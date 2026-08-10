11 Best New Dollar General Fall Kitchen Finds Under $5

Affordable fall kitchen décor and tableware to refresh your space this season.

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The fastest way to make a kitchen feel ready for fall isn’t a remodel or a shopping spree. It’s swapping out the everyday details. A pumpkin-shaped placemat here, a plaid accent there, and suddenly the room feels warmer before the first pie even hits the oven.

Dollar General’s latest seasonal collection leans into that easy refresh. Packed with cheerful harvest colors, festive table linens, and practical kitchen staples, these finds bring autumn charm without asking you to spend more than a few dollars. Every pick on this list costs $5 or less, making it simple to dress up your kitchen for the season.

1 Perfect Harvest Orange Round Shaped Doilies, 2-Count

Even a small decorative touch can make a table setting feel more festive—especially when it comes complete with pumpkins and foliage. These bright orange round doilies work beneath centerpieces, candles, serving bowls, or seasonal treats, adding an instant layer of fall color without overwhelming the table. They cost just $1.

2 Harvest Pumpkin-Shaped Vinyl Placemat

A classic rectangular placemat gets the job done, but a pumpkin-shaped version brings a little more personality to every meal. The vinyl material also makes cleanup quick after everything from weeknight dinners to holiday baking sessions. This seasonal pick is priced at $2.

3 Perfect Harvest Halloween Leaves Print Tablecloth

Changing the tablecloth is one of the quickest ways to give a kitchen or dining space a fresh seasonal look. This vinyl design features a colorful leaf print that’s festive enough for autumn while remaining practical for everyday meals thanks to its easy-clean surface. At only $1, it’s a remarkably affordable update.

4 Perfect Harvest Jacquard Pumpkin Kitchen Towel

Kitchen towels spend as much time on display as they do drying dishes, so it makes sense to swap them with the seasons. This jacquard towel features a pumpkin-inspired design that adds a cozy harvest feel while staying useful for everyday kitchen tasks. Pick one up at Dollar General for just $2.

5 Harvest Multi-Color Plaid Placemat

Plaid has long been a staple of fall decorating, and this colorful placemat brings that familiar pattern straight to the table. Pair it with neutral dishes or mix it with other seasonal accents for a layered autumn look that feels welcoming without much effort. It rings up at $3, and has a matching table runner that costs just $8.

6 Harvest Scalloped Leaf Printed Placemat

Leaf motifs never go out of style once autumn arrives, and this scalloped placemat gives the classic design a playful twist. It’s an easy way to brighten breakfast, lunch, or dinner while protecting the tabletop from everyday spills. $1.

7 Halloween Purple Glass Tumbler

A colorful drinking glass—especially one with a Halloween theme—instantly makes spooky season feel more festive. This glass tumbler comes with either ghosts or pumpkins and works equally well for iced drinks, mocktails, or simply adding a fun accent to open shelving. Each tumbler costs $3.

8 Harvest Yellow Hanging Sunflower Décor

Sunflowers have a way of brightening a space long after summer ends. This floral hanging decoration adds cheerful color to a kitchen wall, pantry door, or breakfast nook, bringing in one of the season’s most recognizable blooms without taking up valuable counter space. Expect to pay $3.

9 Perfect Harvest Printed Pot Holder

Practical kitchen tools don’t have to hide in a drawer. This printed pot holder protects hands from hot cookware while adding another splash of seasonal style whenever it’s hanging near the stove or oven. It’s just $1.

10 Harvest Square “Gather” Window Tin Storage Box

Storage can be functional without looking plain. This decorative tin box features a windowed lid and a “Gather” design that’s perfect for stashing tea bags, cookies, candy, recipe cards, or other kitchen odds and ends while contributing to your fall décor. It’s genuinely pretty and practical for only $3.

11 Harvest Tabletop Green Hat Plush Gnome Décor

No fall decorating collection feels quite complete without at least one harvest-themed garden gnome. There are several styles to choose from but this particular little guy sports a cheerful green hat and soft plush construction, making him an easy accent for a kitchen counter, open shelf, coffee station, or dining table centerpiece. He brings a touch of playful harvest charm without competing with the rest of your seasonal décor. Best of all, he’s priced at just $1.