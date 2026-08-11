7 Best New Walmart Fall Finds Under $10

Shop these seven festive Walmart fall finds for less than $10.

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If I’ve learned anything from my shopping adventures, it’s that finding cute decor is never the hard part—it’s sticking to a budget. That’s why I like setting a firm spending limit for myself. Luckily, Walmart has plenty of cute and festive fall finds for under $10, so I can refresh my decor without blowing through my savings or exceeding storage space. See my top seven fall picks from Walmart below.

1 Pumpkin Throw Blanket

The humidity may be off the charts now, but it won’t be long before we’re complaining about the cold. Grab this cozy flannel Pumpkin Throw Blanket (on sale for $7), so you can bundle up once the temperatures dip. It’s the perfect size for curling up at your desk or reading chair, and for transitional weather when you don’t need to reach for your heated blanket quite yet.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Fall Kitchen Finds Under $20.

2 Fall-Scented Glass Candles

Dreaming of pumpkin- and maple butter-scented candles? Well, you’re in luck because Walmart’s fall candle collection starts at just $5. The most popular autumnal scents include:

3 Pumpkin Flower Vase

This Pumpkin Flower Vase ($3) is crafted from imitation ceramic materials (plastic) that gives it the same glossy finish and texture as more expensive styles, but for a fraction of the price. Its trumpet silhouette works best for arranging hydrangeas, roses, lilies, flowering branches, and trailing foliage.

4 Porch Goose Halloween Outfit

If your porch goose has been keeping up with the TikTok fashion trends, it’s time to dress it up for the spooky season. On sale for $9, this Halloween Outfit includes an orange velvet dress, black lace cape, and classic witch’s hat. (Psst, there’s six additional fall outfits to choose from as well.)

5 Fall Gnome Set

Give your mantel or bookcase a cozy fall touch with this Fall Gnome Set for just $8. The plush gnomes are dressed in festive orange and brown outfits and can be easily styled with other pumpkin decor and garland.

6 Faux Foliage Garland

Create a stunning fall centerpiece for your mantle or dinner table using this Faux Foliage Garland ($8). The beige color palette compliments existing decor, including fall accents. Every purchase comes with two 96.5-inch garland branches, giving you ample stems to work with.

7 Mini Crochet Pumpkin

If you love the look of handmade decor but don’t want to spend hours making it yourself, add this Mini Crochet Pumpkin (on sale for $7) to your fall decor collection. It features a cozy cable-knit design and comes in five colors.