectly. The woven design creates dimension while giving it a handcrafted look that pairs easily with wood, ceramics, and neutral styles.